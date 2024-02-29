ReadJunk Playlist – New Music (February 2024)
Playlists | Feb 29th, 2024
It’s Leap Day! Yay? Here’s the ReadJunk New Music Playlist for February 2024. This month’s playlist features new, unreleased, remastered songs from Tyler Ramsey, Decemberists, Frank Turner, Ballyhoo!, Cock Sparrer, The Pist, Kilograms, Utopians, Half Past Two, Mean Jeans, L.A. Edwards, Supervillains, We The Kings, and more!
Listen to samples of the list below or search for ReadJunk on Spotify.
Playlist:
1. The Decemberists – Burial Ground
2. Tyler Ramsey – We Were A Small Town
3. Mat Kearney – Good Thing Going On
4. Frank Turner – Girl From The Record Shop
5. Ballyhoo! – Four Days
6. The Stereo – New Tokyo – Live In Studio
7. Bowling For Soup – Award Show Taylor Swift
8. Hot Water Music – Burn Forever
9. Cock Sparrer – I Belong To You
10. The Pist – Cross The Line
11. The Drowns – Ketamine & Cola
12. Mad Caddies – Green Eyes
13. The Kilograms, Sammy Kay, Joe Gittleman – I Swear
14. Jackie Mendez – Come Back to Me
15. The Utopians – Perfect Kind
16. Half Past Two – Dominoes
17. Coolie Ranx – Miracle
18. Bob Marley & The Wailers – War/No More Trouble – From “Bob Marley: One Love” Soundtrack
19. SOJA, Sugarshack Sessions – Things You Can’t Control – Acoustic
20. Marcia Griffiths – Remembering Brother Bob
21. Tribal Seeds, Hollie Cook – Time To Time
22. Tropidelic – Ease Up
23. Surfer Girl – Constellations
24. Matisyahu – Love Supplier
25. Johnny Cosmic, The Elovaters – Georgia Rain (with The Elovaters)
26. Inspector – Lo Que Tú Me Das – Gracias
27. Call Me Malcolm – dead men take no pills
28. Hans Gruber and the Die Hards – Randy Scouse Git
29. Cherry Poppin’ Daddies – Hey Goombah
30. Cartoon Violence – Imaginary Friend
31. The Classy Wrecks – Keep Your Head Up Girl
32. The Magnetics – Lo Siento
33. The Toughers – Abrakadabra
34. Out Of Control Army, Kotardo – El Diablo
35. Tokyo Ska Paradise Orchestra – The Last Ninja
36. The Bakesys – What’s It Got To Do With Dub?
37. The Ghost Club – It’s Your Call
38. Mike Herrera – Linoleum
39. Fire Sale – The Albatross
40. Strung Out – New Gods
41. Mean Jeans – Slugs
42. The Tony Slug Experience, Jello Biafra, Lionn van der Horst, Steven van der Werff, Ralph Spight – Road Goat
43. Autumn 1904 – I Heard Catherine Sing – Radio Edit
44. The Cure – Shake Dog Shake – Live in Paris
45. Kaiser Chiefs – Beautiful Girl
46. L.A. Edwards – Good Luck
47. Peter Bradley Adams – Miles Away
48. Pearl Jam – Dark Matter
49. Billy Joel – Turn the Lights Back On
50. New Model Army – Language
51. Alan Doyle – Dancing Like We Did Last Night
52. Trapper Schoepp – Kate Blood
53. The Men They Couldn’t Hang – Wrong
54. Sam Burchfield, The Scoundrels – The Ridge
55. Sheridan Rúitín – Rattlin’ bog (Live)
56. The Rumpled – Vaia’s Breath
57. Ferocious Dog – Sus Laws
58. Hermitage Green – All You Can Be
59. The Dirty Grass Players – This Must Be The Place – Bluegrass Cover
60. Bacao Rhythm & Steel Band – Grilled
61. Of Good Nature – Better Me
62. Thee Heart Tones – Sabor A Mi
63. Phillip-Michael Scales – Light Up The Sky
64. The Motet – Love Time
65. Thee Sinseers, Joey Quinones – Hold On
66. The Tibbs – Last Train
67. Fratelli Lambretta Ska Jazz – Cha Dell
68. Mutiny – This Is A Eulogy
69. THE DROPS – Give You My Love
70. Smoke and Mirrors Sound System – Limbo The Law
71. Madness – Round We Go (Single Version)
72. Rhoda Dakar – Dub Don’t Mind
73. The Supervillains – I Don’t Wanna Be Me
74. Dr. Ring Ding – Pon Di Freedom Sounds
75. Luciano – Terrible Time
76. Max Romeo – Man Next Door
77. Laura Jane Grace – I’m Not A Cop
78. Sleep Station – Miss You All the Time
79. Billy Sullivan – Winter Of Discontent
80. Certainly So – Patience
81. Lemonade Shoelace – Soul Syndrome
82. Valley Lodge – I Wrote a Song
83. DIIV – Brown Paper Bag
84. Jakobs Castle – 2 Hours Ago
85. We The Kings – The Best Part
86. M.U.T.T. – Breaking the Law
87. Stephen Kellogg, Boots Factor – Buckets of Rain
88. Cris Jacobs, Jerry Douglas – Daughter, Daughter
89. Hudson Taylor – Chasing Rubies – Hudson Taylor’s Version
90. Dukes Of Roots, Stephen Marley – Stick with Love
91. Sanchez – STILL HERE
92. Black Uhuru – Babylon Blues
93. Andrew Tosh – Original Man
94. Paul Weller – Soul Wandering
95. Mark Knopfler – Watch Me Gone
96. Warpaint – Common Blue
97. Ben Nicholls, Seth Lakeman – The Fire
98. Maya Hawke – Missing Out
99. Joywave – Brain Damage
100. The Avett Brothers – Love Of A Girl
101. Cinders – Gold Pearl
102. Real Estate – Flowers
103. Sleater-Kinney – Hunt You Down
104. Kings of Leon – Mustang
105. Korpiklaani – Aita
106. Fury Of Five – Raining Blood
107. Comeback Kid – Disruption
108. The Struts – Heaven’s Got Nothing On You
109. The Wonder Years – Year Of The Vulture
110. Bayside – The Devils
111. Grumpster – Wither
112. Sum 41 – Waiting On A Twist Of Fate
113. The Jesus and Mary Chain – Girl 71
114. Nick Cave – La Vie En Rose (The New Look: Season 1 (Apple TV+ Original Series Soundtrack))