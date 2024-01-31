ReadJunk Playlist – New Music (January 2024)
It’s 2024 and not much is going on this site. Anyone want to help contribute? Here’s the ReadJunk New Music Playlist for January 2024. This month’s playlist features new, unreleased, remastered songs from Tyler Ramsey, Mat Kearney, Peter Bradley Adams, New Model Army, Pilfers (re-released on Spotify), Bruce Lee Band, Joe Samba, Alkaline Trio, Strung Out, Trapper Schoepp, William Elliott Whitmore, Cock Sparrer, Alan Doyle, Walker Roaders, Call Me Malcolm, Alternate Routes and more.
Listen to samples of the list below or search for ReadJunk on Spotify.
Playlist:
1. Tyler Ramsey – These Ghosts
2. Mat Kearney – Headlights Home
3. Peter Bradley Adams – Cold Hand
4. New Model Army – Coming or Going
5. Pilfers – Agua
6. Craig of the Creek, Bruce Lee Band – Brighter Days
7. Mad Caddies – Baby
8. Joe Samba – Don’t Stop Me Now
9. Buster Shuffle – Hold Back The Rebels
10. Cock Sparrer – With My Hand On My Heart
11. Green Day – One Eyed Bastard
12. Alkaline Trio – Versions Of You
13. Strung Out – Cages
14. Mean Jeans – Lost My Mind
15. Ignite, Andrew Neufeld – Done Digging the Grave (feat. Andrew Neufeld)
16. Red Wanting Blue – Goliath
17. William Elliott Whitmore – Has to Be That Way
18. Cris Jacobs, Lindsay Lou – Work Song (I Can Still Sing)
19. Trapper Schoepp – Bambi
20. The Walker Roaders – There Must Be Less To Life Than This
21. The Rumpled, Maurizio Cardullo – The New Me
22. Frank Turner – No Thank You For The Music
23. Alan Doyle – Yours and Mine
24. The O’Reillys and the Paddyhats – Pirates And Privateers
25. The Revivalists – Good Old Days
26. Mark Knopfler – Ahead Of The Game
27. Band of Horses – Weed Party (Live Acoustic)
28. Sea Girls – I Want You To Know Me
29. Bite Me Bambi – Bad Boyfriend
30. Half Past Two, Omnigone – Turn Back The Hands
31. Call Me Malcolm – one cure to the head, two to the chest
32. Something To Do – Sports Montage
33. The Boy Detective – Some Drakkar Noir Wearing Dexter With A Boner
34. Dunia & Aram – Cold Winter Days
35. The Euphoralites – Let It Spin
36. Cherry Poppin’ Daddies – Undecided
37. I Wayne – DOMESTIC WAR
38. Matisyahu – End of the World
39. Howi Spangler – RED FLAGS
40. SOJA – Press Rewind – Acoustic
41. Bacao Rhythm & Steel Band – Love$ick
42. Freddie McGregor – Loves Rock, Ja Style
43. The Vaccines – Discount De Kooning (Last One Standing)
44. Liam Gallagher, John Squire – Just Another Rainbow
45. The Lemonheads – Seven Out
46. Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds – In A Little While – Demo
47. Sleep Station – On My Knees
48. Sammy Kay – Jump
49. Gareth Dunlop – Church
50. James – Is This Love
51. Charley Crockett, Willie Nelson – That’s What Makes The World Go Around
52. Luba Dvorak, Ryan Bingham – Bonneville Salt Flats
53. Christian Lopez – I’m Not Alone
54. Dave Hause – Pretty Good Year
55. Laura Jane Grace – Birds Talk Too
56. Kaiser Chiefs – Burning in Flames
57. Letting Up Despite Great Faults – Gleam
58. Loreena McKennitt – Sí Bheag, Sí Mhór / Wild Mountain Thyme – Medley / Live In Owen Sound, Ontario / 2023
59. Nouvelle Vague, Bijou – Shout
60. Tom Odell – Loving You Will Be The Death Of Me
61. Collective Soul – The World I Know
62. L.A. Guns – It’s the World
63. The Jesus and Mary Chain – Chemical Animal
64. Bleachers – Tiny Moves
65. The Alternate Routes – Blank Pages
66. Real Estate – Haunted World
67. Noah Kahan, Sam Fender – Homesick (with Sam Fender)
68. Jakobs Castle – Catch Me
69. Tunnel Vision – Mess
70. Alpheus – Real Rudy
71. One Culture, Tau Ea Tau – Far Away (I’m With You)
72. Buju Banton – Pretty Girls
73. MAGIC! – Good Feeling About You
74. Protoje – 30 Million
75. The Magnetics – Johanna (Spanish Version)
76. Jacuzzi Fuzz – Singing In The Rain
77. The Tibbs – Last Train
78. Molly Lewis, Thee Sacred Souls – Crushed Velvet
79. Thee Heart Tones – Forever & Ever
80. Thee Sinseers, Joey Quinones – Can’t Do That To Her
81. Kacey Musgraves – Three Little Birds – Bob Marley: One Love – Music Inspired By The Film