Tex Avery Screwball Classics: Volume 3 (Blu-Ray)

Starring: Don Messick, Daws Butler, June Foray, Frank Graham, Tex Ritter

Directed By: Tex Avery

Studio: Warner Archive Collection

Buy On Amazon.com

Another batch of Tex Avery directed cartoons are available on Blu-Ray via Warner Archive Collection. Volume 2 had some classics on there, and Volume 3 has some as well – although not as strong as Volume 2 in my opinion.



Volume 3 features 20 animated shorts, some ranging from Tex Avery classics to some questionable ones that don’t really get seen anymore. In this batch, we get some Droopy Dog cartoons, a few Spike ones, and some one-off animated shorts that are very memorable. This is a set that any classic animation fan will love.

Like other Tex Avery and older cartoons, the subject matter can be a bit non-PC or outright banned from airing on TV for many years. The first one that comes to mind, which I don’t think I’ve ever seen, is called Blitz Wolf. It’s a take on the Three Little Pigs, but the wolf is Hitler. So yeah, I can see why they wouldn’t want this animated short to be aired for awhile. I’m actually surprised it’s even on this collection to be honest; it’s actually first. Again, as much as these shorts were geared for children at the time, they certainly aren’t now and only for die hard animation fanatics like myself.

I still own my Droopy Dog DVD but I’m wondering if I should sell it or keep it. I’m just not sure if I have every single short that has been on this collection or the previous ones. I guess if they release a Volume 4, then perhaps I’ll get all of them? Besides the Droopy Dog shorts, I do like other random animated shorts too. The most specific short that’s on this one that I really like is King Size Canary. That was another cartoon that would be played at Disney’s Hollywood Studios Sci-Fi Dine-In Theater Restaurant I believe. Or maybe I’m thinking of another one? The most notable animated short on here is Senor Droopy, when he’s a bullfighter and competes against the wolf.

There’s a few more favorites on this Blu-Ray collection. Little Johnny Jet comes to mind, which is similar to other ones where it’s the parents and a little vehicle. This one would air a lot during Looney Tunes and I think still might from time to time. It’s definitely one of my favorite Tex Avery directed cartoons. Another is Billy Boy, the one with the wolf and the sheep that would eat everything in sight. Such classic and iconic Tex Avery shorts! Cock-A-Doodle Dog short is one I remember a lot and can definitely relate to. Not because he’s trying to sleep and a rooster is keeping him up, but birds in general. There would always be one bird making the same chirp outside my window every morning when I was a kid. Drove me nuts!

I love classic cartoons that I grew up on. They might not always be PC at times, but for the most part, it’s still a part of my childhood and I love Tex Avery’s style and wit. I hope there’s some more collections to be released on Blu-Ray! Volume 3’s shorts that are towards the end make this set worth buying.

Features:

Crackpot Quail

Video:

Codec: MPEG-4 AVC

Resolution: 1080p

Aspect ratio: 1.37:1

Original aspect ratio: 1.37:1, 2.35:1

Audio:

English: DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0 Mono (48kHz, 24-bit)

Subtitles:

English SDH

Bottom Line: Another batch of iconic and classic Tex Avery animated shorts!

Running Time: 150 mins

Rating: NR

Extras Rating:

Overall Rating: