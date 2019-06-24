Agnostic Front Announces 35th Anniversary Tour For ‘Victim In Pain’

Agnostic Front have announced 35th anniversary tour of Victim In Pain. Prong will be joining the NYHC legends for these shows. Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 28th!



Confirmed dates so far for the AGNOSTIC FRONT “Victim In Pain” 35th Anniversary Tour with PRONG:

09/18/2019 Fubar – St. Louis, MO

09/19/2019 Reggie’s – Chicago, IL

09/20/2019 Small’s – Detroit, MI

09/21/2019 Northside Yacht Club – Cincinnati, OH

09/22/2019 Grog Shop – Cleveland, OH

09/24/2019 Crafthouse – Pittsburgh, PA

09/25/2019 Mohawk Place – Buffalo, NY

09/26/2019 Call The Office – London, ON CANADA

09/27/2019 Hard Luck – Toronto, ON CANADA

09/28/2019 Foufounes – Montreal, QB CANADA

09/29/2019 Chrome – Albany, NY

10/01/2019 Brighton Music Hall – Boston, MA

10/02/2019 TBD

10/03/2019 Cafe 611 – Frederick, MD

10/04/2019 Underground Arts – Philadelphia, PA

10/05/2019 Asbury Lanes – Asbury Park, NJ

10/06/2019 Knockdown Center – NY, NY (Thrasher/Vans “Death Match”) *

*No Prong