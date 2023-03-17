Loreena McKennitt Announces The Visit Revisited Tour: The Next Chapter (Playing in the US)

Image used with permission for news & review purposes

Canadian artist Loreena McKennitt has announced she’ll be touring in the U.S. Northeast and parts of the Midwest this October and November. It’s been eight years since the internationally-renowned, award-winning Canadian singer/songwriter last toured in America. She will be playing on October 19th in NYC at Town Hall and October 20th in Philly at Miller Theater.



The Visit Revisited Tour: The Next Chapter commemorates the 32nd anniversary of McKennitt’s life-altering, Juno Award-winning album, The Visit. The album was released in Canada in 1991 and internationally in 1992 as she entered into a partnership with major international record company, Warner Music Group. The Visit was the recording that propelled McKennitt onto the world stage, where she has comfortably remained ever since.

The fall tour will kick off Oct. 11, 2023 in Portland, ME followed by performances in 23 other American cities, including Boston, New York and Chicago, heading as far west as Milwaukee and Minneapolis. Performances will include every song on The Visit, (in the order they appear on the album), as well as other fan favourites from across her catalogue. Tickets will go on sale Friday March 24 at 10:00 a.m. local time at each of the performance venues.

McKennitt commented on the US tour:

“I’m so anxious to get back to the United States, even though I do know we are still in the long tail of the pandemic and touring is not without risks. But there are hopeful signs things are improving and we’ll continue to take precautions as we share the music with our American friends who I have missed very much.”

TOUR DATES:

August 12 Goderich, ON Goderich Celtic Roots Festival

August 18 Owen Sound, ON Summerfolk Music and Crafts Festival

August 19 Gravenhurst, ON Muskoka Music Festival

October 11 Portland, ME Merrill Auditorium

October 12 Burlington, VT Flynn Center for the Performing Arts

October 13 Concord, NH Capitol Center

October 14 Boston, MA Chevalier Theatre

October 15 Albany, NY The Egg

October 17 Rochester, NY Kodak Center Theater

October 19 New York, NY Town Hall

October 20 Philadelphia, PA Miller Theater

October 22 Norfolk, VA Chrysler Hall

October 23 Washington, DC Warner Theatre

October 24 Red Bank, NJ Count Basie Theatre

October 26 Reading, PA Santander Performing Arts Center

October 27 Pittsburgh, PA The Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall

October 28 Akron, OH Goodyear Theater

October 29 Grand Rapids, MI Devos Performance Hall

October 30 Ann Arbor, MI Michigan Theater

November 1 Columbus, OH Southern Theatre

November 2 Cincinatti, OH Taft Theatre

November 3 Indianapolis, IN Murat Theatre

November 4 Chicago, IL Auditorium Theatre

November 5 Madison, WI Barrymore Theatre

November 7 Milwaukee, WI Pabst Theater

November 8 Minneapolis, MN State Theatre