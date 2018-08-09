Michael Moore’s Fahrenheit 11/9 Trailer Premiered Today
Media | By Bryan Kremkau on Aug 9th, 2018
Michael Moore’s anti-Trump documentary Fahrenheit 11/9 will be out September 21st in theaters and the trailer premiered today on Huff Post. It’s everything you’d expect from Moore with going after certain people, funny antics, interviewing key people going against this Administration, etc.. You can now watch the trailer below as well!
The film will have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, Sometime between September 6-16th. Can’t wait to see this movie, and Moore always brings the though provoking stuff in an entertaining way. His last movie Where to Invade Next was really great so I have high hopes for this.
Michael Moore’s “Fahrenheit 11/9” is a provocative and comedic look at the times in which we live. It will explore the two most important questions of the Trump Era: How the f**k did we get here, and how the f**k do we get out? It’s the film to see before it’s too late.