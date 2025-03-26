Rocking the Docks Music Series Returns To Lewes, Delaware in Summer 2025
Music News | Mar 25th, 2025
Rocking the Docks Concert Series returns to the Lewes Ferry Grounds in Coastal Delaware starting in June! Featuring an exciting lineup of artists from June through August, this series promises live music, great food trucks, vendors and of course sunsets. I’m most excited to see The Heavy Heavy again, but some other artists like California Honeydrops, Low Cut Connie, North Mississippi All Stars, Galactic, The Record Company and Ivan Neville & Friends with Cris Jacobs Band.
Season Passes on sale now! Individual Shows on sale Friday!
June
8 – Fourth Street Preserve Benefit (featuring The Funsters)
11 – The Breakers
12 – Low Cut Connie
18 – TBD
19 – Dogs in a Pile
25 – Amish Outlaws
26 – Melvin Seals & JGB
July
2 – Bruce in the USA
9 – The Record Company
10 – North Mississippi All Stars
17 – Unlock the Light Benefit (featuring Yacht Lobsters)
23 – Ivan Neville & Friends with Cris Jacobs Band
30 – The California Honeydrops
August
6 – The Heavy Heavy
7 – Galactic
14 – Kelly Bell Band, Lower Case Blues, and Sweet Leda
20 – Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe