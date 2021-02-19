Culture Shock Releasing New Album In May

Uk ska punk band Culture Shock, which features members of Subhumans and Citizen Fish, will be releasing a new album on May 1st 2021. The album will be called Mandemic and you and pre-order it now on their Bandcamp page.



Dick from Culture Shock talked about the new album:

“morning everyone, Culture Shock’s new album ‘Mandemic’ is now at pre-order stage on Bandcamp! We hope to get it out by May the 1st, which partly relies on raising the cost of doing that through pre-orders, so please follow the link and help us get it into existence! The album was recorded last year inbetween lockdowns, with songs reflecting on the current discordian state of the planet and the trademark blend of ska-punk-reggae to keep it positive-

onwards and upwards!

You can listen to the first song on the album as well: