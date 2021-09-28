Record Label: Bren Holmes Productions

Genre: Folk/Singer-Songwriter

Bren Holmes, the Dublin born, Los Angeles based former bassist of the Young Dubliners has ventured out and launched a solo career with his first recordEverything You Never Wanted. All these years in the Young Dubliners, I never realized Bren was such a great singer!



A perfect blend of folk, Americana and Celtic rock influences makes this a standout surprise for 2021! Bren Holmes’s Irish musical stylings comes through on several tracks including “Somewhere (Ode to Shane),” which is his living tribute to the lovable singer of The Pogues, Shane MacGowan. The track “No Return,” which to me, has a Levellers vibe to it. Of course that was one of my favorite tracks on the album. Bren has proven to be an excellent bassist, photographer and now we can add singer-songwriter to his repertoire. Check it out!

Notable Tracks: No Return, Pieces, Take It All Away, You Say, Somewhere (Ode to Shane)

