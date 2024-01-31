ReadJunk Playlist – New Music (January 2024)

It’s 2024 and not much is going on this site. Anyone want to help contribute? Here’s the ReadJunk New Music Playlist for January 2024. This month’s playlist features new, unreleased, remastered songs from Tyler Ramsey, Mat Kearney, Peter Bradley Adams, New Model Army, Pilfers (re-released on Spotify), Bruce Lee Band, Joe Samba, Alkaline Trio, Strung Out, Trapper Schoepp, William Elliott Whitmore, Cock Sparrer, Alan Doyle, Walker Roaders, Call Me Malcolm, Alternate Routes and more.



Listen to samples of the list below or search for ReadJunk on Spotify.



Playlist:

1. Tyler Ramsey – These Ghosts

2. Mat Kearney – Headlights Home

3. Peter Bradley Adams – Cold Hand

4. New Model Army – Coming or Going

5. Pilfers – Agua

6. Craig of the Creek, Bruce Lee Band – Brighter Days

7. Mad Caddies – Baby

8. Joe Samba – Don’t Stop Me Now

9. Buster Shuffle – Hold Back The Rebels

10. Cock Sparrer – With My Hand On My Heart

11. Green Day – One Eyed Bastard

12. Alkaline Trio – Versions Of You

13. Strung Out – Cages

14. Mean Jeans – Lost My Mind

15. Ignite, Andrew Neufeld – Done Digging the Grave (feat. Andrew Neufeld)

16. Red Wanting Blue – Goliath

17. William Elliott Whitmore – Has to Be That Way

18. Cris Jacobs, Lindsay Lou – Work Song (I Can Still Sing)

19. Trapper Schoepp – Bambi

20. The Walker Roaders – There Must Be Less To Life Than This

21. The Rumpled, Maurizio Cardullo – The New Me

22. Frank Turner – No Thank You For The Music

23. Alan Doyle – Yours and Mine

24. The O’Reillys and the Paddyhats – Pirates And Privateers

25. The Revivalists – Good Old Days

26. Mark Knopfler – Ahead Of The Game

27. Band of Horses – Weed Party (Live Acoustic)

28. Sea Girls – I Want You To Know Me

29. Bite Me Bambi – Bad Boyfriend

30. Half Past Two, Omnigone – Turn Back The Hands

31. Call Me Malcolm – one cure to the head, two to the chest

32. Something To Do – Sports Montage

33. The Boy Detective – Some Drakkar Noir Wearing Dexter With A Boner

34. Dunia & Aram – Cold Winter Days

35. The Euphoralites – Let It Spin

36. Cherry Poppin’ Daddies – Undecided

37. I Wayne – DOMESTIC WAR

38. Matisyahu – End of the World

39. Howi Spangler – RED FLAGS

40. SOJA – Press Rewind – Acoustic

41. Bacao Rhythm & Steel Band – Love$ick

42. Freddie McGregor – Loves Rock, Ja Style

43. The Vaccines – Discount De Kooning (Last One Standing)

44. Liam Gallagher, John Squire – Just Another Rainbow

45. The Lemonheads – Seven Out

46. Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds – In A Little While – Demo

47. Sleep Station – On My Knees

48. Sammy Kay – Jump

49. Gareth Dunlop – Church

50. James – Is This Love

51. Charley Crockett, Willie Nelson – That’s What Makes The World Go Around

52. Luba Dvorak, Ryan Bingham – Bonneville Salt Flats

53. Christian Lopez – I’m Not Alone

54. Dave Hause – Pretty Good Year

55. Laura Jane Grace – Birds Talk Too

56. Kaiser Chiefs – Burning in Flames

57. Letting Up Despite Great Faults – Gleam

58. Loreena McKennitt – Sí Bheag, Sí Mhór / Wild Mountain Thyme – Medley / Live In Owen Sound, Ontario / 2023

59. Nouvelle Vague, Bijou – Shout

60. Tom Odell – Loving You Will Be The Death Of Me

61. Collective Soul – The World I Know

62. L.A. Guns – It’s the World

63. The Jesus and Mary Chain – Chemical Animal

64. Bleachers – Tiny Moves

65. The Alternate Routes – Blank Pages

66. Real Estate – Haunted World

67. Noah Kahan, Sam Fender – Homesick (with Sam Fender)

68. Jakobs Castle – Catch Me

69. Tunnel Vision – Mess

70. Alpheus – Real Rudy

71. One Culture, Tau Ea Tau – Far Away (I’m With You)

72. Buju Banton – Pretty Girls

73. MAGIC! – Good Feeling About You

74. Protoje – 30 Million

75. The Magnetics – Johanna (Spanish Version)

76. Jacuzzi Fuzz – Singing In The Rain

77. The Tibbs – Last Train

78. Molly Lewis, Thee Sacred Souls – Crushed Velvet

79. Thee Heart Tones – Forever & Ever

80. Thee Sinseers, Joey Quinones – Can’t Do That To Her

81. Kacey Musgraves – Three Little Birds – Bob Marley: One Love – Music Inspired By The Film