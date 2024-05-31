ReadJunk Playlist – New Music (May 2024)
May 2024 is over and it’s time for a monthly new music playlist of stuff that came out recently. This month’s playlist features new, unreleased, remastered songs from Jason DeVore, Frank Turner, Menzingers, The Rifles, Saw Doctors, Hard-Fi, Chameleons, Stylie, Hip Abduction, Bumpin Uglies/Joey Harkum, Aquabats, Diesel Boy, Sugar Hollows, The Dip, The California Honeydrops and more!
Listen to samples of the list below or search for ReadJunk on Spotify.
Playlist:
1. Jason DeVore, The Ataris, Mercy Music – Turn It Off!
2. Frank Turner – International Hide and Seek Champions
3. The Menzingers – Gone West
4. The Rifles – Mr. Sunflower
5. The Saw Doctors – Man In The Moon
6. The Chameleons – Where Are You?
7. Hard-Fi – Don’t Go Making Plans
8. Stylie – Smooth Sailin
9. Sublime, Stick Figure, Jakobs Castle, Bradley Nowell – Feel Like That (feat. Bradley Nowell)
10. The Hip Abduction, Bobby Alu – That You Are (with Bobby Alu)
11. Bumpin Uglies, Joey Harkum – Lyrics Over Everything
12. Tropidelic, Iration, The Elovaters – Floating (with Iration & The Elovaters)
13. Surfer Girl, Bryce Vine – Rush Hour (with Bryce Vine)
14. Audic Empire, Ballyhoo! – Girl Like You
15. Fortunate Youth – Pass The Kutchie
16. Ike Kanakanui, Cas Haley, Joe Samba – Sharing the Vibes
17. Me First and the Gimme Gimmes – Good 4 U
18. The Aquabats! – No Rewind!
19. Thomas Nicholas Band, Less Than Jake – Back For More
20. Joe Gittleman – Hold Up
21. Madness – Hour of Need – Single Version
22. The Utopians – Don’t Work
23. Backyard Superheroes, Coolie Ranx – Mass Hysteria
24. The Agonizers – Lost a Friend
25. Omnigone – Quicksand
26. Skaparapid, Out Of Control Army – Amor por el Ska
27. Sgt. Scag – Teeth – Live Version
28. The Classy Wrecks – Banana Jam
29. Hot Water Music, Calling Hours – Wildfire
30. Mest, Ice Nine Kills – Hate You Sober (feat. Spencer Charnas of Ice Nine Kills)
31. Hunting Lions – You And Me
32. The Linda Lindas – Found a Job
33. Brendan Miller, Jon Snodgrass – Gratitude
34. Diesel Boy – Tapes
35. Bad Nerves – Sorry
36. The Queers – Jumpin’ Jack Flash
37. Cris Jacobs, The McCrary Sisters – Cold, Cold Walls
38. The Sugar Hollows – Slow Lane
39. Steve Earle – Yer So Bad
40. Charlie Overbey, Duane Betts, Eddie Spaghetti, Taime Downe, Courtney Santana – Life of Rock and Roll
41. Jesse Malin, H.R. – I & I Survive – Live
42. 408, We The Kings – Ultimatum
43. Jasta, Chuck Billy – Create the Now
44. Miles Kane – Mr Midnight
45. The Haunted Youth – Into You
46. Travis – The River
47. The Ghost Club – I’m Sold
48. Sea Girls – Come Back To Me
49. Letting Up Despite Great Faults – Swirl
50. Jordan Klassen – Needle
51. Joywave – Swimming In The Glow
52. Dayglow – Every Little Thing I Say I Do
53. Blossoms – What Can I Say After I’m Sorry?
54. Jeremy Lister – Breathing Under Water
55. The Avett Brothers – Forever Now
56. Mat Kearney – My Two Hands
57. Lissie – When I’m Alone – Acoustic
58. Leslie Mendelson – The Good Life
59. Hermitage Green – Driftin
60. Kelly Jones, Stereophonics – Echowrecked
61. Mark Knopfler – All Comers
62. Sam Palladio, Chris Shiflett – Tennessee (feat. Chris Shiflett)
63. Blufyah, Black Uhuru – Smoke the Herbs
