ReadJunk Playlist – New Music (May 2023)

Enjoy your Memorial Day Weekend! The ReadJunk New Music Playlist for May 2023 playlist is out now and features new, unreleased, remastered songs from Fishbone, Spring Heeled Back, Popes of Chilitown, The Skadows, AJJ, Beach Fossils, Ghost, Rancid, The Hooters, Logan Ledger, Jeff Rosenstock, Joe Gittleman, Durand Jones, Foo Fighters, Levellers, The Aquadolls, The Heavy Heavy, The Bollweevils and more! Lots of different genres!



Listen to a sample of the playlist below or go on Spotify to listen to the entire thing.

Playlist:

1. Fishbone – Cubicle

2. Spring Heeled Jack – Diggin’ a Hole

3. Popes Of Chillitown – Crashmat

4. The Skadows – PUNK AND SKA’S NOT DEAD

5. J Navarro & the Traitors – Holes

6. Ska Beat City, Junior C – Penny Reel

7. Rockstone Rockers, Ce’Cile – Orange Street

8. Rebelution – Lay My Claim

9. Kash’d Out, Shwayze – Just Friends

10. Surfer Girl, Dirty Heads – Set In Stone (with Jared Watson of Dirty Heads)

11. J Boog, Cali P – Festival

12. The Movement, Collie Buddz – Open The Door

13. Joey Harkum – In The Middle

14. AJJ – Strawberry (Probably)

15. Beach Fossils – Seconds

16. Gerry Cinnamon – Kampfire Vampire – Live at Hampden Park

17. Joe Gittleman – Carrie O

18. Foo Fighters – Under You

19. Ghost – Phantom Of The Opera

20. Rancid – Devil In Disguise

21. Diesel Boy – Bismarck

22. Versus The World – Looking for the Exit

23. Jughead‘s Revenge – Isolation Time

24. Jeff Rosenstock – LIKED U BETTER

25. The Revivalists – Don’t Look Back

26. The Heavy Heavy – Guinnevere

27. Levellers – Together All The Way

28. The O’Reillys and the Paddyhats – Dance For Me

29. No Murder No Moustache – Times Got Tough

30. The Mary Wallopers – The Holy Ground

31. Gogol Bordello, Friends, Jello Biafra, Tre Cool, Joe Lally, Roger Miret, Monte Pittman, Sasha Zaritska, Puzzled Panther – United Strike Back

