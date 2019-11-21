ReadJunk Podcast – Director Ian McFarland (The Godfathers of Hardcore, Blood For Blood)

Episode 47 of the ReadJunk Podcast is with director Ian McFarland, who directed the awesome Agnostic Front documentary ‘The Godfathers of Hardcore.’ He’s also in the Boston hardcore band Blood For Blood, has directed numerous music videos for bands like The Unseen, Terror, Killswitch Engage and lots of others. He’s doing other documentary projects as well, so we talk about that, Blood for Blood, Agnostic Front and the documentary obviously, as well as some other things.



Thanks to Ian & Tim for making time to chat with me, and re-scheduling after I ended up in the hospital in the beginning of the month. Be sure to watch the documentary and buy some merch on the website: http://thegodfathersofhardcore.com/.

The transition track done is by Huma-Huma and it’s called “Half Pipe.” I got the track on YouTube Audio Library. If you want to write a theme song for the podcast or send over some original transition music that’s fitting for the podcast, let me know!

You can follow ReadJunk on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/readjunk/ and you can follow Ian McFarland at Instagram here: https://www.instagram.com/ian_mcfarland.