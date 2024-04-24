The Beekeeper (4k UHD + Digital HD)

Image used with permission for review purposes.

Starring: Jason Statham, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Josh Hutcherson, Bobby Naderi, Phylicia Rashad, Jeremy Irons

Written By: Kurt Wimmer

Directed By: David Ayer

Studio: Warner Bros.

Jason Statham can be anything and kick ass in an entertaining revenge flick. Case in point, this time he’s a Beekeeper. There’s more meaning to the word beekeeper than the title leads on but that’s for you to discover when watching this.



After someone he cares about gets scammed from a data center, Adam Clay / The Beekeeper (Jason Statham) strikes revenge against the people that harm innocent people. On the case is FBI agent Verona Parke (Emmy Raver-Lampman), who’s mother was the victim in the scam and has been tracking these people down behind the scenes. Adam Clay decides he must take down all involved, even if it means going above law enforcement, FBI, and the secret service.

When this movie originally was coming out, I seriously thought The Onion or something made up the movie poster. I just couldn’t believe it was real. After realizing it was real, I knew I had to see the movie since I like the majority of Jason Statham movies. I like the “scammer payback” revenge story but having him just a beekeeper and also some type of secret agent called beekeeper was a little bit on the nose. Just think of any Steven Seagal & Liam Neeson type movie, so many silly plots, characters and storylines it just works entertainment wise. The dialogue is cringey at times and the final scene was pretty laughable when a single bee goes flying past the screen. When you think about it, The Transporter is a cringey dialogue movie too and that put Statham on the map.

Surprisingly, the movie contains no bonus material besides a digital code. Not too many movies do that these days so that was a bit a surprise. I was wondering how this story came about. Did David Ayer know someone getting scammed by stupid data centers stealing money or something and wanted a revenge story? I guess we’ll never know. So the 4k UHD quality looks nice and I didn’t notice any pixelated or anything that you obviously would get in streaming. There’s that option too if you want to watch it there too.

By now you should know what you’re getting with a Jason Statham movie. The Beekeeper was stupid, silly fun – especially seeing the scammers getting what they had coming to them. The movie and dialogue is pretty ridiculous but you’re not watching an Oscar worthy Best Picture here.

Features:

Nada!

Video:

Codec: HEVC / H.265 (69.78 Mbps)

Resolution: Native 4K (2160p)

HDR: HDR10

Aspect ratio: 2.39:1

Original aspect ratio: 2.39:1

Audio:

English: Dolby Atmos

English: Dolby TrueHD 7.1 (48kHz, 24-bit)

English: Dolby Digital 5.1 (640 kbps)

Audio descriptive

Subtitles:

English SDH, Spanish

Bottom Line: Bring on the Beekeeper 2: The Search For More Honey

Running Time: 105 mins

Rating: R