32. Easy Star All-Stars, The Expanders – Suffragette City (feat. The Expanders)

33. The Sextones – Without You

34. Say She She – Don’t You Dare Stop

35. Durand Jones – See It Through

36. Lee Fields – Waiting on the Sidelines

37. The Teskey Brothers – Remember The Time

38. Monophonics, Kendra Morris – Untitled Visions

39. Coolie Ranx – Show You

40. The Selecter – Parade The Crown

41. The Prizefighters – Think and Pray

42. Rhoda Dakar – Peace, Love and Understanding

43. Joe Yorke, The 18th Parallel – End of The Day

44. BAD OPERATION – What Keeps Us Moving

45. Jade Tremba – I Don’t Wanna

46. The Hooters – Why Won’t You Call Me Back

47. Jen Razavi – Saw In Half

48. Joy Buzzer – I Wanna Scream

49. Chris Velan – Plagiarize

50. Dropkick Murphys, Jaime Wyatt – Bring It Home (feat. Jaime Wyatt)

51. Langhorne Slim – Sundown

52. Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats – Buy My Round

53. Far From Saints – Screaming Hallelujah

54. Logan Ledger – Golden State

55. The Lemonheads – He’s on the Beach

56. Jesse Ahern – Pray

57. The Devil Makes Three – Days Are so Long

58. Dallas Burrow, Taylor Rae – Starry Eyes

59. Dallas Burrow – River Town

60. The California Honeydrops – Birthday Suit

61. The Midnight Callers – Baby Let Me Be

62. King Viktor, The Haunted Youth – Riptide (feat. The Haunted Youth)

63. The Jesus and Mary Chain – Rider

64. Peter Gabriel – Four Kinds of Horses – Bright-Side Mix

65. Sean Paul, Beres Hammond – Rebel Time

66. Ries Brothers – Strange Times

67. Trevor Hall – hello my son

68. Keep Flying – Peace Be The Journey

69. Sweet Gloom – Deal Me Peace

70. Lenny Lashley’s Gang of One, Cool Tone Brown – Foolish One (feat. Cool Tone Brown) – Streece Remix

71. Evelyn Cools – Control

72. The Aquadolls – Far Far Away

73. Snuff – One of Those Days

74. Dope Times – Get Outta Here

75. Crazy Arm – Floating Bones

76. Fear – Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap

77. CIVIC – Chase The Dragon

78. The Bollweevils – Galt’s Gulch

79. Belle and Sebastian – When You’re Not With Me – Edit

80. Cosmic Shuffling – Cosmic Quest

81. Whatitdo Archive Group – Beyond The Crimson Veil

82. Bobby Hustle, Upsetta, Loud City – Dreams

83. Soul Revivers, Matic Horns, Dougal Caston – Shouting Dub

84. Coyote Island, Mihali – Raise It (with Mihali)

85. Mighty Megatons – Mexican Affair

86. The Tennors – Whodunit

87. The Equators – Hippopotamus

88. The Expendables, Bret Bollinger – Do Me (with Bret Bollinger of Pepper)

89. Anthony B – Dont Worry

90. Gentleman’s Dub Club – Gone

91. SOJA, Collie Buddz – Press Remix

92. Dubbest, Iya Terra – Right Your Wrongs

93. Skindred – L.O.V.E. (Smile Please)

94. Roots of Creation, Mellow Mood, Brett Wilson – Take It Away

95. Pacific Dub – Swisher Sweet

96. Doghouse Rose – Jacob’s Sweater

97. Pretenders – Let the Sun Come In

98. Liam Gallagher – I Don’t Want To Be A Soldier Mama, I Don’t Wanna Die – Stripped Back Session

99. The Dead Krazukies – Captain Crust

100. Harker – Out The Window

101. Les Lullies – Zéro Ambition

102. Babylon Circus – De la musique et du bruit – Live

103. Foolish Relics, Craig Yarnold – Ghosted

104. Roxx Revolt & the Velvets – Rolling On

105. Howi Spangler – that thing you do!

106. Red Dirt Ruckus, Vic Ruggiero – Cold Cold World

107. The Jolly Boys, Nexus – Day – O

108. Analea Brown, Jemere Morgan – Lotion

109. Junior Kelly – Powerfull

110. Jesse Royal, Romain Virgo – Hope

111. The Budos Band – Frontier’s Edge

112. Bacao Rhythm & Steel Band – Murkit Gem

113. Johnny Osbourne – Trust No One

114. Duane Stephenson – Make You My Queen

115. Devon Kay & The Solutions – Bitchin’ In Stereo

116. Trever Keith – What Keeps Me up Now

117. Miles Kane – Baggio

118. Midtown – Safely

119. Spoilers – Peaches and Cream

120. The Drowns, Suzi Moon – Ballroom Blitz

121. Toad The Wet Sprocket – Walk on the Ocean

122. The Goo Goo Dolls, O.A.R. – I Won’t Back Down

123. Samory I – Crown

124. Toodles & The Hectic Pity – The Enemies of Happiness Are Not Napping!

125. Sea Girls – Call Me Out (Live At Alexandra Palace)

126. Roosevelt – Ordinary Love

127. The Sherlocks – People Like Me & You

128. OneRepublic – RUNAWAY

129. Jasta, Zetro Sousa – Assimilation Agenda

130. Mia Asano, Tina Guo – X-Men Theme

131. The Dirty Nil – Blowing Up Things in the Woods

132. The Used – Giving Up

133. Nothing But Thieves – Overcome

134. The Hives – Bogus Operandi

135. Metal Church – Congregation of Annihilation