ReadJunk Playlist – New Music (March 2024)

It’s the end of March and 2024 is rolling quickly. This month’s playlist features new, unreleased, remastered songs from Hip Abduction, Surfer Girl, Iration, Danielle Ponder, Mat Kearney, NOFX, Strung Out, Jon Snodgrass, Saw Doctors, Rifles, Hot Water Music, Kelly Jones and more!



Listen to samples of the list below or search for ReadJunk on Spotify.

Playlist:

1. The Newton Brothers – X-Men ’97 Theme – From “X-Men ’97”

2. The Hip Abduction – An Island Still Remains

3. Iration, Kolohe Kai – Number 1

4. Surfer Girl – Let It Slide

5. Bumpin Uglies – Cheat Codes

6. Danielle Ponder – Egún (Theme from ‘Manhunt’)

7. The Utopians, Leah Farmer – I Was Wrong

8. Tyler Ramsey – You Should Come Over

9. Mat Kearney – Palisades

10. The Rifles – Days of Our Lives

11. The Saw Doctors – All We Love

12. Jon Snodgrass – Tired & True

13. Trapper Schoepp – Meet Me at the End of the World

14. The Narrowbacks – Runaway

15. Loreena McKennitt – As I Roved Out – Live In Owen Sound, Ontario / 2023

16. The O’Reillys and the Paddyhats – Coming Home For St. Patrick’s Day

17. The Feelgood McLouds – Never Stop – 2024 Edition

18. Ferocious Dog – Blood Soaked Shores

19. Rum Ragged – Ray Head’s/Harry Eveleigh’s/Mrs. Belle’s

20. The Bridge City Sinners – Break the Chain

21. Totally Lost, Brave the Sea – Santiana

22. The Rumpled, NanowaR of Steel – Bikini Pirates

23. Korpiklaani – Oraakkelit

24. Alestorm – Uzbekistan

25. Stretch Arm Strong, Sick Of It All – Take A Stand

26. NOFX – I’m a Rat

27. Bad Nerves – You’ve Got The Nerve

28. Green Jelly – Murder Train

29. Municipal Waste – Intervention

30. The Agonizers – Left Behind

31. Mad Caddies – Beatiful Bed

32. Strung Out – White Owls

33. Days N Daze – Earthquake

34. Cock Sparrer – Here We Stand – Single Edit

35. Snuff – Go Easy

36. Skids – Breathe

37. Frank Turner – Letters

38. Rancid – Just A Feeling

39. Call Me Malcolm – Nobody Knows Anything and Nobody Learns Much Either

40. Hot Water Music – Remnants

41. The Hempsteadys – Whiskey in the Jar

42. Danny Rebel & The KGB – Spiral Eyes

43. The Bandulus – Pieces (Love Refine)

44. Smoke and Mirrors Sound System – Eight Hours a Day

45. Sean Wheeler, The Badasonics – Moment Of Weakness

46. CodeName: Rocky, Tahlena Chikami – Little Devil

47. The Black Sorrows, Melbourne Ska Orchestra – I Knew You Were Trouble

48. Nick and the Adversaries – This Time

49. The Resinators – COME HOME SOBER

50. Half Past Two – Talk Is Killing Me

51. Joey Harkum – The Art of Revenge

52. Morgan Heritage, Bulby York – Solid Woman

53. Kelly Jones, Stereophonics – Inevitable Incredible

54. Hazel English, Day Wave – Jesse

55. Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – Wild God

56. Matze Rossi, Chuck Ragan – Stop The Clocks (Barn Tapes 12)

57. Bren Holmes – Can’t stop thinkin

58. Liam Gallagher, John Squire – Raise Your Hands

59. James – Our World

60. Willie Nile – Run Free – Live

61. Kaiser Chiefs – Noel Groove

62. Gareth Dunlop – All We’ll Ever Need

63. The Elovaters – Gimme Love – Acoustic

64. Dr. Ring Ding – Hurt

65. The California Honeydrops – Street People

66. Fitzkee Brothers – Lakesong

67. Letting Up Despite Great Faults – Release (Demo)

68. Somebody’s Child – Oh Emily

69. Whimsical – Snail

70. Two Door Cinema Club – Happy Customers

71. Autumn 1904 – I Heard Catherine Sing

72. The Coronas – The Lakes Of Pontchartrain

73. Sleep Station – Jimmy

74. Sammy Kay – Meet You in Mexico

75. Charley Crockett – Hard Luck & Circumstances

76. JD Clayton – High Hopes & Low Expectations

77. Peter Bradley Adams – Oh Mary

78. Chris Shiflett – Don’t You Ever Leave Me

79. Cherry Poppin’ Daddies – Royal Street Swingdown

80. Night Owls, Eli “Paperboy” Reed – You Don’t Know Me

81. Kid Kapichi, Suggs – Zombie Nation – feat. Suggs

82. Max Romeo – No Place Like Home

83. Protoje – Legend Legend

84. Johnny Osbourne – Cork The Party

85. Little Stranger, The Movement – Fly Guy (with The Movement)

86. Jade Tremba – You Know What You Should Do?

87. Ziggy Marley – Circle of Peace

88. Chayce Beckham – Waylon In ’75

89. Los Yesterdays – I Can’t Feel

90. Jesse Dayton – The Hard Way

91. Rodell Duff – Someday

92. The Decemberists – Joan in the Garden

93. The Jesus and Mary Chain – American Born

94. Bruce Springsteen – What Love Can Do – Live at Wachovia Spectrum, Philadelphia, PA – 10/14/2009

95. The Ghost Club – If I Fell (Don’t Wait Here For Me)

96. The Crystal Casino Band – Far Away

97. Bleachers – Jesus Is Dead

98. Sea Girls – Midnight Butterflies

99. Valley Lodge – Daylights

100. The Midnight Callers – The Eraser

101. Cris Jacobs, Lee Ann Womack – Lifetime to Go

102. Red Wanting Blue – Light It Up

103. Sam Burchfield, The Scoundrels – Sanctuary

104. SPINN – I Would Call You (But I Never Know What To Say)

105. Warpaint – Underneath

106. Wallows – Calling After Me

107. Joywave – Scared

108. Thee Sinseers, Joey Quinones – Sinseerly Yours

109. Pearl Jam – Running

110. James – Life’s A Fucking Miracle

111. Pete Droge – Lonely Mama

112. The Church – Song from the Machine Age

113. The Gaslight Anthem – Blue Jeans & White T-Shirts

114. Mark Knopfler – Two Pairs Of Hands

115. Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings – Don’t Wanna Lose You

116. Chicano Batman, Say She She – The Way You Say It

117. Moby Stick, Luciano – Roots

118. Sanchez – Disloyalty

119. Matisyahu – Ascent

120. Andrew Gabbard – Real Time

121. Sum 41 – Dopamine

122. Cinders – Don’t Wait Up