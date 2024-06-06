Carbon Leaf Playing Rocking the Docks in Lewes, Delaware on June 19th 2024

Photo by Matt Kremkau

One concert I’m looking forward to very soon is seeing Carbon Leaf (from Richmond, VA) playing in Lewes, Delaware on June 19th for the Rocking the Docks concert series. Thankfully don’t have to wait too much longer for it! Buy tickets now and don’t wait!



Shine Delphi will be opening the show, doors are at 5:30pm with the show starting at 6pm. Kids 12 and younger are free and there’s a VIP experience there as well. Hopefully there will be nice weather and a sunset as well.

Like a decade or so ago, I got the chance to film Carbon Leaf at City Winery NYC at the old location and they played a few songs for my Before the Concert series. Check it out!