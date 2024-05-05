The Ocean’s Trilogy (4k UHD + Digital HD)

Image used with permission for review purposes.

Starring: George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Julia Roberts, Matt Damon, Andy García, Don Cheadle, Bernie Mac, Ellen Barkin, Al Pacino, Casey Affleck, Scott Caan, Eddie Jemison, Qin Shaobo, Carl Reiner, Elliott Gould, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Vincent Cassel

Written By: Ted Griffin, George Nolfi, Brian Koppelman, David Levien

Directed By: Steven Soderbergh

Studio: Warner Bros

The Ocean’s Trilogy is available on 4k for the first time and the cool caper movies look sharp as Brad Pitt & George Clooney in all those suits.



At this point, there’s no sense going over any plots about these movies since they have been out for like 20 years. Ocean’s 11 will always be my favorite one, Ocean’s 12 will always be my least favorite. Although, after rewatching Ocean’s 12 a few times I’ve liked it better than the first time watching it. I enjoyed Ocean’s 13 a lot as well since it brings the group back to Vegas. I’m glad the recent reboot of Ocean’s movie wasn’t included in this but I really don’t consider that a part of this series.

Ocean’s 11 was just COOL in capital letters. The score and soundtrack from David Holmes (the score for all the movies) fit the movies so well. The style and artsy direction from Soderbergh fit with the Vegas style and made the movies feel indie in a way even though this had an all-star cast in all 3 movies. I never saw the original movie but kind of feel like I don’t want to after seeing these. I just loved all the twists and turns on how things were done. Granted most of this stuff is far fetched but the movies, you’re supposed to be entertained. They could have left this series after the first movie because it just ends so well. It’s Hollywood after all, you want more after the first success.

Ocean’s 12 was disappointing at first but over the years I’ve grown to like it more. Since it takes place in Europe, Soderberg pays homage to all those Euro capers and 60s/70s movies with the style, the music and everything about it. I think where the movie goes wrong is having Julia Roberts play herself later on in the movie, it’s just a bit too meta and on the nose. This one has its twists and turns as well and most of them work out. Pretty much, never count Danny and Rusty out.

Ocean’s 13 was really enjoyable because it’s back in Vegas and a revenge story too. Al Pacino plays such a prick in the movie that you want the group to destroy him. There’s lots of call backs to the previous 2 movies, and the group having to work with Benedict despite knowing he will double-cross them at some point was a fun twist. I just love how they get back at him in the end – very funny stuff. Ellen Barkin was a nice addition to the movie as well. The only thing I didn’t like per say was Julia Roberts and Caterine Zeta-Jones weren’t in the movie. “It’s not their fight” was a weak excuse.

The movies look and sound excellent now that they have been remastered for 4k UHD. Not sure what is going on with Vudu/Fandango At Home but the digital codes still have HDX if you previously owned the movies on Blu-Ray. Hopefully that’s fixed at some point when I’m too lazy to put the disc in the player. For the most part, all 3 movies contain extras from their previous Blu-Ray releases. The main seller here is the upgrade to 4k UHD in one set which is obviously worth it if you enjoyed the movies like I do.

Features:

Ocean’s Eleven

Commentary by Steven Soderbergh and Ted Griffin

Commentary by Brad Pitt, Matt Damon and Andy Garcia

Are You In or Out? The Making of Ocean’s Eleven

Pros & Cons: Inside Ocean’s Outfit

The Style of Steal

The Look of the Con

Original Ocean’s, Original Cool

Ocean’s Twelve

Commentary by Steven Soderbergh and George Nolfi

Ready, Jet Set, Go: The Making of Ocean’s Twelve

HBO First Look: Twelve Is the New Eleven: The Making of Ocean’s Twelve

Deleted Scenes

Ocean’s Thirteen

Commentary by Steven Soderbergh, Brian Koppelman and David Levien

Third’s a Charm: The Making of Ocean’s Thirteen

Ahab with a Piggyback: The Means & Machines of Ocean’s

Jerry Weintraub Walk and Talk

Masters of the Heist

Deleted Scenes

Video:

Codec: HEVC / H.265

Resolution: Native 4K (2160p)

HDR: HDR10

Aspect ratio: 2.39:1

Original aspect ratio: 2.39:1

Audio:

Ocean’s Eleven 4K

English: DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 (48kHz, 16-bit)

French: Dolby Digital 5.1 (640 kbps)

French: Dolby Digital 5.1 (640 kbps)

German: Dolby Digital 5.1 (640 kbps)

Italian: Dolby Digital 5.1 (640 kbps)

Spanish: Dolby Digital 5.1 (640 kbps)

Spanish: Dolby Digital 2.0 (192 kbps)

Czech: Dolby Digital 5.1

Japanese: Dolby Digital 5.1 (640 kbps)

Ocean’s Twelve 4K

English: DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 (48kHz, 16-bit)

Japanese: Dolby Digital 5.1 (640 kbps)

French: Dolby Digital 5.1 (640 kbps)

French: Dolby Digital 5.1

German: Dolby Digital 5.1 (640 kbps)

Italian: Dolby Digital 5.1 (640 kbps)

Spanish: Dolby Digital 5.1 (640 kbps)

Spanish: Dolby Digital 2.0 (192 kbps)

Czech: Dolby Digital 5.1

Ocean’s Thirteen 4K

English: DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 (48kHz, 16-bit)

French: Dolby Digital 5.1 (640 kbps)

French: Dolby Digital 5.1 (640 kbps)

German: Dolby Digital 5.1 (640 kbps)

Italian: Dolby Digital 5.1 (640 kbps)

Spanish: Dolby Digital 5.1 (640 kbps)

Spanish: Dolby Digital 5.1 (640 kbps)

Czech: Dolby Digital 5.1

Japanese: Dolby Digital 5.1 (640 kbps)

Subtitles:

English SDH, French, German SDH, Italian SDH, Japanese, Spanish, Czech, Danish, Dutch, Finnish, Mandarin (Traditional), Norwegian, Swedish

Bottom Line: The cool capers look excellent in 4k!

