Tears For Fears @ Bethel Woods Center For The Arts, Bethel, NY

Photo by Paul Byrne

Date: July 5th 2023

Opening Band: Cold War Kids

When the show announcements for the 2023 Season at Bethel Woods started to be released it was refreshing to see more 80’s Era bands and artists being announced to play. As some of the acts from the 60’s and 70’s start to retire I suppose it’s bound to be the case! With that said, it was with much excitement that I greeted the news that Tears For Fears were to play the Pavilion stage at Bethel Woods.



Formed in Bath, England in 1981 in the golden age of the New Wave (Wave)! Roland Orzabal (looking VERY different than he did “back in the day”) and Curt Smith are responsible for several of the most famous songs from that decade, most, if not all of which were rightfully played on this night. The band, including fantastic singer Lauren Evans started the night with “No Small Thing” which is a strong, but new song, featured on their first new album in 17 years. They played their biggest hit (probably?!) Very early in the set- 3 sings in in fact. It’s a great song but I felt they should have saved that gem for a bit later in the gig. “Sowing the Seeds of Love,” another huge hit for the band followed soon after.

Roland was particularly chatty between songs, one overly-enthusiastic punter shouted to the stage, presumably directed at Roland “How old are you?!” to which Roland replied “I can’t hear you mate” definitely not appreciating his input. There’s always one, eh?

Later in the show they played “Mad World” and “Pale Shelter” to much joy. They closed out with “Head Over Heels” and cake back for the inevitable encore finishing with another of their biggest Hits “Shout.” All in all, it was an excellent show from Tears For Fears. The opener Cold War Kids were ok, not very memorable! Special shout out to Lauren Evans for her performance of “Suffer the Children.”