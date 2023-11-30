ReadJunk Playlist – New Music (November 2023)
While we grieve with the Shane MacGowan news, it’s the end of the month and means it’s time for a new ReadJunk New Music Playlist for November 2023. This month’s playlist features new, unreleased, remastered songs from Madness, The Rifles, johnny Marr, Chuck Ragan, Alan Doyle, Brigitte Calls Me Baby, Jesus and Mary Chain, New Model Army, Micky Dolenz, Jesse Wagner, Alkaline Trio, Danielle Ponder, Laura Jane Grace and this unknown band called The Beatles.
Listen to samples of the list below or search for ReadJunk on Spotify.
Playlist:
1. Madness – What On Earth Is It (You Take Me For?)
2. The Rifles – The Kids Won’t Stop
3. Johnny Marr – The Answer
4. Chuck Ragan – Echo The Halls
5. Alan Doyle – Welcome Home
6. Band of Horses – Is There a Ghost (Live Acoustic)
7. Brigitte Calls Me Baby – Eddie My Love
8. The Jesus and Mary Chain – jamcod
9. New Model Army – First Summer After
10. Johnny Vatos / Oingo Boingo Former Members – Dead Man’s Party
11. Micky Dolenz – Shiny Happy People
12. Jesse Wagner, Western Standard Time Ska Orchestra – Dominick the Donkey
13. Stop the Presses – Rudy the Reindeer
14. Flying Raccoon Suit – Longshot
15. Mad Caddies – Palm Trees and Pines
16. Mustard Plug – Everyday Wait
17. The Toasters – DON’T LET THE BASTARDS GRIND YOU DOWN – Live
18. Babylon Circus – Monster – Live
19. Night Owls, Chris Murray – Ain’t That Loving You
20. Pete Droge, Elaine Summers – Two of the Lucky Ones – Alternate Version
21. The Menzingers – Nobody Stays
22. Alkaline Trio – Bad Time
23. Travoltas – Another Day in the Sun
24. Green Day – Look Ma, No Brains!
25. The Young Rochelles – Fractured Fairy Tale
26. Go Betty Go – We Talk A Lot
27. Matt Berry – Good Sport
28. Fitz and The Tantrums – Perfect Holiday
29. The Inciters – Up In A Puff Of Smoke
30. Danielle Ponder – Into The Dark
31. The Sextones – The Other Side
32. Bella’s Bartok – Brick by Brick
33. Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds – We’re Gonna Get There In The End
34. Bad Suns – The One I Used To Love
35. The Avett Brothers – Pick Up the Tempo – Live at The Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles, CA – April 30, 2023
36. Moneybrother – Let a Loved one Go
37. Billy Liar – Baltimore
38. Jeff Hulett – Dead & Gone
39. The Feelgood McLouds – Dance with Broken Bones
40. Fiddler’s Green – The Bog
41. Dave Hause – Over 50 Club
42. Laura Jane Grace – Hole In My Head
43. Odd Robot – Fake Warm Fuzzies are Still Warm Fuzzies
44. The Dollyrots – A New England
45. The Drowns – 1979 Trans Am
46. The Sleeping Souls – Scared Of Living
47. Punk Rock Factory – Do You Want to Build a Snowman?
48. Mean Jeans – I Don’t Give a Shit Anymore
49. The Lemonheads – Fear of Living
50. Sublime With Rome – Tangerine Skies
51. Dale and the ZDubs, Ballyhoo! – Neighbors
52. Slightly Stoopid, Stick Figure, Pepper – Got Me On The Run (with Stick Figure and Pepper)
53. Michael Franti & Spearhead – Good Life
54. Pepper, Edley Shine – Dancing on the Moon (feat. Edley Shine)
55. The Wise Bloods – London Summer Loving
56. Rum Riley, Joey Harkum – Jason’s Song
57. Luciano – Joy Ride
58. Mighty Diamonds, Top Secret Music – Girl Want A Diamond
59. Rocky Sullivan, Psy.D. – Never Get Out
60. The Bluebeaters – Non sento più
61. Jay France, Tyber Cranstoun, The Dualers – No More Pressure
62. The Agonizers – Not Enough
63. No Sports – 2 Times a minute
64. Joystick! – Boxes
65. Skapital Sound, Roger Rivas – Canario Azul – En Vivo
66. The Goodies, Lukup – Around The World
67. The Porkers – Calm Down Karen
68. Rhoda Dakar – I Don’t Mind
69. The Inevitables – Chemist
70. Joecephus And The George Jonestown Massacre, Alice Cooper – Shakin’ Street
71. Sonic Boom Six – One Of The Boys
72. Joe Yorke, Marina P – Hopeless Lover
73. Bastards Of Soul, The Sha La Das – Try A Little Love
74. The Bakesys – Random Festive Words
75. Cherry Poppin’ Daddies – Kings Of Swing
76. The Classy Wrecks – The Monster
77. The Shootouts – Psycho
78. Stephen Kellogg – Harbor
79. Charley Crockett – Killers of the Flower Moon
80. Beans on Toast – Send me a Bird
81. Far From Saints – The Weather Left To Go
82. Nick Gill – Live With It
83. Tom Paxton, John McCutcheon – In America
84. Jimmy Buffett, Will Kimbrough, Lennie Gallant – Portugal Or PEI
85. The Beatles – Now And Then
86. Morgan Evans – Christmas In The Backyard
87. Phil Simpkin, The Wise Bloods, Ted Ganung – Morning Feeling
88. Korpiklaani – Gotta Go Home
89. Moya Brennan – I Still Believe
90. Picture This – Call It Love
91. Real Estate – Water Underground
92. Mayer Hawthorne – Eyes Of Love
93. The Tibbs – Ain’t It Funny
94. Nouvelle Vague, Mélanie Pain – Only You
95. Space March – Forget What The Mind Says
96. 1876 – Whistles at Night
97. WALK THE MOON – Mono No Aware
98. Warpaint – Ankhas
99. St. Lucia – Landslide
100. The Vaccines – Lunar Eclipse
101. Lemonade Shoelace – Soul Syndrome