Game of Thrones Live Experience @ Prudential Center, Newark, NJ

Date: September 26th 2018

I had the opportunity to see Game of Thrones Live Experience again but this time at Newark, NJ and wasn’t going to pass that up. I saw it last year at Madison Square Garden and it was excellent. The same can be said for this concert as well. If you’re a fan of the show or Ramin Djawadi’s music, you don’t want to miss this tour!



I never been to Prudential Center for a concert or hockey game or anything. Of course I moved out of Jersey City and live in Ridgewood now. I could have taken the PATH train but I drove into Newark and paid the expensive parking across the street. I could have parked somewhere else but didn’t know if it would be pouring out when I got out of the concert. I got my ticket and had some expensive food before the show started, then at 8:15 the show started.

The setup was different than what I saw last year at MSG. There weren’t two giant screens, and there weren’t as many solo areas in the middle of the arena. Maybe since Prudential Center is different? I remember last year where cellist had this water area where he would stomp on it and splash the water around. It was really cool but maybe people didn’t notice it from afar? Ramin was gracious and happy to be there for the 2nd tour, and encouraged people to shout out and cheer for their favorite characters and scenes.

For the most part, they played a lot of the same pieces that they did the last tour, except they added a bunch from Season 7 as well. Ramin and the rest of the orchestra started off with of course the “Main Title.” After that was a medley of all the houses themes and then “Goodbye Brother” was played and violin player Molly Rogers was hoisting up and her dress got really long. That neat effect was done last time too, but I didn’t see Molly playing last time. I did however see her perform with Hans Zimmer so it was definitely cool to see her performing again. Legendary flute soloist Pedro Eustache was back again and was another standout again. Especially when he was playing that 12 foot long Wildling horn. I just LOVE hearing that live, you can feel that instrument in the pit of your stomach. Hearing that thing on an album doesn’t do that instrument justice. Have to see it live! The cellist Cameron Stone was back as well and did amazingly. Stevvi Alexander was there singing again, and I thought she sounded excellent! Really, everybody sounded awesome and it was great to see this awesome production again.

I was laughing throughout the show since people kept shouting out phrases from the series again. “KING OF THE NORTH,” “Shame…Shame” and “Mysha” were the most shout out phrases. Someone screamed out “Zing Zang” when the clip of Battle of the Bastards was happening and Rickon was told to run by Ramsey. I don’t mind people shouting that stuff out, what I do mind is people constantly talking which has happened at both concerts now. Behind me was a row of females, who kept talking and annoyingly saying things “I can’t even” “oh my god oh my god” when certain clips came on. You’ve seen the show already, you don’t need to announce to everybody how this scene bothers you.

Some of the highlights of the show include “The Red Woman,” “The Rains of Castamere,” “The Lannisters Send their Regards,” “Dracarys,” “High Sparrow,” “Let’s Play A Game,” and “Army of the Dead.” Of course “Light of the Seven” was a highlight again. It was a great to see Ramin rockin out on the guitar for a song as well. After the two sets, the entire orchestra, choir and featured musicians played the main title again because why not? It’s one of the most recognizable themes in the last 20 years but this time Ramin encouraged fans to sing along.

It was a blast to be able to see this concert again. Despite the production of it being lowered a little, at least to me, the thing is still put together really, really well. I mean, what classical concert has pyrotechnics! Some of the best musicians in the world on stage to play music for one of the best TV series ever. It made me want to re-watch the series from the beginning. I was planning on doing that anyway since the new and sadly the final season will be coming out end of the Spring/Early Summer. Need to get moving on watching the seasons! If you’re thinking of going to this concert experience, don’t hesitant! It’s highly recommended and just good fun.

Here's some photos from the night


