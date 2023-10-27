ReadJunk Playlist – New Music (October 2023)

The New Music (October 2023) playlist features new, unreleased, remastered songs from Travoltas, Alkaline Trio, Green Day, Tyler Ramsey, Gaslight Anthem, Iration, Billy Liar, Skinny Lister, Mary Wallopers, Mayer Hawthorne, Jordan Klassen, Cenzo, Madness, Fitzkee Brothers, The Vaccines and many more!



Listen to a sample of the playlist below or go on Spotify to listen to the entire thing.

Playlist:

1. Travoltas – The Feeling’s Mutual

2. Alkaline Trio – Blood, Hair, And Eyeballs

3. Green Day – The American Dream Is Killing Me

4. The Menzingers – Alone in Dublin

5. The Gaslight Anthem – Autumn

6. Tyler Ramsey – Flare (For Neal Casal)

7. Joel Stoker, The Rifles – Can’t Stop the Tears

8. Billy Liar – Oblivion

9. Babylon Circus – La cigarette – Live

10. Skinny Lister – Unto The Breach

11. The Mary Wallopers – Bould O’Donoghue

12. No Murder No Moustache – When I Was 17 (The Simpsons)

13. Alan Doyle, The Dardanelles – St. John’s Waltz

14. Rum Ragged – The Road to Lushes Bight (Island Stock)

15. Matt Berry – Driving Seat

16. Sheppard – Dance On The Sun

17. Jordan Klassen – King Of The Empire

18. Wild Nothing – Dial Tone

19. Soft Science – Stuck

20. Kaiser Chiefs – Feeling Alright

21. The California Honeydrops – Bye Bye Baby

22. Griffin House – Once Upon a Time in Ballard Town

23. Holy Hive, The Shacks – Middle Of the Night

24. The Inciters – Bring Back The Weekend

25. The Everettes – Good Life

26. Bacao Rhythm & Steel Band – Stranger Things Theme

27. Mayer Hawthorne – Physical Touch

28. Black Pumas – Angel

29. Eli “Paperboy” Reed – Ace Of Spades

30. Durand Jones & The Indications, Durand Jones – Smile – Live at Paste

31. Iration – Can’t Look Back

32. Stick Figure – Paradise – Universal Sound Version

33. The Green – Monster Mash

34. Madness – Baby Burglar

35. Mustard Plug – Doin’ What We Do

36. Cenzo – She Blinded Me with Science

37. Sgt. Scag, Hans Gruber and the Die Hards – 401 BK

38. The Agonizers – The Way

39. Death Of Guitar Pop, Laurie Wright – Ska All Through the Night

40. The Phensic – Unchained

41. Half Dizzy, Vic Ruggiero – The Faceless

42. Flying Raccoon Suit – Eat The World

43. Something To Do – Draw Me Like One of Your French Girls

44. Panteon Rococo, The Skints – Don’t Speak

45. Doom Scroll – Boss Fight

46. Cherry Poppin’ Daddies – Thrill Thing

47. The Bakesys – The Return Of The Liquidator

48. Church Girls – Death Wish

49. Odd Robot, Poli Van Dam – Anti-Revolution

50. The Linda Lindas – Little Bit ‘O Soul [From The Amazon Original Movie “Totally Killer”]

51. The Young Rochelles – Nature of the Beast

52. Peter and the Test Tube Babies – Mother’s Little Helper

53. Raygun Cowboys – Strange Times

54. AJJ – I Wanna Be Your Dog 2

55. Our Souls – Something Fierce

56. Ryan Sheridan – Time

57. St. Lucia – Poet

58. Letting Up Despite Great Faults – Cherry Splits

59. Blossoms, Findlay – To Do List (After The Breakup) [feat. Findlay]

60. Certainly So – Lucid

61. Bad Suns – Astral Plans

62. Ethan Hawke, Maya Hawke – We Don’t Run – We Don’t Run

63. Leslie Odom Jr. – Holding on to Us

64. Jimmy Buffett, Emmylou Harris – Mozambique

65. Billy Bragg, Michael Stipe – My Youngest Son Came Home Today – with Michael Stipe

66. Pete Droge, Elaine Summers – Big Time Dream

67. Beans on Toast – The Dragicorn

68. Chris Shiflett – Weigh You Down

69. Fitzkee Brothers – Give You All My Love

70. Austin Lucas – Just A Girl

71. Chayce Beckham – Whiskey On The Wall

72. Laura Jane Grace – Dysphoria Hoodie

73. Pearl Jam – I Won’t Back Down (Live in St Paul, 9/2/2023)

74. The Vaccines – Sometimes, I Swear

75. Beirut – The Tern

76. Quest Kon-Fuse, Joe Doherty, Jughead‘s Revenge – Game’s Not Over

77. Bad Cop, Bad Cop – Safe and Legal

78. blink-182 – ANTHEM PART 3

79. OFF! – Johnny Can’t Come Home

80. The Dollyrots – I Just Wanna Play Dead

81. The Sleeping Souls – Weathering The Storm

82. The Flatliners – Between Our Teeth

83. Punk Rock Factory – Chemical

84. Alpheus – Kitty Kitty

85. Stephen Marley, Ziggy Marley – There’s A Reward

86. SOJA, HIRIE – Nothing Lasts Forever

87. Michael Franti & Spearhead – Meet Me When The Sun Goes Down

88. The Suffers – My Maria

89. Pepper, Iration – Tides (feat. Iration)

90. PWRUP – They Bartholomule

91. Territories – Powder Keg

92. Eight Feet Fine – What If

93. The Drowns – Blacked Out

94. MakeWar – Not Today

95. We The Kings – Alien

96. John 5 – The Ghost

97. Duran Duran – DANSE MACABRE