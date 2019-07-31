Help Bren Holmes from the Young Dubliners Fund His Debut Solo Album!
Music News | By Bryan Kremkau on Jul 31st, 2019
My buddy Bren Holmes from the Young Dubliners is working on his debut solo album and started an IndieGoGo campaign so if you’re a fan of the YoungDubs and want to see what Brendan is up to, check this out.
Bren said on his campaign page:
This will be a collection of 8 /9 original and 1 cover songs. I’ve been writing these songs for some years now and it’s finally time to share them with the world.
He also has a video on him playing some of the songs and talking about the album as well:
So if you’re into Americana, acoustic rock songs, perhaps lending some support to Bren Holmes debut solo album! If you want to see Bren sing with the Young Dubliners this summer and Fall, they are playing in a town near you!
Young Dubliners Tour Dates
AUG 07
Pine Creek Lodge
Wednesday, 7:00PM
Livingston, MT
AUG 08
St Johns Summer Concert Series
Thursday, 6:00PM
Billings, MT
AUG 09
Matanuska Brewing Company
Friday, 9:00PM
Anchorage, AK
AUG 10
Kenai Peninsula Beer Festival
Saturday, 8:00PM
Soldotna, AK
AUG 11
Denali Fairview Inn
Sunday, 6:00PM
Talkeetna, AK
AUG 16
Friday Night Live at The Plaza
Friday, 6:30PM
Cloverdale, CA
AUG 17
Gaslamp
Saturday, 8:00PM
Long Beach, CA
AUG 23
Buffalo Irish Festival
Friday, 8:00PM
Buffalo, NY
AUG 30
Father Paddy’s
Friday, 8:00PM
Woodland, CA
AUG 31
The Saint
Saturday, 8:00PM
Reno, NV
SEP 01
Mammoth Rock n Rye
Sunday, 8:00PM
Mammoth Lakes, CA
SEP 06
The Hamilton Live
Friday, 8:00PM
Washington, DC
SEP 07
South Shore Shamrock Festival
Saturday, 12:00PM
Marshfield, MA
SEP 10
The Cutting Room
Tuesday, 8:00PM
New York, NY
SEP 11
Daryl’s House Club
Wednesday, 7:00PM
Pawling, NY
SEP 12
The Locks at Sona
Thursday, 8:00PM
Philadelphia, PA
SEP 14
Bucks County Playhouse
Saturday, 8:00PM
New Hope, PA
SEP 15
The Soundry
Sunday, 7:30PM
Columbia, MD
SEP 18
Skyloft NY
Wednesday, 8:00PM
Albany, NY
SEP 20
The Young Dubliners: Presented by the Irish Cultural Center
Friday, 7:30PM
Holyoke, MA
SEP 28
Get Shamrocked Music Festival
Saturday, 6:15PM
Murrieta, CA
OCT 04
Mozambique
Friday, 9:00PM
Laguna Beach, CA
OCT 05
Mozambique
Saturday, 9:00PM
Laguna Beach, CA
APR 07
Celtic Ray Public House
Tuesday, 8:00PM
Punta Gorda, FL