64. Beres Hammond – Let Me Help You
65. Mortimer – Not A Day Goes By
66. One Culture – Home Again
67. Big B, Peachole, G. Love & Special Sauce – Sidecar
68. Buju Banton – Slogan
69. Noise Cans, Jesse Royal – Attention
70. The Slim Kings – Making Love Makes The World Go Round
71. Say She She – In The Morning
72. Nigel Hall, DJ Harrison – Let’s Groove
73. The California Honeydrops – It’s Alright (But It Ain’t The Same)
74. Isaac And The Soul Company – Hummin’ a Melody
75. Thee Heart Tones – Holding On
76. Aaron Frazer – Time Will Tell
77. The Harlem Gospel Travelers – We Don’t Love Enough
78. Soul Revivers, Ash Walker – Holding It Down
79. Fitz and The Tantrums – No Goodbyes (Friends Forever)
80. Menahan Street Band, Rogê – Tropical Man
81. The Dip – Doing The Thing
82. Lower Case Blues – Take It for a Ride
83. Untraceable Records – Why am I farting out eggs?
84. Fruit Bats – A Lingering Love – Live
85. Tyler Ramsey – Poisonous Summer
86. Wallows – A Warning
87. The Feelgood McLouds – Down Under
88. The Bridge City Sinners – Doubt
89. Sheridan Rúitín – Harvest Day
90. No Murder No Moustache – Cuttin’ 9-5
91. The Midnight Callers – Jumpin’ Jack Flash
92. Gareth Dunlop – Small Talk
93. Cherry Poppin’ Daddies – Shooting Bullets At A Bell
94. The Crystal Casino Band – Middle
95. Adriya Joy, Roots of Creation, Brett Wilson – Reaction
96. The Loving Paupers, Victor Rice – Fiction Cracks Dub
97. The Magnetics, Mr. T-Bone, Stefano Iascone – Mi Mejor Error
98. Linval Thompson, Irie Ites – Pol-Ice Man
99. Ky-Mani Marley – Revolution
100. Sublime With Rome – Holiday
101. Arise Roots – Summer Kind of Love
102. Jesse Royal, Zion I Kings – Love That Don’t Change
103. Bobby Hustle – Ones We Lost
104. Twan Tee, Oddy, Warrior King – Bridges
105. Winston Reedy, Horseman – Why Can’t I
106. Luciano – Turn Your Life Around
107. Chezidek – Ganja Airlines
108. Everton Blender – Kouchie Overload
109. The Co-Operators, Pupajim – Why We Got
110. Mykal Rose, Subatomic Sound System, Hollie Cook – Put Down The Gun
111. Hector Roots Lewis, Johnny Cosmic – Possibility
112. Luke Winslow-King – If I Were You
113. The Decemberists – Oh No!
114. Bruce Springsteen – From Small Things (Big Things One Day Come) – Live at Malieveld, The Hague, Holland – 06/14/2016
115. Ghost – Absolution – Live at the Forum / 2023
116. As I Lay Dying – Burden
117. Collective Soul – Keep It On Track
118. Sam Burchfield, The Scoundrels – Country Love
119. L.A. Edwards – Comin’ Around
120. Jesse Dayton – Ballad of Boyd Elder
121. The Rumpled – Far Away
122. Gizmo Varillas – Follow the Sun
123. Phillip-Michael Scales – Be My Own Man
124. David Guetta, OneRepublic – I Don’t Wanna Wait
125. Jake Bugg – Zombieland
126. SPINN – Shakshuka
127. Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats – David and Goliath
128. Jeremy & The Harlequins – Moon Man
129. JD Clayton, OurVinyl – Brown Haired Blue Eyed Baby (OurVinyl Sessions)
130. Ferocious Dog – Darker Side Of Town
131. The Dirty Grass Players – Home Is Where the Heart Is
132. Sammy Kay – How Fast to Run
133. Billy Sullivan – Frozen Town
134. Roosevelt – Automatic
135. The Sherlocks – Death Of Me
136. Indoor Garden Party, The Gentlemen Barbers – Time & Kindness
137. Paul Weller – Flying Fish
138. Obscurest Vinyl – Pullin’ Out My Pubes (She Loves Me Not)