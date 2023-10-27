ReadJunk Playlist – New Music (October 2023)
The New Music (October 2023) playlist features new, unreleased, remastered songs from Travoltas, Alkaline Trio, Green Day, Tyler Ramsey, Gaslight Anthem, Iration, Billy Liar, Skinny Lister, Mary Wallopers, Mayer Hawthorne, Jordan Klassen, Cenzo, Madness, Fitzkee Brothers, The Vaccines and many more!
Listen to a sample of the playlist below or go on Spotify to listen to the entire thing.
Playlist:
1. Travoltas – The Feeling’s Mutual
2. Alkaline Trio – Blood, Hair, And Eyeballs
3. Green Day – The American Dream Is Killing Me
4. The Menzingers – Alone in Dublin
5. The Gaslight Anthem – Autumn
6. Tyler Ramsey – Flare (For Neal Casal)
7. Joel Stoker, The Rifles – Can’t Stop the Tears
8. Billy Liar – Oblivion
9. Babylon Circus – La cigarette – Live
10. Skinny Lister – Unto The Breach
11. The Mary Wallopers – Bould O’Donoghue
12. No Murder No Moustache – When I Was 17 (The Simpsons)
13. Alan Doyle, The Dardanelles – St. John’s Waltz
14. Rum Ragged – The Road to Lushes Bight (Island Stock)
15. Matt Berry – Driving Seat
16. Sheppard – Dance On The Sun
17. Jordan Klassen – King Of The Empire
18. Wild Nothing – Dial Tone
19. Soft Science – Stuck
20. Kaiser Chiefs – Feeling Alright
21. The California Honeydrops – Bye Bye Baby
22. Griffin House – Once Upon a Time in Ballard Town
23. Holy Hive, The Shacks – Middle Of the Night
24. The Inciters – Bring Back The Weekend
25. The Everettes – Good Life
26. Bacao Rhythm & Steel Band – Stranger Things Theme
27. Mayer Hawthorne – Physical Touch
28. Black Pumas – Angel
29. Eli “Paperboy” Reed – Ace Of Spades
30. Durand Jones & The Indications, Durand Jones – Smile – Live at Paste
31. Iration – Can’t Look Back
32. Stick Figure – Paradise – Universal Sound Version
33. The Green – Monster Mash
34. Madness – Baby Burglar
35. Mustard Plug – Doin’ What We Do
36. Cenzo – She Blinded Me with Science
37. Sgt. Scag, Hans Gruber and the Die Hards – 401 BK
38. The Agonizers – The Way
39. Death Of Guitar Pop, Laurie Wright – Ska All Through the Night
40. The Phensic – Unchained
41. Half Dizzy, Vic Ruggiero – The Faceless
42. Flying Raccoon Suit – Eat The World
43. Something To Do – Draw Me Like One of Your French Girls
44. Panteon Rococo, The Skints – Don’t Speak
45. Doom Scroll – Boss Fight
46. Cherry Poppin’ Daddies – Thrill Thing
47. The Bakesys – The Return Of The Liquidator
48. Church Girls – Death Wish
49. Odd Robot, Poli Van Dam – Anti-Revolution
50. The Linda Lindas – Little Bit ‘O Soul [From The Amazon Original Movie “Totally Killer”]
51. The Young Rochelles – Nature of the Beast
52. Peter and the Test Tube Babies – Mother’s Little Helper
53. Raygun Cowboys – Strange Times
54. AJJ – I Wanna Be Your Dog 2
55. Our Souls – Something Fierce
56. Ryan Sheridan – Time
57. St. Lucia – Poet
58. Letting Up Despite Great Faults – Cherry Splits
59. Blossoms, Findlay – To Do List (After The Breakup) [feat. Findlay]
60. Certainly So – Lucid
61. Bad Suns – Astral Plans
62. Ethan Hawke, Maya Hawke – We Don’t Run – We Don’t Run
63. Leslie Odom Jr. – Holding on to Us
64. Jimmy Buffett, Emmylou Harris – Mozambique
65. Billy Bragg, Michael Stipe – My Youngest Son Came Home Today – with Michael Stipe
66. Pete Droge, Elaine Summers – Big Time Dream
67. Beans on Toast – The Dragicorn
68. Chris Shiflett – Weigh You Down
69. Fitzkee Brothers – Give You All My Love
70. Austin Lucas – Just A Girl
71. Chayce Beckham – Whiskey On The Wall
72. Laura Jane Grace – Dysphoria Hoodie
73. Pearl Jam – I Won’t Back Down (Live in St Paul, 9/2/2023)
74. The Vaccines – Sometimes, I Swear
75. Beirut – The Tern
76. Quest Kon-Fuse, Joe Doherty, Jughead‘s Revenge – Game’s Not Over
77. Bad Cop, Bad Cop – Safe and Legal
78. blink-182 – ANTHEM PART 3
79. OFF! – Johnny Can’t Come Home
80. The Dollyrots – I Just Wanna Play Dead
81. The Sleeping Souls – Weathering The Storm
82. The Flatliners – Between Our Teeth
83. Punk Rock Factory – Chemical
84. Alpheus – Kitty Kitty
85. Stephen Marley, Ziggy Marley – There’s A Reward
86. SOJA, HIRIE – Nothing Lasts Forever
87. Michael Franti & Spearhead – Meet Me When The Sun Goes Down
88. The Suffers – My Maria
89. Pepper, Iration – Tides (feat. Iration)
90. PWRUP – They Bartholomule
91. Territories – Powder Keg
92. Eight Feet Fine – What If
93. The Drowns – Blacked Out
94. MakeWar – Not Today
95. We The Kings – Alien
96. John 5 – The Ghost
97. Duran Duran – DANSE MACABRE