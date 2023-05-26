ReadJunk Playlist – New Music (May 2023)
Enjoy your Memorial Day Weekend! The ReadJunk New Music Playlist for May 2023 playlist is out now and features new, unreleased, remastered songs from Fishbone, Spring Heeled Back, Popes of Chilitown, The Skadows, AJJ, Beach Fossils, Ghost, Rancid, The Hooters, Logan Ledger, Jeff Rosenstock, Joe Gittleman, Durand Jones, Foo Fighters, Levellers, The Aquadolls, The Heavy Heavy, The Bollweevils and more! Lots of different genres!
Listen to a sample of the playlist below or go on Spotify to listen to the entire thing.
Playlist:
1. Fishbone – Cubicle
2. Spring Heeled Jack – Diggin’ a Hole
3. Popes Of Chillitown – Crashmat
4. The Skadows – PUNK AND SKA’S NOT DEAD
5. J Navarro & the Traitors – Holes
6. Ska Beat City, Junior C – Penny Reel
7. Rockstone Rockers, Ce’Cile – Orange Street
8. Rebelution – Lay My Claim
9. Kash’d Out, Shwayze – Just Friends
10. Surfer Girl, Dirty Heads – Set In Stone (with Jared Watson of Dirty Heads)
11. J Boog, Cali P – Festival
12. The Movement, Collie Buddz – Open The Door
13. Joey Harkum – In The Middle
14. AJJ – Strawberry (Probably)
15. Beach Fossils – Seconds
16. Gerry Cinnamon – Kampfire Vampire – Live at Hampden Park
17. Joe Gittleman – Carrie O
18. Foo Fighters – Under You
19. Ghost – Phantom Of The Opera
20. Rancid – Devil In Disguise
21. Diesel Boy – Bismarck
22. Versus The World – Looking for the Exit
23. Jughead‘s Revenge – Isolation Time
24. Jeff Rosenstock – LIKED U BETTER
25. The Revivalists – Don’t Look Back
26. The Heavy Heavy – Guinnevere
27. Levellers – Together All The Way
28. The O’Reillys and the Paddyhats – Dance For Me
29. No Murder No Moustache – Times Got Tough
30. The Mary Wallopers – The Holy Ground
31. Gogol Bordello, Friends, Jello Biafra, Tre Cool, Joe Lally, Roger Miret, Monte Pittman, Sasha Zaritska, Puzzled Panther – United Strike Back
32. Easy Star All-Stars, The Expanders – Suffragette City (feat. The Expanders)
33. The Sextones – Without You
34. Say She She – Don’t You Dare Stop
35. Durand Jones – See It Through
36. Lee Fields – Waiting on the Sidelines
37. The Teskey Brothers – Remember The Time
38. Monophonics, Kendra Morris – Untitled Visions
39. Coolie Ranx – Show You
40. The Selecter – Parade The Crown
41. The Prizefighters – Think and Pray
42. Rhoda Dakar – Peace, Love and Understanding
43. Joe Yorke, The 18th Parallel – End of The Day
44. BAD OPERATION – What Keeps Us Moving
45. Jade Tremba – I Don’t Wanna
46. The Hooters – Why Won’t You Call Me Back
47. Jen Razavi – Saw In Half
48. Joy Buzzer – I Wanna Scream
49. Chris Velan – Plagiarize
50. Dropkick Murphys, Jaime Wyatt – Bring It Home (feat. Jaime Wyatt)
51. Langhorne Slim – Sundown
52. Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats – Buy My Round
53. Far From Saints – Screaming Hallelujah
54. Logan Ledger – Golden State
55. The Lemonheads – He’s on the Beach
56. Jesse Ahern – Pray
57. The Devil Makes Three – Days Are so Long
58. Dallas Burrow, Taylor Rae – Starry Eyes
59. Dallas Burrow – River Town
60. The California Honeydrops – Birthday Suit
