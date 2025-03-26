Rocking the Docks Music Series Returns To Lewes, Delaware in Summer 2025

Image used with permission for news purposes.

Rocking the Docks Concert Series returns to the Lewes Ferry Grounds in Coastal Delaware starting in June! Featuring an exciting lineup of artists from June through August, this series promises live music, great food trucks, vendors and of course sunsets. I’m most excited to see The Heavy Heavy again, but some other artists like California Honeydrops, Low Cut Connie, North Mississippi All Stars, Galactic, The Record Company and Ivan Neville & Friends with Cris Jacobs Band.



Season Passes on sale now! Individual Shows on sale Friday!

June

8 – Fourth Street Preserve Benefit (featuring The Funsters)

11 – The Breakers

12 – Low Cut Connie

18 – TBD

19 – Dogs in a Pile

25 – Amish Outlaws

26 – Melvin Seals & JGB

July

2 – Bruce in the USA

9 – The Record Company

10 – North Mississippi All Stars

17 – Unlock the Light Benefit (featuring Yacht Lobsters)

23 – Ivan Neville & Friends with Cris Jacobs Band

30 – The California Honeydrops

August

6 – The Heavy Heavy

7 – Galactic

14 – Kelly Bell Band, Lower Case Blues, and Sweet Leda

20 – Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe