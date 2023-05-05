Rocking The Docks in Lewes, Delaware Announces 2023 Lineup
Music News | May 5th, 2023
Rocking The Docks in Lewes, Delaware (Grain on the Rocks / Lewes Ferry Grounds) recently announced it’s 10-week outdoor concert series that will be happening rain or shine every Wednesday evening. Things kick off on June 21st with Robert Randolph band and the series comes to a close on August 23rd with Dumpstapunk. Most notables for me personally is Joe Samba on June 28th and The Heavy Heavy return to Delaware on July 5th!
Official site is: https://www.rockingthedockslewes.com/
Tickets are now on sale for all concerts, with options to get VIP upgrades as well. Season and VIP passes are also available as well.
Full lineup of bands performing every Wednesday this Summer:
June 21
Robert Randolph Band
Lewes, DE
June 28
Joe Samba
Lewes, DE
July 05
The Heavy Heavy
Lewes, DE
July 12
Mo Lowda & the Humble
Lewes, DE
July 19
The Vegabonds
Lewes, DE
July 26
George Porter Jr. & The Runnin’ Pardners
Lewes, DE
August 02
The Amish Outlaws
Lewes, DE
August 09
Sam Burchfield and The Scoundrels
Lewes, DE
August 16
Danielle Ponder
Lewes, DE
August 23
Dumpstaphunk
Lewes, DE