The Fugitive (4k UHD + Digital HD)

Warner Bros. Image used with permission for review purposes

Starring: Harrison Ford, Tommy Lee Jones, Sela Ward, Joe Pantoliano, Andreas Katsulas, Jeroen Krabbé, L. Scott Caldwell, Daniel Roebuck

Written By: Jeb Stuart, David Twohy

Directed By: Andrew Davis

Studio: Warner Bros.

Buy On Amazon.com

The classic Harrison Ford / Tommy Lee Jones movie is celebrating 30 years and it’s still captivating just as it was 30 years ago.



I’m not really going to talk about the plot and synopsis of the movie since by now, people know of it.

It’s been awhile since seeing The Fugitive but it was definitely great to revisit it again. It was one of those movies growing up in high school where I’d put it on everytime it was on TV. The sequel US Marshals was okay but didn’t have the same vibe as the first movie. The powerhouse of Ford vs Jones wasn’t there with Robert Downey Jr and Wesley Snipes vs Jones. The Fugitive still holds up well with being entertaining, and seeing how things unfold over the course of the movie. Of course the iconic dam jump is just as ludicrous as it was 30 years ago but it certainly makes for a fun moment. There’s a lot of “come on!” moments in this but that’s what makes it a movie to watch over and over.

The acting from Jones and Ford is excellent, with Jones nabbing a bunch of awards and nominations for his role. It’s funny the amount of other up and comers in this one too like Julianne Moore, Jane Lynch, Neil Flynn, and Nick Searcy who went onto the series Justified. The cast was excellent, the direction and editing made you glued in the entire time and the score from James Newton Howard was awesome as well.

The quality of 4k UHD is of course better than blu-ray but there are still some hints of grain and imperfections from a movie over 30 years old. I’m not sure why some movies that are even older can look better than movies from the 90s. Was the grain intentional? I’d really have to compare previous movies to see how much was really changed but it definitely is worth getting if you want a better version of the movie. There’s just really no new featurettes besides the movie being in 4k UHD.

The Fugitive is still a great movie 30 years later and it’s crazy this probably isn’t even in Harrison Ford top 10 movie moments either. Maybe 10 but there’s so many other roles I put him higher than this. Tommy Lee Jones got more praise for his role and even spawned the sequel too. I honestly can’t think of a role that’s better than this one for Tommy Lee Jones. Men in Black maybe but it’s like the same character. Either way, the movie is still a blast to watch and looks great in 4k UHD.

Features:

Introduction by director Andrew Davis, Harrison Ford, and Tommy Lee Jones

Audio Commentary with Andrew Davis and Tommy Lee Jones

The Fugitive: Thrill of the Chase

Derailed: Anatomy of a Train Wreck

On the Run with The Fugitive

Theatrical Trailer

Video:

Codec: HEVC / H.265 (67.29 Mbps)

Resolution: Native 4K (2160p)

HDR: HDR10

Aspect ratio: 1.85:1

Original aspect ratio: 1.85:1

Audio:

English: Dolby Atmos

English: Dolby TrueHD 7.1 (48kHz, 24-bit)

English: DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 (48kHz, 16-bit)

French (Canada): Dolby Digital 2.0

French: Dolby Digital 5.1

German: Dolby Digital 5.1

Italian: Dolby Digital 5.1

Spanish: Dolby Digital 5.1

Spanish: Dolby Digital 2.0

Subtitles:

English SDH, French, German SDH, Italian SDH, Spanish, Czech, Danish, Dutch, Finnish, Korean, Mandarin (Traditional), Norwegian, Swedish

Bottom Line: A classic thriller that still holds up over 30 years

Running Time: PG-13

Rating: 130 mins

Extras Rating:

Overall Rating: