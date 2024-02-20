Bren Holmes Crowdfunding Second Solo Album

Singer/songwriter Bren Holmes, formerly of Young Dubliners, is crowdfunding his second solo album! You can go over to Indiegogo now and help him raise funds to make the album. There’s a bunch of things to get this time around, including a photo excursion with Bren since he’s a talented photographer (like myself haha).



You can hear some of the songs he’s recorded so far on the Indiegogo page. If you got the dough, you can pay for a duo show or a full band show as well. Bren’s a great musician and his solo album was really great. I can’t wait to hear more tunes from him and perhaps see him perform these songs live in Delaware soon.