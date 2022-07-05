Levellers Announce New Acoustic Album and 2023 UK Tour

Image provided by PR

Levellers released their acoustic album, We The Collective, back in 2018, recorded at Abbey Road Studios and have announced another acoustic album of classic songs reworked. This time they will they welcome new band member Dan Donnelly to the recording part of the band. The Levs have also announced a bunch of UK acoustic tour dates for February and March of 2023.



The band commented on the acoustic album:

“We are really excited to be recording a new acoustic album, going through some of our old material, rearranging it for today and doing some new stuff too. Also massively pleased to introduce new member Dan Donnelly to the recording world, and to be working with members of the ‘collective’ again – and some new guys. Then we’re looking forward to touring it! Going around the country’s most beautiful old theatres and some unique and different other venues too. Hopefully see you all there!”

Tickets for the tour go on sale on Friday July 8th at 10am, available from myticket.co.uk, with the exception of Truro, which goes on sale on August 29th.

Tour Dates:

FEBRUARY 2023

Mon 27 CHELTENHAM Town Hall

Tue 28 DORKING Halls

MARCH 2023

Wed 1 BATH Forum

Thu 2 SHRESWBURY Theatre Severn

Fri 3 LIVERPOOL Philharmonic

Sat 4 BIRMINGHAM Symphony Hall

Mon 6 CAMBRIDGE Corn Exchange

Tue 7 NORTHAMPTON Derngate

Wed 8 READING Hexagon

Thu 9 LONDON Hackney Empire

Fri 10 POOLE Lighthouse

Sat 11 TRURO Hall For Cornwall

Mon 13 BARNSTAPLE Queen’s Theatre

Tue 14 YEOVIL Westlands

Wed 15 HARROGATE Royal Hall

Thu 16 HULL City Hall

Fri 17 NEWCASTLE Tyne Theatre & Opera House

Sat 18 BUXTON Opera House