Levellers Releasing New Album “Together All The Way” in March

Photo by Matt Kremkau

Levellers are following up their 2020 album Peace with another Levellers Collective acoustic album, entitled Together All The Way. The album is available for pre-order now and you can hear a song from it now, an updated version of “Down By the River “O”.”



The Levellers wrote in their newsletter:

The last ‘Collective’ album was recorded at Abbey Road with the legendary John Leckie 5 years ago. We always planned to do more but how do you top that? Eventually we came to the conclusion to not try to top it but to go another way. We reconvened the collective – this time with Sean Lakeman producing and Al Scott mixing – at the Metway. We were joined again by Hannah and Ollie from the Moulettes on cello, vocals and percussion plus the mighty Dan Donnelly on his first official Levellers recording. Of the album and recording, Jeremy says “It’s a stripped back, raw iteration of the collective with deep folk leanings. As energetic as the first one but definitely different”.

Tour Dates:

FEBRUARY 2023

27th – Cheltenham Town Hall

28th – Dorking Halls

MARCH

1st – Bath Forum

2nd – Shrewsbusry Theatre Severn

3rd – Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

4th – Birmingham Symphony Hall

6th – Cambridge Corn Exchange

7th – Northampton Derngate

8th – Reading Hexagon

9th – Hackney Empire

10th – Poole Lighthouse

11th – Truro Hall For Cornwall

13th – Barnstaple Queens Theatre

14th – Yeovil Westlands

15th – Harrogate Royal Hall

16th – Hull City Hall

17th – Newcastle Tyne Theatre

18th – Buxton Opera House

APRIL

28th – Lincoln – Engine Shed

29th – County Durham – Northern Kin Festival

JUNE

16th Hertfordshire – Sign Of The Times Festival

JULY

22nd – Leeds – A Beautiful Day Out

AUGUST

17th-20th – Beautiful Days – Devon