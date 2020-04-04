ReadJunk Podcast – Quarantine Catch Up With Bryan, Ray & Joe

Episode 53 of the ReadJunk Podcast is with Bryan, Ray and Joe and we just catch-up a bit, talking about how surreal everything is right now. We discuss what’s happening in the world, we talk a little bit about Star Wars, what we have been watching, what were the last shows we went to before the pandemic. Plus we discuss whether or not New York Comic Con will be postponed or canceled.



The transition track done is by Everet Almond called “Catch A Way.” I got the track on YouTube Audio Library.

