Trapper Schoepp Releasing New Album ‘May Day’ on May 21st

Photo by Mitch Keller

Milwaukee, Wisconsin singer-songwriter Trapper Schoepp has announced that he will be releasing a new album May Day, out 5/21/2021 via Grand Phony Records. This album is the follow-up to Primetime Illusion, Schoepp’s acclaimed 2019 album produced by Wilco’s Patrick Sansone. Today, he released his newest single “River Called Disaster,” which you can now listen to on streaming platforms and watch the video below.



Trapper talked about the new single and album:

“The river is an apt metaphor for the way we can get swept up in our destructive desires. This past year, social isolation has exacerbated these kinds of feelings and challenged the way we cope. Many of us are bottoming out and trying to make our way back to the surface. On May Day, I use the natural world as a motif because I feel a strong connection to it. Nature is something real that I can feel, see, smell and touch, and it’s a place where I’ve found comfort in these times.” “May Day is an ancient holiday that celebrates the arrival of springtime, the natural world, and also workers’ rights. It’s also my birthday. After this trying winter, we found solace in making an album for the spring.” “In between vocal takes, I stepped outside in my surgical mask and saw a fleet of military Humvees driving by the studio to a protest. Helicopters overhead. Surreal and scary for the people taking to the streets to stand up against police brutality.” “The pandemic devastated the live music industry but the need to be transported through song remained. I hope May Day offers that sort of escape.”

Tracklisting:

1. May Day

2. Hotel Astor

3. River Called Disaster

4. Yellow Moon

5. Paris Syndrome

6. Little Drop Of Medicine

7. Solo Quarantine

8. I Am A Rider

9. It Didn’t Take

10. Something About You

Pre-order the album here.