Levellers announce 2025 ‘Collective’ Tour, Album & DVD

The Levellers will return as their acoustic Collective in spring 2025 and release a new live album and DVD. The Levellers Collective will embark on a new 17-date tour of theatres and venues around the country. To coincide they will also be releasing a brand new live album and DVD.



Bassist Jeremy Cunningham talked about the Collective:

“We can’t wait for people to see this side of our band again, if they haven’t already. We’ve tried to pick classic venues, appropriate to the nature of the show, where we’re gonna be flexing our musical muscles with stuff that’s really hard to play but really rewarding at the same time. The ying to our electric yang!”

Levellers Collective UK Tour March 2025

Thu 06 Guildford, G Live

Fri 07 Cambridge, Corn Exchange

Sat 08 Northampton, Royal & Derngate

Sun 09 York, Barbican

Tue 11 Buxton, Opera House

Wed 12 Buxton, Opera House

Thu 13 Birmingham, Symphony Hall

Fri 14 Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall

Sat 15 Liverpool, Philharmonic Hall

Sun 16 Malvern, Theatre

Tue 18 Bath, The Forum

Wed 19 Torquay ,Princess Theatre

Thu 20 Poole, Lighthouse

Fri 21 Aylesbury, Waterside Theatre

Sat 22 Croydon, Fairfield Concert Hall

Sun 23 Basingstoke, The Anvil

Tue 25 Truro, Hall for Cornwall*

*Tickets for Truro go on sale on 13th May.

The new acoustic arrangements of those Levellers songs, old and new, can now also be seen and heard on their forthcoming Live Album & DVD which was recorded in 2023 at London’s iconic Hackney Empire. The film captures the spirit of the Levellers as never seen before as multiple cameras were positioned onstage for the recording and the result is a truly privileged vantage point.

Tickets for the tour go on sale on Friday 3rd May at 10am from www.myticket.co.uk and www.levellers.co.uk. *Tickets for the show in Truro go on sale on May 13th.

Pre-order links for the album will also be available on Friday 3rd May from www.levellers.co.uk.

The Levellers will be bringing their electric performance to headline concerts and festivals across the UK this summer, with additional shows in Holland, Belgium and Germany, as well as Margate’s Dreamland in November.