ReadJunk Playlist – New Music (May 2024)

May 2024 is over and it’s time for a monthly new music playlist of stuff that came out recently. This month’s playlist features new, unreleased, remastered songs from Jason DeVore, Frank Turner, Menzingers, The Rifles, Saw Doctors, Hard-Fi, Chameleons, Stylie, Hip Abduction, Bumpin Uglies/Joey Harkum, Aquabats, Diesel Boy, Sugar Hollows, The Dip, The California Honeydrops and more!



Listen to samples of the list below or search for ReadJunk on Spotify.

Playlist:

1. Jason DeVore, The Ataris, Mercy Music – Turn It Off!

2. Frank Turner – International Hide and Seek Champions

3. The Menzingers – Gone West

4. The Rifles – Mr. Sunflower

5. The Saw Doctors – Man In The Moon

6. The Chameleons – Where Are You?

7. Hard-Fi – Don’t Go Making Plans

8. Stylie – Smooth Sailin

9. Sublime, Stick Figure, Jakobs Castle, Bradley Nowell – Feel Like That (feat. Bradley Nowell)

10. The Hip Abduction, Bobby Alu – That You Are (with Bobby Alu)

11. Bumpin Uglies, Joey Harkum – Lyrics Over Everything

12. Tropidelic, Iration, The Elovaters – Floating (with Iration & The Elovaters)

13. Surfer Girl, Bryce Vine – Rush Hour (with Bryce Vine)

14. Audic Empire, Ballyhoo! – Girl Like You

15. Fortunate Youth – Pass The Kutchie

16. Ike Kanakanui, Cas Haley, Joe Samba – Sharing the Vibes

17. Me First and the Gimme Gimmes – Good 4 U

18. The Aquabats! – No Rewind!

19. Thomas Nicholas Band, Less Than Jake – Back For More

20. Joe Gittleman – Hold Up

21. Madness – Hour of Need – Single Version

22. The Utopians – Don’t Work

23. Backyard Superheroes, Coolie Ranx – Mass Hysteria

24. The Agonizers – Lost a Friend

25. Omnigone – Quicksand

26. Skaparapid, Out Of Control Army – Amor por el Ska

27. Sgt. Scag – Teeth – Live Version

28. The Classy Wrecks – Banana Jam

29. Hot Water Music, Calling Hours – Wildfire

30. Mest, Ice Nine Kills – Hate You Sober (feat. Spencer Charnas of Ice Nine Kills)

31. Hunting Lions – You And Me

32. The Linda Lindas – Found a Job

33. Brendan Miller, Jon Snodgrass – Gratitude

34. Diesel Boy – Tapes

35. Bad Nerves – Sorry

36. The Queers – Jumpin’ Jack Flash

37. Cris Jacobs, The McCrary Sisters – Cold, Cold Walls

38. The Sugar Hollows – Slow Lane

39. Steve Earle – Yer So Bad

40. Charlie Overbey, Duane Betts, Eddie Spaghetti, Taime Downe, Courtney Santana – Life of Rock and Roll

41. Jesse Malin, H.R. – I & I Survive – Live

42. 408, We The Kings – Ultimatum

43. Jasta, Chuck Billy – Create the Now

44. Miles Kane – Mr Midnight

45. The Haunted Youth – Into You

46. Travis – The River

47. The Ghost Club – I’m Sold

48. Sea Girls – Come Back To Me

49. Letting Up Despite Great Faults – Swirl

50. Jordan Klassen – Needle

51. Joywave – Swimming In The Glow

52. Dayglow – Every Little Thing I Say I Do

53. Blossoms – What Can I Say After I’m Sorry?

54. Jeremy Lister – Breathing Under Water

55. The Avett Brothers – Forever Now

56. Mat Kearney – My Two Hands

57. Lissie – When I’m Alone – Acoustic

58. Leslie Mendelson – The Good Life

59. Hermitage Green – Driftin

60. Kelly Jones, Stereophonics – Echowrecked

61. Mark Knopfler – All Comers

62. Sam Palladio, Chris Shiflett – Tennessee (feat. Chris Shiflett)

63. Blufyah, Black Uhuru – Smoke the Herbs

64. Beres Hammond – Let Me Help You

65. Mortimer – Not A Day Goes By

