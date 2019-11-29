ReadJunk Playlists – New Music (November 2019)
Featured, Playlists | By Bryan Kremkau on Nov 29th, 2019
It’s Black Friday and the last Friday of November, which means it’s time for a New Music Playlist for November 2019. This would have been the music I played on the ReadJunk Podcast if I still played music on the podcast. The new Spotify playlist features new singles and unreleased music from: Madness, Big Takeover, Howi Spangler, Hempsteadys, Death of Guitar Pop, Agnostic Front, Babylon Circus, Emerson Hart, Sharp Shock, Ozzy, The Expanders, DJ Shadow, Tuxedo, Mephiskapheles, Signal Fire and lots of other stuff. Something for everyone!
If you would like to be included on next month’s new music playlist, hit me up and let me know if you want to be included!
Playlist:
1. Tom Hanks – Won’t You Be My Neighbor?
2. Madness – Bullingdon Boys
3. Babylon Circus – Monster
4. The Big Takeover – Where Did I Go Wrong?
5. The Hempsteadys – Yeah, Yeah, Yeah, Yeah, Yeah
6. Mark Foggo’s Skasters – Dum Diddy Die
7. Death Of Guitar Pop – Lucky Number 13
8. Courteeners – More. Again. Forever.
9. Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds – Wandering Star
10. ROZES, Mat Kearney – Walls
11. JAWS – Anyway, Now’s Not The Time
12. Emerson Hart – Lucky One
13. The Menzingers – Farewell Youth
14. Sharp Shock – Can’t Go Back
15. Anti-Flag – Hate Conquers All
16. Tsunami Bomb – Wake the Dead
17. Agnostic Front – Anti-Social
18. New Model Army – Where I Am
19. Ozzy Osbourne – Under the Graveyard
20. The Rifles, Paul Weller – She’s the Only One – Live
21. Jesse Malin – Shining Down (Single Mix)
22. Peter Bjorn and John – Reason To Be Reasonable
23. Jack Johnson – New Axe
24. Buju Banton – Trust
25. Michael Franti & Spearhead – This World is so Fucked up (But I Ain’t Ever Giving up on It) – Soulrocker Remix
26. DJ Shadow, De La Soul – Rocket Fuel (feat. De La Soul)
27. Tuxedo, CeeLo Green – Get The Money
28. Lee Fields & The Expressions – Don’t Give Up
29. Menahan Street Band – Tommy Don’t
30. The Busters – World Gone Mad
31. Grave Danger – Give Up the Ghost
32. Howi Spangler – Doin’ Work
33. The Void Union, Riki Rocksteady – Mi Corazon
34. One Culture, Signal Fire – Somebody
35. Arise Roots, Slightly Stoopid, Eric Rachmany – Come and Get It
36. Gentleman’s Dub Club, Bitty McLean – 100% (feat. Bitty McLean)
37. Luciano – The Journey
38. Signal Fire, The Elovaters – Too Late
39. The Expanders, Slightly Stoopid – Sweet and Slow (feat. Slightly Stoopid)
40. Tokyo Ska Paradise Orchestra, Yusuke Chiba – ¡Dale Dale!
41. Big D and the Kids Table – Freeze Up
42. [spunge] – No One Said It Was Easy
43. Mephiskapheles – Miracle Men
44. Chainska Brassika – Pompey Till I Die
45. The Narrowbacks – The Bitter End
46. The Rumjacks – Plenty (Live)
47. The Dreadnoughts – Dear Old Stan
48. Jon Gazi, Larry and His Flask – Don’t Leave Yer Dinghy (On Deh Dock!)
49. The Shins, Fug Yep Soundation – Waimanalo (Fug Yep)
50. Suck Brick Kid – Granola Cereal Clusters
51. Charger – Watch Your Back
52. MakeWar – My Bones
53. Grow Rich – Bounce Back
54. Keep Flying – Bargaining
55. Bruce Lee Band – If I Could Only Listen to My Heart
56. Half Past Two – Shine
57. Phoenix City All-Stars – Burn It Down
58. The Skalogg’s – Life’s Lottery
59. The Launchers – Weapon of Choice
60. Prince Fatty, Big Youth, George Dekker – Get Ready
61. Circa Waves – Jacqueline
62. Langhorne Slim – Deck The Halls (With Boughs of Holly)
63. Hot Curl – Brain Drain
64. Great Lake Swimmers – Alone but Not Alone – Acoustic
65. Loreena McKennitt – The Mummers’ Dance – Live