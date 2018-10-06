Actor Scott Wilson (The Walking Dead) Has Died

Sad news for fans of The Walking Dead and just acting in general, Scott Wilson has passed away at the age of 76. Not sure on the details yet but TMZ is reporting it was complications from leukemia. It was just revealed he would be having a cameo in the upcoming season of The Walking Dead just this weekend at NYCC. His portrayal of Herschel Greene made a comic book character into a likable one, who you didn’t want to leave that zombie world. It was heartbreaking episode when he did die and it’s certainly feels like that all over again. Besides The Walking Dead, he’s been in a lot of things like Bosch, The OA, In the Heat of the Night, In Cold Blood, Young Guns 2, The Great Gatsby, Dead Man Walking, Pearl Harbor and lots more. Goodbye to an excellent actor.



TMZ reports:

Scott Wilson — a veteran actor with more than 50 movie credits, but best known recently for his role as Hershel Greene on “The Walking Dead” — has died … TMZ has learned. Scott’s rep, Dominic Mancini, tells us he died due to complications from leukemia. Mancini says Wilson was ” a national treasure, a calm voice, and a gentle spirit to everyone who came in contact with him.” We’re told he passed away peacefully at his home in L.A. It was recently revealed by ‘TWD’ showrunner Angela Kang at the show’s panel at New York Comic-Con that Scott — along with former stars Sonequa Martin-Green and Jon Bernthal — would be returning for the upcoming ninth season, which premieres Sunday.

Celebrities are sending tributes on twitter as well:

The first time I met Scott Wilson, he gave me a big hug and said that this thing I had become apart of… was a family. He said I had a responsibility to take care of it. I have tried very hard to do that, sir. & I will continue. I promise. See you on the other side, my friend. pic.twitter.com/EhMm0dQbtx — Khary Payton (@kharypayton) October 7, 2018

I am very sad to learn of Scott Wilson’s passing. I had the pleasure of writing music for him on @WalkingDead_AMC and @DamienAETV. He was always magnetic onscreen, a presence that will be forever appreciated and missed. #RIP https://t.co/SfSESlKrxu — Bear McCreary 🐻🎶 (@bearmccreary) October 7, 2018

Scott Wilson has departed. I am heartbroken. We are fewer. Go easy into the light brother pic.twitter.com/fLiCZigFG5 — TitusWelliver (@welliver_titus) October 7, 2018

One of the greatest character actors in cinema history. RIP Scott Wilson https://t.co/HboINIF7It — Scott Derrickson (@scottderrickson) October 7, 2018

Just learned that the wonderful actor Scott Wilson, has died. I'm terribly saddened. I just got to know Scott in the past 2-3 years, but I loved knowing him. He was a superb actor & a beloved member of our community. I'm really sorry to hear this. Rest in peace, actor. pic.twitter.com/vgsUhBxHhB — Jim Beaver (@jumblejim) October 7, 2018

So incredibly sad to hear of the passing of Scott Wilson. It was a true pleasure to be in your presence. One of the kindest humans on this planet. You will truly be missed. RIP Scott. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/hTfzkDwRYw — Jeremy Palko (@JeremyPalko) October 7, 2018