JM Stevens – “Nowhere To Land”

This new self-released album from the Austin-based singer-songwriter has some genuine gems that will make perhaps even the crankiest of “never-country” listeners sit up and take notice.



“Cherry Sunburst” provides some high-octane optimism in country form. “Someday I Will See You” continues the toe-tapping good time, and is destined for this summer’s upcoming road trip mixes, I’d say. For some quiet contemplation, check out the rather poetic “Nowhere to Land,” and the meditative mood continues on “After the Storm.” “Makin’ the Rounds” is pretty great, what with its tender and sweetly sad love story and gentle, dulcet melody from Stevens.

The album can be uneven at times, however, Stevens still has a few surprises up his sleeve late in the disc with the charming “Cobwebs” there to “spin” an intriguing yarn, as it were. The closing track, “Too Fast for Me,” is a plaintive song about wanting things to slow down—if only time worked that way.

A fine effort from Stevens.

Notable Tracks: Cherry Sunburst, Someday I Will See You, Nowhere to Land, Makin’ the Rounds, Too Fast for Me

Overall Rating: