Agnostic Front and Sick Of It All Announce 2020 Spring Tour

Agnostic Front and Sick Of It All have announced a co-headlining East Coast tour for the Spring. The NYHC bands played some shows together at the end of 2019 and will continue the touring together in the spring starting in Boston at the Middle East on April 23rd and ending on May 15th in Syracuse at Lost Horizon. Perhaps more dates will be announced but this is it for now.



Confirmed dates for the Agnostic Front and Sick Of It All co-headlining tour are:

4/23/2020 Boston, MA @ The Middle East

4/24/2020 Quebec City, QUE @ Le D’Auteull

4/25/2020 Montreal, QUE @ Foufounes Electrique

4/26/2020 Toronto, ONT @ Lee’s Palace

4/27/2020 Detroit, MI @ The Shelter

4/28/2020 Pittsburgh, PA @ Crafthouse

4/29/2020 Virginia Beach, VA @ Elevation 27

5/01/2020 Charlotte, NC @ Epicenter Festival

5/02/2020 Louisville, KY @ Diamond Pub

5/03/2020 Chicago, IL @ Subterranean

5/04/2020 St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill

5/06/2020 Austin, TX @ Barracuda

5/07/2020 Dallas, TX @ Trees

5/08/2020 Houston, TX @ White Oak Upstairs

5/10/2020 Daytona, FL @ Rockville Festival

5/11/2020 Atlanta, GA @ The Loft

5/13/2020 Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

5/14/2020 Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

5/15/2020 Syracuse, NY @ The Lost Horizon

Tickets go on sale this Friday, January 31st at 10 AM local time at nuclearblast.com/agnosticfront-tour