Starring: Daisy Edgar-Jones, Glen Powell, Anthony Ramos, Brandon Perea, Maura Tierney, Sasha Lane

Written By: Mark L. Smith

Directed By: Lee Isaac Chung

Studio: Universal

If you missed one of the big hits of the Summer, well you don’t have to wait any longer because you can stream Twisters now! I really enjoyed Twisters, even though the movie felt like a commercial for Dodge and country music.



Twisters, just like Twister, follows a group of rival storm chasing teams trying to collect data on the dangerous storms. Kate Carter (Daisy Edgar-Jones) had a tragic event in her life that finds her leaving Oklahoma soon after. She gets a visit from her friend and former colleague Javi (Anthony Ramos) to come back and help them. While there, she meets a charismatic YouTube star Tyler Owens, also known as the “Tornado Wrangler.” The two compete and bond over tornadoes, as people do, and soon find themselves joining forces to help the people of Oklahoma.

I saw Twisters in theaters when it came out because it’s one of those movies that needs to be seen on the big screen. I never saw Twister in theaters but definitely was a fan of the original. I remember the Universal Studios attraction as well. Twisters was just as fun, in a lot of different ways. The movies are similar but they do work in ways as stand alone movies. I’m hoping there will be sequels but not to the point of getting carried away. The movie is updated with updated tech, trucks that can somehow withstand tornado winds and obnoxious YouTube people.

Glen Powell is a bonafide superstar now, appearing in just about every movie now and this one I think skyrocketed him even further up the scales. Women wanted to see him in the cowboy hat and white shirt. Men wish they were him and they want to scream “if you feel it, chase it!” when the next storm hits their town. Daisy Edgar-Jones has put herself on the map as well with this one. Didn’t realize she was British until afterwards. David Corenswet, the next Superman, is in this one as a Business oriented chaser.

About the only thing I could think of that I wished for this movie was some kind of connection to the original. In a way, there’s a lot of similarities and being the same movie. In the beginning of the movie, Kate’s team have some storm chaser devices named Dorothy. I wish Helen Hunt’s character in Twister played the mother of Kate Carter or something. Would that have been the usual sequel thing people do with older movies these days? Maybe, but it still would have been nice to see her on screen chasing storms again.

If you buy the movie on streaming, there’s a funny gag reel of the cast goofing off and flubbing their lines and there’s a brief deleted scenes featurette. The deleted scenes didn’t really amount to anything and I could see why it was cut. Maybe there will be more bonus material when the 4k and Blu-Ray discs get released.

Twisters was a surprise movie of the summer for me. I didn’t expect to enjoy it so much and certainly didn’t think it would do as well as it did at the box office. When studios tend to re-do, reimagine or do sequels for some older movies, sometimes they don’t end up great but I thought Twisters was a blast! Go watch it if you haven’t already! Twisters is now available on VOD!

Bottom Line: Twisters is just as good as the original movie but in different ways

Running Time: 122 mins

Rating: PG-13

Overall Rating: