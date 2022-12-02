Levellers Releasing New Album “Together All The Way” in March
Music News | Dec 2nd, 2022
Levellers are following up their 2020 album Peace with another Levellers Collective acoustic album, entitled Together All The Way. The album is available for pre-order now and you can hear a song from it now, an updated version of “Down By the River “O”.”
The Levellers wrote in their newsletter:
The last ‘Collective’ album was recorded at Abbey Road with the legendary John Leckie 5 years ago. We always planned to do more but how do you top that? Eventually we came to the conclusion to not try to top it but to go another way. We reconvened the collective – this time with Sean Lakeman producing and Al Scott mixing – at the Metway. We were joined again by Hannah and Ollie from the Moulettes on cello, vocals and percussion plus the mighty Dan Donnelly on his first official Levellers recording. Of the album and recording, Jeremy says “It’s a stripped back, raw iteration of the collective with deep folk leanings. As energetic as the first one but definitely different”.
Tour Dates:
FEBRUARY 2023
27th – Cheltenham Town Hall
28th – Dorking Halls
MARCH
1st – Bath Forum
2nd – Shrewsbusry Theatre Severn
3rd – Liverpool Philharmonic Hall
4th – Birmingham Symphony Hall
6th – Cambridge Corn Exchange
7th – Northampton Derngate
8th – Reading Hexagon
9th – Hackney Empire
10th – Poole Lighthouse
11th – Truro Hall For Cornwall
13th – Barnstaple Queens Theatre
14th – Yeovil Westlands
15th – Harrogate Royal Hall
16th – Hull City Hall
17th – Newcastle Tyne Theatre
18th – Buxton Opera House
APRIL
28th – Lincoln – Engine Shed
29th – County Durham – Northern Kin Festival
JUNE
16th Hertfordshire – Sign Of The Times Festival
JULY
22nd – Leeds – A Beautiful Day Out
AUGUST
17th-20th – Beautiful Days – Devon