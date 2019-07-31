Help Bren Holmes from the Young Dubliners Fund His Debut Solo Album!

My buddy Bren Holmes from the Young Dubliners is working on his debut solo album and started an IndieGoGo campaign so if you’re a fan of the YoungDubs and want to see what Brendan is up to, check this out.



Bren said on his campaign page:

This will be a collection of 8 /9 original and 1 cover songs. I’ve been writing these songs for some years now and it’s finally time to share them with the world.

He also has a video on him playing some of the songs and talking about the album as well:

So if you’re into Americana, acoustic rock songs, perhaps lending some support to Bren Holmes debut solo album! If you want to see Bren sing with the Young Dubliners this summer and Fall, they are playing in a town near you!

