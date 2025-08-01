Photo Courtesy of Lionsgate

Starring: Taron Egerton, Ana Sophia Heger, Rob Yang, John Carroll Lynch, Odessa A’zion, David Lyons

Written By: Ben Collins, Luke Piotrowski

Directed By: Nick Rowland

Studio: Lionsgate

The latest Taron Egerton film, She Rides Shotgun, is a gritty father-daughter thriller. Egerton has been on a strong run lately, with the Netflix thriller Carry-On alongside Jason Bateman, the AppleTV+ series Smoke, and now this movie.



Based on the novel by Jordan Harper, the story centers around Polly (Ana Sophia Heger) and her ex-con father Nate (Taron Egerton). After Nate is released from prison, he takes Polly on the run when a violent gang puts a hit out on him and his family. As they try to survive, Nate teaches Polly how to handle herself on the streets, while also learning how to be a father again.

I didn’t know what to expect going in, but I ended up thoroughly enjoying it. It feels like something Elmore Leonard might have written. You’ve got corrupt cops, white power gangs, an ex-con seeking redemption, and a lone detective trying to take down a major meth operation. The film has its ups and downs, and it runs about 20 minutes too long, but overall it delivers a satisfying experience and ending.

Taron Egerton turns in another strong performance, and Ana Sophia Heger impresses as Polly. The real standout, however, is John Carroll Lynch, who plays the villain quite well. It’s a far cry from his role as Drew Carey’s cross-dressing brother on The Drew Carey Show. Rob Yang, known from Succession, also stands out in a smaller but impactful role.

She Rides Shotgun might not be on your radar, but if you’re a fan of gritty action thrillers like Justified, Hell or High Water, or B.J. Novak’s Vengeance, this one is worth a look.

Bottom Line: About 20 minutes too long, but a solid gritty thriller.

Running Time: 120 mins

Rating: R

Overall Rating: