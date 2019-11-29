ReadJunk Playlists – New Music (November 2019)

It’s Black Friday and the last Friday of November, which means it’s time for a New Music Playlist for November 2019. This would have been the music I played on the ReadJunk Podcast if I still played music on the podcast. The new Spotify playlist features new singles and unreleased music from: Madness, Big Takeover, Howi Spangler, Hempsteadys, Death of Guitar Pop, Agnostic Front, Babylon Circus, Emerson Hart, Sharp Shock, Ozzy, The Expanders, DJ Shadow, Tuxedo, Mephiskapheles, Signal Fire and lots of other stuff. Something for everyone!



If you would like to be included on next month’s new music playlist, hit me up and let me know if you want to be included!

Playlist:

1. Tom Hanks – Won’t You Be My Neighbor?

2. Madness – Bullingdon Boys

3. Babylon Circus – Monster

4. The Big Takeover – Where Did I Go Wrong?

5. The Hempsteadys – Yeah, Yeah, Yeah, Yeah, Yeah

6. Mark Foggo’s Skasters – Dum Diddy Die

7. Death Of Guitar Pop – Lucky Number 13

8. Courteeners – More. Again. Forever.

9. Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds – Wandering Star

10. ROZES, Mat Kearney – Walls

11. JAWS – Anyway, Now’s Not The Time

12. Emerson Hart – Lucky One

13. The Menzingers – Farewell Youth

14. Sharp Shock – Can’t Go Back

15. Anti-Flag – Hate Conquers All

16. Tsunami Bomb – Wake the Dead

17. Agnostic Front – Anti-Social

18. New Model Army – Where I Am

19. Ozzy Osbourne – Under the Graveyard

20. The Rifles, Paul Weller – She’s the Only One – Live

21. Jesse Malin – Shining Down (Single Mix)

22. Peter Bjorn and John – Reason To Be Reasonable

23. Jack Johnson – New Axe

24. Buju Banton – Trust

25. Michael Franti & Spearhead – This World is so Fucked up (But I Ain’t Ever Giving up on It) – Soulrocker Remix

26. DJ Shadow, De La Soul – Rocket Fuel (feat. De La Soul)

27. Tuxedo, CeeLo Green – Get The Money

28. Lee Fields & The Expressions – Don’t Give Up

29. Menahan Street Band – Tommy Don’t

30. The Busters – World Gone Mad

31. Grave Danger – Give Up the Ghost

32. Howi Spangler – Doin’ Work

33. The Void Union, Riki Rocksteady – Mi Corazon

34. One Culture, Signal Fire – Somebody

35. Arise Roots, Slightly Stoopid, Eric Rachmany – Come and Get It

36. Gentleman’s Dub Club, Bitty McLean – 100% (feat. Bitty McLean)

37. Luciano – The Journey

38. Signal Fire, The Elovaters – Too Late

39. The Expanders, Slightly Stoopid – Sweet and Slow (feat. Slightly Stoopid)

40. Tokyo Ska Paradise Orchestra, Yusuke Chiba – ¡Dale Dale!

41. Big D and the Kids Table – Freeze Up

42. [spunge] – No One Said It Was Easy

43. Mephiskapheles – Miracle Men

44. Chainska Brassika – Pompey Till I Die

45. The Narrowbacks – The Bitter End

46. The Rumjacks – Plenty (Live)

47. The Dreadnoughts – Dear Old Stan

48. Jon Gazi, Larry and His Flask – Don’t Leave Yer Dinghy (On Deh Dock!)

49. The Shins, Fug Yep Soundation – Waimanalo (Fug Yep)

50. Suck Brick Kid – Granola Cereal Clusters

51. Charger – Watch Your Back

52. MakeWar – My Bones

53. Grow Rich – Bounce Back

54. Keep Flying – Bargaining

55. Bruce Lee Band – If I Could Only Listen to My Heart

56. Half Past Two – Shine

57. Phoenix City All-Stars – Burn It Down

58. The Skalogg’s – Life’s Lottery

59. The Launchers – Weapon of Choice

60. Prince Fatty, Big Youth, George Dekker – Get Ready

61. Circa Waves – Jacqueline

62. Langhorne Slim – Deck The Halls (With Boughs of Holly)

63. Hot Curl – Brain Drain

64. Great Lake Swimmers – Alone but Not Alone – Acoustic

65. Loreena McKennitt – The Mummers’ Dance – Live