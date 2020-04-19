The Rumjacks Part Ways With Singer Frankie McLaughlin

The Celtic rock/punk band The Rumjacks, who originated in Australia, have parted ways with singer Frankie McLaughlin. Based on the statements, the band didn’t part ways with Frankie on the best terms and seems like their have been incidents with him dating back since 2013. The Rumjacks formed back in 2008, released 4 albums, some live albums and EPs. Their last studio album was Saints Preserve Us from 2018 and last material were live albums in 2019: Live in Athens and Live in London – Acoustic Sessions. The band will continue on without Frankie, writing new music and touring when you can do such a thing again.



The band posted the news today on their Facebook page:

***ANNOUNCEMENT***

We wish to advise that The Rumjacks will be parting ways with foundation member Frankie.

To prevent potential legal ramifications we will not go into details, but neither will we use “musical differences” as a justification of our decision, you all deserve better than that. The decision itself has been carefully considered by all members and management of the band, and is a reflection of our desire to continue writing and performing together as The Rumjacks.

Since 2013 we have conditionally supported Frank giving him a second chance and opportunity to improve himself, and to prove that he is more than the sum of his past mistakes. We still stand by that decision and past statements; we do not, and never have condoned acts of violence; but, we also believe as stated above in giving second chances. Unfortunately, the good faith and respect granted to Frank has not been returned, and it has become increasingly obvious that professional help has not been sought. Regrettably, we’ve witnessed Frank’s behaviour and attitude slowly deteriorating and the impact this has had, in relation to Frank’s health and personal relationship to the band. Increasingly as a group we’ve had to contend with the progressive growth in contempt, disdain, threats of and acts of violence from Frank towards; fellow band members, our support crew and even towards the audience. This can not and will not be tolerated. It is because of these concerns and the physical wellbeing of the band, crew and audience that we can no longer continue working with Frank.

We appreciate there will be plenty of mixed emotions concerning our decision, however, The Rumjacks will continue writing and fulfil all up coming dates (Corona willing), and as always we appreciate your continued support. We’ll have another announcement to share with you all in the very near future.

Until then, We’ll see you at the bar.

The Rumjacks.