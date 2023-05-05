Rocking The Docks in Lewes, Delaware Announces 2023 Lineup

Image used with permission for news purposes.

Rocking The Docks in Lewes, Delaware (Grain on the Rocks / Lewes Ferry Grounds) recently announced it’s 10-week outdoor concert series that will be happening rain or shine every Wednesday evening. Things kick off on June 21st with Robert Randolph band and the series comes to a close on August 23rd with Dumpstapunk. Most notables for me personally is Joe Samba on June 28th and The Heavy Heavy return to Delaware on July 5th!



Official site is: https://www.rockingthedockslewes.com/

Tickets are now on sale for all concerts, with options to get VIP upgrades as well. Season and VIP passes are also available as well.

Full lineup of bands performing every Wednesday this Summer:

June 21

Robert Randolph Band

Lewes, DE

June 28

Joe Samba

Lewes, DE

July 05

The Heavy Heavy

Lewes, DE

July 12

Mo Lowda & the Humble

Lewes, DE

July 19

The Vegabonds

Lewes, DE

July 26

George Porter Jr. & The Runnin’ Pardners

Lewes, DE

August 02

The Amish Outlaws

Lewes, DE

August 09

Sam Burchfield and The Scoundrels

Lewes, DE

August 16

Danielle Ponder

Lewes, DE

August 23

Dumpstaphunk

Lewes, DE