66. One Culture – Home Again

67. Big B, Peachole, G. Love & Special Sauce – Sidecar

68. Buju Banton – Slogan

69. Noise Cans, Jesse Royal – Attention

70. The Slim Kings – Making Love Makes The World Go Round

71. Say She She – In The Morning

72. Nigel Hall, DJ Harrison – Let’s Groove

73. The California Honeydrops – It’s Alright (But It Ain’t The Same)

74. Isaac And The Soul Company – Hummin’ a Melody

75. Thee Heart Tones – Holding On

76. Aaron Frazer – Time Will Tell

77. The Harlem Gospel Travelers – We Don’t Love Enough

78. Soul Revivers, Ash Walker – Holding It Down

79. Fitz and The Tantrums – No Goodbyes (Friends Forever)

80. Menahan Street Band, Rogê – Tropical Man

81. The Dip – Doing The Thing

82. Lower Case Blues – Take It for a Ride

83. Untraceable Records – Why am I farting out eggs?

84. Fruit Bats – A Lingering Love – Live

85. Tyler Ramsey – Poisonous Summer

86. Wallows – A Warning

87. The Feelgood McLouds – Down Under

88. The Bridge City Sinners – Doubt

89. Sheridan Rúitín – Harvest Day

90. No Murder No Moustache – Cuttin’ 9-5

91. The Midnight Callers – Jumpin’ Jack Flash

92. Gareth Dunlop – Small Talk

93. Cherry Poppin’ Daddies – Shooting Bullets At A Bell

94. The Crystal Casino Band – Middle

95. Adriya Joy, Roots of Creation, Brett Wilson – Reaction

96. The Loving Paupers, Victor Rice – Fiction Cracks Dub

97. The Magnetics, Mr. T-Bone, Stefano Iascone – Mi Mejor Error

98. Linval Thompson, Irie Ites – Pol-Ice Man

99. Ky-Mani Marley – Revolution

100. Sublime With Rome – Holiday

101. Arise Roots – Summer Kind of Love

102. Jesse Royal, Zion I Kings – Love That Don’t Change

103. Bobby Hustle – Ones We Lost

104. Twan Tee, Oddy, Warrior King – Bridges

105. Winston Reedy, Horseman – Why Can’t I

106. Luciano – Turn Your Life Around

107. Chezidek – Ganja Airlines

108. Everton Blender – Kouchie Overload

109. The Co-Operators, Pupajim – Why We Got

110. Mykal Rose, Subatomic Sound System, Hollie Cook – Put Down The Gun

111. Hector Roots Lewis, Johnny Cosmic – Possibility

112. Luke Winslow-King – If I Were You

113. The Decemberists – Oh No!

114. Bruce Springsteen – From Small Things (Big Things One Day Come) – Live at Malieveld, The Hague, Holland – 06/14/2016

115. Ghost – Absolution – Live at the Forum / 2023

116. As I Lay Dying – Burden

117. Collective Soul – Keep It On Track

118. Sam Burchfield, The Scoundrels – Country Love

119. L.A. Edwards – Comin’ Around

120. Jesse Dayton – Ballad of Boyd Elder

121. The Rumpled – Far Away

122. Gizmo Varillas – Follow the Sun

123. Phillip-Michael Scales – Be My Own Man

124. David Guetta, OneRepublic – I Don’t Wanna Wait

125. Jake Bugg – Zombieland

126. SPINN – Shakshuka

127. Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats – David and Goliath

128. Jeremy & The Harlequins – Moon Man

129. JD Clayton, OurVinyl – Brown Haired Blue Eyed Baby (OurVinyl Sessions)

130. Ferocious Dog – Darker Side Of Town

131. The Dirty Grass Players – Home Is Where the Heart Is

132. Sammy Kay – How Fast to Run

133. Billy Sullivan – Frozen Town

134. Roosevelt – Automatic

135. The Sherlocks – Death Of Me

136. Indoor Garden Party, The Gentlemen Barbers – Time & Kindness

137. Paul Weller – Flying Fish

138. Obscurest Vinyl – Pullin’ Out My Pubes (She Loves Me Not)