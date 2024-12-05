Image used with permission for review purposes.

Starring: Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci, John Lithgow, Sergio Castellitto, Isabella Rossellini

Written By: Peter Straughan

Directed By: Edward Berger

Studio: Focus Features

Ever wanted to go inside the process of picking a new pope? Well Conclave gives you an inside look with an interesting story and great acting. Edward Berger has directed another Oscar-worthy movie.



After the pope dies, Cardinal Thomas Lawrence (Ralph Fiennes) has to organize a papal conclave to elect the next pope. What he undercovers besides all the stress from it, is secrets and conspiracies after another with each candidate.

As someone who isn’t religious, I found Conclave very interesting and thrilling. The process is political, there’s backstabbing, and manipulative – it’s like politics but with “God” involved. Who knows if there’s this much drama all the time when there’s a pope picked but it does take awhile so I guess there’s some drama. Ralph Fiennes does a terrific job as usual, plus Stanley Tucci was great as well. Edward Berger knows how to deliver a thrilling ride like his last Oscar winning movie, All Quiet on the Western Front.

The same can be said for the score from Volker Bertelmann. The score felt a little intense at times with little outcome though. Just as you think something was going to happen with a twist, it doesn’t happen. There’s still plenty of twists in the movie, especially the very end that I didn’t see coming at all. It does feel like that twist came at the last minute and Berger was like, ‘ahhh why not one more’ after things were resolved. I know it won’t sit well with everyone and there will be debates on this movie as a whole but I really liked it.

Regardless of what you think of the Catholic church, this movie is still entertaining and keeps you engaged the entire time. Great directing and acting, compelling story with some twists. Give it a shot before Award season. Conclave is out now to buy or rent on digital and will be available to buy on Blu-Ray and DVD December 17th.

Bottom Line: A compelling story, although far fetched thriller about electing a new pope

Running Time: 120 mins

Rating: PG

Overall Rating: