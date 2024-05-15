Tim Easton – “Find Your Way”

Image used with permission for review purposes.

Tim Easton revisits the Nashville sound, and turns it onto its side with this haunting disc for Black Mesa.



The titular track kicks off the proceedings with a country-inspired dirge, and “Everything You’re Afraid Of” reminds you that, as Tom Petty once observed, “most things I worry about never happen anyway”—and Easton picks up the slack here on that same message. “Here for You” is a bit maudlin (i.e., it has a positive message), but perhaps that’s what we need in times like these. “Jacqueline” is a folky, different kind of love song, with “Little Brother” a meditative story that is best listened to twice for good measure. For some down-home, bluesy goodness, check out the acoustic guitar-led “Bangin’ Drum (Inside My Mind)” followed by the equally grimy (and I mean that as a serious compliment!) “Arkansas Twisted Heart” and “Dishwasher’s Blues.” Easton takes things on yet another turn late in the album, with bluegrass-country strains on the love song “What Will It Take?” and closer “By the End of the Night.”

Again, I use the term “grimy” as a compliment, and Easton infuses his songs with some serious, earthy goodness. Enjoy!

Notable Tracks: Find Your Way, Here for You, Jacqueline, Bangin’ Drum (Inside My Mind), What Will It Take?”

