Migration (4k UHD + Blu-Ray + Digital HD)

Starring: Kumail Nanjiani, Elizabeth Banks, Keegan-Michael Key, Awkwafina, Danny DeVito

Written By: Mike White, Benjamin Renner

Directed By: Benjamin Renner

Studio: Universal Studios

The latest Universal/Illumination animated movie is Migration, a movie about ducks migrating. What’s next, bears hibernating? Slugs crossing the road? A porcupine who doesn’t want to have spikes?



Mack Mallard (Kumail Nanjiani) doesn’t want to take his family outside of New England. His wife Pam (Elizabeth Banks) and kids Dax and Gwen want to go on a vacation to Jamaica. It takes a lot of convincing but they make their way to Jamaica but first encounter the craziness of New York City, and a crazy chef trying to cook them up for one of his meals.

I saw the trailer for Migration at one of the movies I saw in the theaters and didn’t think anything of it really. I mainly wanted to check this out since I have sons who might enjoy it. It was a cute movie but as an adult, it was pretty forgettable besides the animation. The animation and the ducks‘ point of view flying was cool to see. At least with Universal Pictures and Illumination they are trying some new things with animation.

I just think, surprisingly, the story is weak from Mike White. Ducks go on vacation, that’s it. It’s a sweet family movie but there’s not a whole lot else to it. The voice acting is fine, it seems like Elizabeth Banks and Kumail have been in a ton of things lately. Same with Keegan-Michael Key and Awkwafina.

The special features were good and featured a lot of behind the scenes stuff like some mini movies, the voice actors doing their thing, the animation process, and a few other featurettes. The video quality of the movie is great, especially on 4k. There’s also a Blu-Ray that comes along with this and a digital code.

Migrations is a family movie to put on a rainy weekend, but it’s not a particularly memorable movie. Some chuckles and funny lines but in the end, it’s not a movie I’d watch again anytime soon unless my kids put it on.

Features:

Fly Hard Mini-Movie

Mooned Mini-Movie

Midnight Mission Mini-Movie

Microphone Madness

Meet the Cast

Taking Flight: The Making Of

The Art of Flight

How to Draw (10:33)

Build Your Own Pop-Up Book

Calling All Birds

Best Nests

Video:

Codec: HEVC / H.265

Resolution: Upscaled 4K (2160p)

HDR: Dolby Vision, HDR10

Aspect ratio: 2.39:1

Original aspect ratio: 2.39:1

Audio:

English: Dolby Atmos

English: Dolby TrueHD 7.1 (48kHz, 24-bit)

French: Dolby Digital Plus 7.1

Spanish: Dolby Digital Plus 7.1

Subtitles:

English SDH, French, Spanish

Bottom Line: Nice animation but weak story

Running Time: 82 mins

Rating: PG

Extras Rating:

Overall Rating: