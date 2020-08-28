ReadJunk Playlists – New Music (August 2020)

I haven’t posted much this Summer since real life and work has taken more of a priority but still managed to curate a playlist of new music for the month of August. The new Spotify playlist features new singles and unreleased music from Levellers, Carbon Leaf (well new to Spotify), Menzingers, The Bouncing Souls, Josh Ritter, Wailing Souls, Iration, The Skints, The Players Band, Babylon Circus, Metallica, Deftones, Sea girls, Mad Caddies and loads more! Enjoy the weekend and the playlist!



Playlist:

1. Levellers – Burning Hate Like Fire

2. Carbon Leaf – Gifts from the Crows

3. The Menzingers – Strawberry Mansion – From Exile

4. The Bouncing Souls – Ghosts on the Boardwalk

5. NOFX – Glory Hallelujah

6. Bad Religion – Faith Alone 2020

7. Josh Ritter – Time is Wasting

8. Gizmo Varillas – One Day at a Time – Single Version

9. Jessie Wagner – End of Time

10. Fitz and The Tantrums – Pickin’ Up The Pieces – Live In Chicago

11. Iration – Home Tonight

12. Wailing Souls – In The House Of Jah

13. The Lions, Alex Désert, Black Shakespeare – The Loser

14. Jr Thomas & The Volcanos – Sunk In The Mist

15. The Budos Band – Long in the Tooth

16. The Debonaires – Westward Ho

17. The Skints – Get Ready

18. The Players Band, Stephen Jackson – Get in the Van

19. The Aquabats! – Bed Head!

20. Babylon Circus, Cedric Myton – Lettre ouverte

21. The Riptide Movement – Fall a Little More in Love

22. Weezer – Beginning Of The End – Wyld Stallyns Edit

23. Jon Snodgrass, Stephen Egerton – Don’t Break Her Heart

24. Dave Hause, Amythyst Kiah, Kam Franklin – Your Ghost

25. The Avett Brothers – Back Into The Light

26. Ofra Harnoy, Alan Doyle, Maureen Ennis – St. John’s Waltz / Cara’s Waltz

27. Jesse Malin – Todd Youth – Feat. H.R.

28. Glasvegas – Keep Me A Space

29. Local Nomad – Summertime

30. Sea Girls – Forever

31. Dawes – Who Do You Think You’re Talking To?

32. The Killers – Dying Breed

33. Fruit Bats – Hummer

34. Devon Kay & The Solutions – Oh Glorious Nothing

35. Billie Joe Armstrong, Green Day – That Thing You Do!

36. Metallica, San Francisco Symphony – For Whom the Bell Tolls (Live)

37. Deftones – Ohms

38. Gwar – Maggots – 30th Anniversary Remix

39. Buried Alive – Death Will Find You

40. Get Dead – Disruption

41. Mad Caddies – Waiting for the Real Thing

42. The Holophonics – 25 or 6 to 4

43. American Television – Officer

44. Kill Lincoln – Womb Envy

45. The Slackers – Nobody’s Listening

46. The Magnetics – White Lady

47. Dr. Ring Ding, Tippa Irie – Unity

48. Protoje, Popcaan – Like Royalty (feat. Popcaan)

49. Signal Fire – Rain Must Fall

50. SOJA, Trevor Young – Things You Can’t Control

51. Toots & The Maytals, Ziggy Marley – Three Little Birds (feat. Ziggy Marley)

52. The Movement – Get Out

53. The Expendables – Down Down Down – Live

54. Ries Brothers, Iya Terra – Troubadour (feat. Iya Terra)

55. Common Kings, Shwayze – California Day

56. The Rude Monkey Bones – Ska Time

57. The JB Conspiracy – The Long Road to Zurich

58. Arrival Sound System, Lei Di Dai – Fox in Da Street

59. The Elovaters, Johnny Cosmic, KBong – Meridian – Cosmic Dub

60. Western Standard Time Ska Orchestra – Bedouin Ska

61. Luciano – Ah We Dis

62. Skip Marley – My World

63. Bushman – My Kitchen

64. Mighty Diamonds – Nutt’n Naw Gwaan

65. The Wailers – Philosophy Of Life

66. Kabaka Pyramid – Nice Up The Dance

67. KBong – In This Together

68. The Great Hurricane Escape – Cult

69. The Damned – Keep ’em Alive

70. Shades Apart – So What Now

71. Throw The Fight – Nightmare

72. Coheed and Cambria, Rick Springfield – Jessie’s Girl 2 (feat. Rick Springfield)

73. Ten Foot Pole – Sarcasm Decoder – Acoustic

74. Ballyhoo!- I’ll Be Ok

75. Vitamin String Quartet – Blinding Lights