61. The Midnight Callers – Baby Let Me Be
62. King Viktor, The Haunted Youth – Riptide (feat. The Haunted Youth)
63. The Jesus and Mary Chain – Rider
64. Peter Gabriel – Four Kinds of Horses – Bright-Side Mix
65. Sean Paul, Beres Hammond – Rebel Time
66. Ries Brothers – Strange Times
67. Trevor Hall – hello my son
68. Keep Flying – Peace Be The Journey
69. Sweet Gloom – Deal Me Peace
70. Lenny Lashley’s Gang of One, Cool Tone Brown – Foolish One (feat. Cool Tone Brown) – Streece Remix
71. Evelyn Cools – Control
72. The Aquadolls – Far Far Away
73. Snuff – One of Those Days
74. Dope Times – Get Outta Here
75. Crazy Arm – Floating Bones
76. Fear – Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap
77. CIVIC – Chase The Dragon
78. The Bollweevils – Galt’s Gulch
79. Belle and Sebastian – When You’re Not With Me – Edit
80. Cosmic Shuffling – Cosmic Quest
81. Whatitdo Archive Group – Beyond The Crimson Veil
82. Bobby Hustle, Upsetta, Loud City – Dreams
83. Soul Revivers, Matic Horns, Dougal Caston – Shouting Dub
84. Coyote Island, Mihali – Raise It (with Mihali)
85. Mighty Megatons – Mexican Affair
86. The Tennors – Whodunit
87. The Equators – Hippopotamus
88. The Expendables, Bret Bollinger – Do Me (with Bret Bollinger of Pepper)
89. Anthony B – Dont Worry
90. Gentleman’s Dub Club – Gone
91. SOJA, Collie Buddz – Press Remix
92. Dubbest, Iya Terra – Right Your Wrongs
93. Skindred – L.O.V.E. (Smile Please)
94. Roots of Creation, Mellow Mood, Brett Wilson – Take It Away
95. Pacific Dub – Swisher Sweet
96. Doghouse Rose – Jacob’s Sweater
97. Pretenders – Let the Sun Come In
98. Liam Gallagher – I Don’t Want To Be A Soldier Mama, I Don’t Wanna Die – Stripped Back Session
99. The Dead Krazukies – Captain Crust
100. Harker – Out The Window
101. Les Lullies – Zéro Ambition
102. Babylon Circus – De la musique et du bruit – Live
103. Foolish Relics, Craig Yarnold – Ghosted
104. Roxx Revolt & the Velvets – Rolling On
105. Howi Spangler – that thing you do!
106. Red Dirt Ruckus, Vic Ruggiero – Cold Cold World
107. The Jolly Boys, Nexus – Day – O
108. Analea Brown, Jemere Morgan – Lotion
109. Junior Kelly – Powerfull
110. Jesse Royal, Romain Virgo – Hope
111. The Budos Band – Frontier’s Edge
112. Bacao Rhythm & Steel Band – Murkit Gem
113. Johnny Osbourne – Trust No One
114. Duane Stephenson – Make You My Queen
115. Devon Kay & The Solutions – Bitchin’ In Stereo
116. Trever Keith – What Keeps Me up Now
117. Miles Kane – Baggio
118. Midtown – Safely
119. Spoilers – Peaches and Cream
120. The Drowns, Suzi Moon – Ballroom Blitz
121. Toad The Wet Sprocket – Walk on the Ocean
122. The Goo Goo Dolls, O.A.R. – I Won’t Back Down
123. Samory I – Crown
124. Toodles & The Hectic Pity – The Enemies of Happiness Are Not Napping!
125. Sea Girls – Call Me Out (Live At Alexandra Palace)
126. Roosevelt – Ordinary Love
127. The Sherlocks – People Like Me & You
128. OneRepublic – RUNAWAY
129. Jasta, Zetro Sousa – Assimilation Agenda
130. Mia Asano, Tina Guo – X-Men Theme
131. The Dirty Nil – Blowing Up Things in the Woods
132. The Used – Giving Up
133. Nothing But Thieves – Overcome
134. The Hives – Bogus Operandi
135. Metal Church – Congregation of Annihilation