ReadJunk Playlists – New Music (August 2020)
Featured, Playlists | By Bryan ReadJunk on Aug 28th, 2020
I haven’t posted much this Summer since real life and work has taken more of a priority but still managed to curate a playlist of new music for the month of August. The new Spotify playlist features new singles and unreleased music from Levellers, Carbon Leaf (well new to Spotify), Menzingers, The Bouncing Souls, Josh Ritter, Wailing Souls, Iration, The Skints, The Players Band, Babylon Circus, Metallica, Deftones, Sea girls, Mad Caddies and loads more! Enjoy the weekend and the playlist!
Playlist:
1. Levellers – Burning Hate Like Fire
2. Carbon Leaf – Gifts from the Crows
3. The Menzingers – Strawberry Mansion – From Exile
4. The Bouncing Souls – Ghosts on the Boardwalk
5. NOFX – Glory Hallelujah
6. Bad Religion – Faith Alone 2020
7. Josh Ritter – Time is Wasting
8. Gizmo Varillas – One Day at a Time – Single Version
9. Jessie Wagner – End of Time
10. Fitz and The Tantrums – Pickin’ Up The Pieces – Live In Chicago
11. Iration – Home Tonight
12. Wailing Souls – In The House Of Jah
13. The Lions, Alex Désert, Black Shakespeare – The Loser
14. Jr Thomas & The Volcanos – Sunk In The Mist
15. The Budos Band – Long in the Tooth
16. The Debonaires – Westward Ho
17. The Skints – Get Ready
18. The Players Band, Stephen Jackson – Get in the Van
19. The Aquabats! – Bed Head!
20. Babylon Circus, Cedric Myton – Lettre ouverte
21. The Riptide Movement – Fall a Little More in Love
22. Weezer – Beginning Of The End – Wyld Stallyns Edit
23. Jon Snodgrass, Stephen Egerton – Don’t Break Her Heart
24. Dave Hause, Amythyst Kiah, Kam Franklin – Your Ghost
25. The Avett Brothers – Back Into The Light
26. Ofra Harnoy, Alan Doyle, Maureen Ennis – St. John’s Waltz / Cara’s Waltz
27. Jesse Malin – Todd Youth – Feat. H.R.
28. Glasvegas – Keep Me A Space
29. Local Nomad – Summertime
30. Sea Girls – Forever
31. Dawes – Who Do You Think You’re Talking To?
32. The Killers – Dying Breed
33. Fruit Bats – Hummer
34. Devon Kay & The Solutions – Oh Glorious Nothing
35. Billie Joe Armstrong, Green Day – That Thing You Do!
36. Metallica, San Francisco Symphony – For Whom the Bell Tolls (Live)
37. Deftones – Ohms
38. Gwar – Maggots – 30th Anniversary Remix
39. Buried Alive – Death Will Find You
40. Get Dead – Disruption
41. Mad Caddies – Waiting for the Real Thing
42. The Holophonics – 25 or 6 to 4
43. American Television – Officer
44. Kill Lincoln – Womb Envy
45. The Slackers – Nobody’s Listening
46. The Magnetics – White Lady
47. Dr. Ring Ding, Tippa Irie – Unity
48. Protoje, Popcaan – Like Royalty (feat. Popcaan)
49. Signal Fire – Rain Must Fall
50. SOJA, Trevor Young – Things You Can’t Control
51. Toots & The Maytals, Ziggy Marley – Three Little Birds (feat. Ziggy Marley)
52. The Movement – Get Out
53. The Expendables – Down Down Down – Live
54. Ries Brothers, Iya Terra – Troubadour (feat. Iya Terra)
55. Common Kings, Shwayze – California Day
56. The Rude Monkey Bones – Ska Time
57. The JB Conspiracy – The Long Road to Zurich
58. Arrival Sound System, Lei Di Dai – Fox in Da Street
59. The Elovaters, Johnny Cosmic, KBong – Meridian – Cosmic Dub
60. Western Standard Time Ska Orchestra – Bedouin Ska
61. Luciano – Ah We Dis
62. Skip Marley – My World
63. Bushman – My Kitchen
64. Mighty Diamonds – Nutt’n Naw Gwaan
65. The Wailers – Philosophy Of Life
66. Kabaka Pyramid – Nice Up The Dance
67. KBong – In This Together
68. The Great Hurricane Escape – Cult
69. The Damned – Keep ’em Alive
70. Shades Apart – So What Now
71. Throw The Fight – Nightmare
72. Coheed and Cambria, Rick Springfield – Jessie’s Girl 2 (feat. Rick Springfield)
73. Ten Foot Pole – Sarcasm Decoder – Acoustic
74. Ballyhoo!- I’ll Be Ok
75. Vitamin String Quartet – Blinding Lights