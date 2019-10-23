Agnostic Front and Sick Of It All Playing Some Small NYC Shows

Want to see Agnostic Front and Sick Of It All play in tiny venues? Well you’re luck since the legendary hardcore bands will be playing 4 shows in December in the NY area.



Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10AM!

Tour Dates:

Wed. Dec. 11 – NYC, NY – Bowery Electric with Eat Lead

Thu. Dec. 12 – Staten Island, NY – PUG’s with Enrage

Fri. Dec. 13 – Queens, NY – Blackthorn 51 with Gilligan’s Revenge

Sun. Dec. 15 – Brooklyn, NY – Kingsland with Dead Blow Hammer

On top of that, Agnostic Front will be opening for the Misfits in Philly on December 14th at Wells Fargo Center for yet again, another “last concert” from the Misfits.