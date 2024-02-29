ReadJunk Playlist – New Music (February 2024)

It’s Leap Day! Yay? Here’s the ReadJunk New Music Playlist for February 2024. This month’s playlist features new, unreleased, remastered songs from Tyler Ramsey, Decemberists, Frank Turner, Ballyhoo!, Cock Sparrer, The Pist, Kilograms, Utopians, Half Past Two, Mean Jeans, L.A. Edwards, Supervillains, We The Kings, and more!



Listen to samples of the list below or search for ReadJunk on Spotify.

Playlist:

1. The Decemberists – Burial Ground

2. Tyler Ramsey – We Were A Small Town

3. Mat Kearney – Good Thing Going On

4. Frank Turner – Girl From The Record Shop

5. Ballyhoo! – Four Days

6. The Stereo – New Tokyo – Live In Studio

7. Bowling For Soup – Award Show Taylor Swift

8. Hot Water Music – Burn Forever

9. Cock Sparrer – I Belong To You

10. The Pist – Cross The Line

11. The Drowns – Ketamine & Cola

12. Mad Caddies – Green Eyes

13. The Kilograms, Sammy Kay, Joe Gittleman – I Swear

14. Jackie Mendez – Come Back to Me

15. The Utopians – Perfect Kind

16. Half Past Two – Dominoes

17. Coolie Ranx – Miracle

18. Bob Marley & The Wailers – War/No More Trouble – From “Bob Marley: One Love” Soundtrack

19. SOJA, Sugarshack Sessions – Things You Can’t Control – Acoustic

20. Marcia Griffiths – Remembering Brother Bob

21. Tribal Seeds, Hollie Cook – Time To Time

22. Tropidelic – Ease Up

23. Surfer Girl – Constellations

24. Matisyahu – Love Supplier

25. Johnny Cosmic, The Elovaters – Georgia Rain (with The Elovaters)

26. Inspector – Lo Que Tú Me Das – Gracias

27. Call Me Malcolm – dead men take no pills

28. Hans Gruber and the Die Hards – Randy Scouse Git

29. Cherry Poppin’ Daddies – Hey Goombah

30. Cartoon Violence – Imaginary Friend

31. The Classy Wrecks – Keep Your Head Up Girl

32. The Magnetics – Lo Siento

33. The Toughers – Abrakadabra

34. Out Of Control Army, Kotardo – El Diablo

35. Tokyo Ska Paradise Orchestra – The Last Ninja

36. The Bakesys – What’s It Got To Do With Dub?

37. The Ghost Club – It’s Your Call

38. Mike Herrera – Linoleum

39. Fire Sale – The Albatross

40. Strung Out – New Gods

41. Mean Jeans – Slugs

42. The Tony Slug Experience, Jello Biafra, Lionn van der Horst, Steven van der Werff, Ralph Spight – Road Goat

43. Autumn 1904 – I Heard Catherine Sing – Radio Edit

44. The Cure – Shake Dog Shake – Live in Paris

45. Kaiser Chiefs – Beautiful Girl

46. L.A. Edwards – Good Luck

47. Peter Bradley Adams – Miles Away

48. Pearl Jam – Dark Matter

49. Billy Joel – Turn the Lights Back On

50. New Model Army – Language

51. Alan Doyle – Dancing Like We Did Last Night

52. Trapper Schoepp – Kate Blood

53. The Men They Couldn’t Hang – Wrong

54. Sam Burchfield, The Scoundrels – The Ridge

55. Sheridan Rúitín – Rattlin’ bog (Live)

56. The Rumpled – Vaia’s Breath

57. Ferocious Dog – Sus Laws

58. Hermitage Green – All You Can Be

59. The Dirty Grass Players – This Must Be The Place – Bluegrass Cover

60. Bacao Rhythm & Steel Band – Grilled

61. Of Good Nature – Better Me

62. Thee Heart Tones – Sabor A Mi

63. Phillip-Michael Scales – Light Up The Sky

64. The Motet – Love Time

65. Thee Sinseers, Joey Quinones – Hold On

66. The Tibbs – Last Train

67. Fratelli Lambretta Ska Jazz – Cha Dell

68. Mutiny – This Is A Eulogy

69. THE DROPS – Give You My Love

70. Smoke and Mirrors Sound System – Limbo The Law

71. Madness – Round We Go (Single Version)

72. Rhoda Dakar – Dub Don’t Mind

73. The Supervillains – I Don’t Wanna Be Me

74. Dr. Ring Ding – Pon Di Freedom Sounds

75. Luciano – Terrible Time

76. Max Romeo – Man Next Door

77. Laura Jane Grace – I’m Not A Cop

78. Sleep Station – Miss You All the Time

79. Billy Sullivan – Winter Of Discontent

80. Certainly So – Patience

81. Lemonade Shoelace – Soul Syndrome

82. Valley Lodge – I Wrote a Song

83. DIIV – Brown Paper Bag

84. Jakobs Castle – 2 Hours Ago

85. We The Kings – The Best Part

86. M.U.T.T. – Breaking the Law

87. Stephen Kellogg, Boots Factor – Buckets of Rain

88. Cris Jacobs, Jerry Douglas – Daughter, Daughter

89. Hudson Taylor – Chasing Rubies – Hudson Taylor’s Version

90. Dukes Of Roots, Stephen Marley – Stick with Love

91. Sanchez – STILL HERE

92. Black Uhuru – Babylon Blues

93. Andrew Tosh – Original Man

94. Paul Weller – Soul Wandering

95. Mark Knopfler – Watch Me Gone

96. Warpaint – Common Blue

97. Ben Nicholls, Seth Lakeman – The Fire

98. Maya Hawke – Missing Out

99. Joywave – Brain Damage

100. The Avett Brothers – Love Of A Girl

101. Cinders – Gold Pearl

102. Real Estate – Flowers

103. Sleater-Kinney – Hunt You Down

104. Kings of Leon – Mustang

105. Korpiklaani – Aita

106. Fury Of Five – Raining Blood

107. Comeback Kid – Disruption

108. The Struts – Heaven’s Got Nothing On You

109. The Wonder Years – Year Of The Vulture

110. Bayside – The Devils

111. Grumpster – Wither

112. Sum 41 – Waiting On A Twist Of Fate

113. The Jesus and Mary Chain – Girl 71

114. Nick Cave – La Vie En Rose (The New Look: Season 1 (Apple TV+ Original Series Soundtrack))