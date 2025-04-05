Image used with permission for review purposes.

Starring: George Clinton, David Byrne, Questlove, and more

Directed By: Stanley Nelson and Nicole London

Studio: PBS/ Independent Lens

The latest must-see music documentary on PBS is We Want the Funk, featuring George Clinton, Questlove, David Byrne, and a variety of musicians and fans who either helped create funk or were deeply inspired by it. We Want the Funk airs on PBS April 8th.



We Want The Funk explores the genre’s roots—drawing from jazz, traditional African rhythms, soul, Motown, and more. It offers a broad view of funk’s evolution and how it influenced everything from hip hop to new wave. The film also ties the music to the political and racial landscapes of the ’60s and ’70s, showing how funk became less mainstream as it grew more experimental. Ya know, funky.

I didn’t always love funk, but I grew to appreciate it as I got older. Sure, I heard the classics growing up: Sly & the Family Stone, Labelle, James Brown. Whether on the radio or on my parents’ old records. But honestly, I don’t think I really listened to George Clinton until I heard “Atomic Dog” in the movie Boomerang or saw him in the ‘90s cult classic PCU. From there, I slowly explored more P-Funk and other funk acts, usually through movie soundtracks or random moments on the radio. Believe it or not, Undercover Brother opened my ears to a whole range of funk tracks I’d never heard before. That soundtrack was amazing.

The documentary also highlights the revolutionary playing style of bass legend Larry Graham from Sly and the Family Stone. He didn’t just pluck the strings, he slapped the bass with his thumb, like you hear in “Thank You (Falettinme Be Mice Elf Agin).” That technique changed everything. James Brown, the Godfather of Soul, brought explosive energy to the stage…dancing, sweating, and giving it his all. Then came George Clinton, who took things into the funkosphere with spaceships, crazy costumes, and dudes in diapers.

As the funk and disco initial wave faded, they laid the groundwork for genres like hip hop and new wave, influencing artists like David Bowie and Talking Heads. While the documentary doesn’t cover every funk artist—especially the modern revival scene happening across the U.S., particularly in New Orleans – it still provides a solid foundation on the genre.

We Want The Funk may not be the definitive documentary on funk, but it’s an engaging and informative look at its history, impact, and cultural significance. Honestly, this topic could fill an entire series. But for now, this one does the job well.

Bottom Line: If you enjoy music documentaries and funk, you’ll enjoy this one!

Running Time: 81 mins

Rating: NR

Overall Rating: