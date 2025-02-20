Photo by Lionsgate. Image used with permission for review purposes.

Starring: Pamela Anderson, Dave Bautista, Jamie Lee Curtis, Billie Lourd, Kiernan Shipka, Brenda Song

Written By: Kate Gersten

Directed By: Gia Coppola

Studio: Lionsgate

Pamela Anderson is back, starring in the dramatic, indie-style film The Last Showgirl, and I couldn’t think of a better person for the role.



Shelly Gardner (Pamela Anderson) is a veteran showgirl who has spent three decades performing at Le Razzle Dazzle in Las Vegas. The dancers learn from Eddie (Dave Bautista), the show’s producer, that their long-running production is shutting down. As they struggle to figure out what’s next, Shelly takes it the hardest—having been with the show the longest. In the midst of this transition, she also attempts to reconnect with her estranged daughter, Hannah (Billie Lourd).

The movie runs a concise 89 minutes, but that’s more than enough to tell its story. Director Gia Coppola captures the film with a raw, indie-style aesthetic, reminiscent of classic 35mm cinematography, though it boasts a cast of well-known stars. Pamela Anderson, Jamie Lee Curtis, and especially Dave Bautista deliver standout performances, and it’s refreshing to see Pamela take on a dramatic role like this. Sure, Baywatch had its “dramatic” moments—like CJ Parker saving a magician from a stunt gone wrong—but this film proves she’s capable of so much more. Hopefully, this leads to more roles for her after being away from the limelight for a while.

Jamie Lee Curtis was perfectly cast and seemed to have a lot of fun with her role. Meanwhile, Dave Bautista continues to build an impressive résumé, and it’s great to see him taking on roles beyond the typical action-star mold. Billie Lourd had some of the more emotionally charged scenes, particularly with Pamela, and handled them well. I do wish the film had given us a more satisfying resolution regarding her character and her relationship with her parents.

This movie wasn’t initially on my radar, but with Pamela Anderson receiving recognition for her performance, I decided to check it out—and I’m glad I did. While it’s a compelling story about Vegas and the world of showgirls, at its core, The Last Showgirl is a poignant commentary on ageism and the challenges women face in their careers and beyond.

Bottom Line: Great performances from all actors involved but especially Pamela Anderson

Running Time: 89 mins

Rating: R

Overall Rating: