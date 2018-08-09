Michael Moore’s Fahrenheit 11/9 Trailer Premiered Today

Michael Moore’s anti-Trump documentary Fahrenheit 11/9 will be out September 21st in theaters and the trailer premiered today on Huff Post. It’s everything you’d expect from Moore with going after certain people, funny antics, interviewing key people going against this Administration, etc.. You can now watch the trailer below as well!



The film will have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, Sometime between September 6-16th. Can’t wait to see this movie, and Moore always brings the though provoking stuff in an entertaining way. His last movie Where to Invade Next was really great so I have high hopes for this.