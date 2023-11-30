ReadJunk Playlist – New Music (November 2023)

While we grieve with the Shane MacGowan news, it’s the end of the month and means it’s time for a new ReadJunk New Music Playlist for November 2023. This month’s playlist features new, unreleased, remastered songs from Madness, The Rifles, johnny Marr, Chuck Ragan, Alan Doyle, Brigitte Calls Me Baby, Jesus and Mary Chain, New Model Army, Micky Dolenz, Jesse Wagner, Alkaline Trio, Danielle Ponder, Laura Jane Grace and this unknown band called The Beatles.



Listen to samples of the list below or search for ReadJunk on Spotify.

Playlist:

1. Madness – What On Earth Is It (You Take Me For?)

2. The Rifles – The Kids Won’t Stop

3. Johnny Marr – The Answer

4. Chuck Ragan – Echo The Halls

5. Alan Doyle – Welcome Home

6. Band of Horses – Is There a Ghost (Live Acoustic)

7. Brigitte Calls Me Baby – Eddie My Love

8. The Jesus and Mary Chain – jamcod

9. New Model Army – First Summer After

10. Johnny Vatos / Oingo Boingo Former Members – Dead Man’s Party

11. Micky Dolenz – Shiny Happy People

12. Jesse Wagner, Western Standard Time Ska Orchestra – Dominick the Donkey

13. Stop the Presses – Rudy the Reindeer

14. Flying Raccoon Suit – Longshot

15. Mad Caddies – Palm Trees and Pines

16. Mustard Plug – Everyday Wait

17. The Toasters – DON’T LET THE BASTARDS GRIND YOU DOWN – Live

18. Babylon Circus – Monster – Live

19. Night Owls, Chris Murray – Ain’t That Loving You

20. Pete Droge, Elaine Summers – Two of the Lucky Ones – Alternate Version

21. The Menzingers – Nobody Stays

22. Alkaline Trio – Bad Time

23. Travoltas – Another Day in the Sun

24. Green Day – Look Ma, No Brains!

25. The Young Rochelles – Fractured Fairy Tale

26. Go Betty Go – We Talk A Lot

27. Matt Berry – Good Sport

28. Fitz and The Tantrums – Perfect Holiday

29. The Inciters – Up In A Puff Of Smoke

30. Danielle Ponder – Into The Dark

31. The Sextones – The Other Side

32. Bella’s Bartok – Brick by Brick

33. Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds – We’re Gonna Get There In The End

34. Bad Suns – The One I Used To Love

35. The Avett Brothers – Pick Up the Tempo – Live at The Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles, CA – April 30, 2023

36. Moneybrother – Let a Loved one Go

37. Billy Liar – Baltimore

38. Jeff Hulett – Dead & Gone

39. The Feelgood McLouds – Dance with Broken Bones

40. Fiddler’s Green – The Bog

41. Dave Hause – Over 50 Club

42. Laura Jane Grace – Hole In My Head

43. Odd Robot – Fake Warm Fuzzies are Still Warm Fuzzies

44. The Dollyrots – A New England

45. The Drowns – 1979 Trans Am

46. The Sleeping Souls – Scared Of Living

47. Punk Rock Factory – Do You Want to Build a Snowman?

48. Mean Jeans – I Don’t Give a Shit Anymore

49. The Lemonheads – Fear of Living

50. Sublime With Rome – Tangerine Skies

51. Dale and the ZDubs, Ballyhoo! – Neighbors

52. Slightly Stoopid, Stick Figure, Pepper – Got Me On The Run (with Stick Figure and Pepper)

53. Michael Franti & Spearhead – Good Life

54. Pepper, Edley Shine – Dancing on the Moon (feat. Edley Shine)

55. The Wise Bloods – London Summer Loving

56. Rum Riley, Joey Harkum – Jason’s Song

57. Luciano – Joy Ride

58. Mighty Diamonds, Top Secret Music – Girl Want A Diamond

59. Rocky Sullivan, Psy.D. – Never Get Out

60. The Bluebeaters – Non sento più

61. Jay France, Tyber Cranstoun, The Dualers – No More Pressure

62. The Agonizers – Not Enough

63. No Sports – 2 Times a minute

64. Joystick! – Boxes

65. Skapital Sound, Roger Rivas – Canario Azul – En Vivo

66. The Goodies, Lukup – Around The World

67. The Porkers – Calm Down Karen

68. Rhoda Dakar – I Don’t Mind

69. The Inevitables – Chemist

70. Joecephus And The George Jonestown Massacre, Alice Cooper – Shakin’ Street

71. Sonic Boom Six – One Of The Boys

72. Joe Yorke, Marina P – Hopeless Lover

73. Bastards Of Soul, The Sha La Das – Try A Little Love

74. The Bakesys – Random Festive Words

75. Cherry Poppin’ Daddies – Kings Of Swing

76. The Classy Wrecks – The Monster

77. The Shootouts – Psycho

78. Stephen Kellogg – Harbor

79. Charley Crockett – Killers of the Flower Moon

80. Beans on Toast – Send me a Bird

81. Far From Saints – The Weather Left To Go

82. Nick Gill – Live With It

83. Tom Paxton, John McCutcheon – In America

84. Jimmy Buffett, Will Kimbrough, Lennie Gallant – Portugal Or PEI

85. The Beatles – Now And Then

86. Morgan Evans – Christmas In The Backyard

87. Phil Simpkin, The Wise Bloods, Ted Ganung – Morning Feeling

88. Korpiklaani – Gotta Go Home

89. Moya Brennan – I Still Believe

90. Picture This – Call It Love

91. Real Estate – Water Underground

92. Mayer Hawthorne – Eyes Of Love

93. The Tibbs – Ain’t It Funny

94. Nouvelle Vague, Mélanie Pain – Only You

95. Space March – Forget What The Mind Says

96. 1876 – Whistles at Night

97. WALK THE MOON – Mono No Aware

98. Warpaint – Ankhas

99. St. Lucia – Landslide

100. The Vaccines – Lunar Eclipse

101. Lemonade Shoelace – Soul Syndrome