Meg 2: The Trench (4k UHD + Digital HD)

Starring: Jason Statham, Wu Jing, Sophia Cai, Page Kennedy, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Skyler Samuels, Cliff Curtis

Written By: Jon Hoeber, Erich Hoeber, Dean Georgaris

Directed By: Ben Wheatley

Studio: Warner Bros.

The first Meg movie was stupid good fun. Meg 2: The Trench is just stupid.



Jonas Taylor (Jason Statham) is back to battle more Megs. This time he leads an expedition with a research team to The Trench with his step daughter Meiying (Sophia Cai), Meiying’s Uncle Jiuming (Wu Jing) and others. There’s more Megs, backstabbing, more creatures and more nonsense.

For some reason, all the fun from the first movie is gone. The movie spends half the time underwater, where you can barely make out anything. It’s hard to make out what is happening, what character is what and doing what. I felt like I had to read Wikipedia after watching it because I couldn’t comprehend what I just watched. I felt like I heard Jason Statham’s character screaming “Jiuming” for 2 hours. I probably should have re-watched The Meg because I totally forgot most of the movie. I remember I enjoyed it but that’s about it. By the time the group is above water, I didn’t give a crap about the movie anymore and it lost me. If I had to pick a spot that was somewhat decent, it was at the end at Fun Island.

My son enjoyed the movie but I was quickly bored with it. He was bored with the beginning of it and I agree. It did take a bit of time to get going with giant sharks and other creatures. That’s what people want to see, and the movie gets bogged down with these cliche bad guys and corrupt people in a giant corporation. Jurassic Park and others did it better. It’s the same thing with the Transformers movies. It focuses too much on the human elements and not enough on giant robots beating the piss out of each other. I was hoping for a fun movie with a lot of people getting eaten by Megs, except you have to wait a lot for that to happen.

The 4k disc comes with a digital code and 2 featurettes. Both extras are promotional types of behind the scenes features, and offer nothing too noteworthy. The 4k itself looks great but maybe that’s a fault too since the underwater scenes look too CGI?

Meg 2: The Trench is obviously not a good movie and you’re not going to get Oscar worthy performances here. I was expecting to be entertained more and the movie is severely lacking in that department.

