ReadJunk Playlist – New Music (March 2024)
It’s the end of March and 2024 is rolling quickly. This month’s playlist features new, unreleased, remastered songs from Hip Abduction, Surfer Girl, Iration, Danielle Ponder, Mat Kearney, NOFX, Strung Out, Jon Snodgrass, Saw Doctors, Rifles, Hot Water Music, Kelly Jones and more!
Listen to samples of the list below or search for ReadJunk on Spotify.
Playlist:
1. The Newton Brothers – X-Men ’97 Theme – From “X-Men ’97”
2. The Hip Abduction – An Island Still Remains
3. Iration, Kolohe Kai – Number 1
4. Surfer Girl – Let It Slide
5. Bumpin Uglies – Cheat Codes
6. Danielle Ponder – Egún (Theme from ‘Manhunt’)
7. The Utopians, Leah Farmer – I Was Wrong
8. Tyler Ramsey – You Should Come Over
9. Mat Kearney – Palisades
10. The Rifles – Days of Our Lives
11. The Saw Doctors – All We Love
12. Jon Snodgrass – Tired & True
13. Trapper Schoepp – Meet Me at the End of the World
14. The Narrowbacks – Runaway
15. Loreena McKennitt – As I Roved Out – Live In Owen Sound, Ontario / 2023
16. The O’Reillys and the Paddyhats – Coming Home For St. Patrick’s Day
17. The Feelgood McLouds – Never Stop – 2024 Edition
18. Ferocious Dog – Blood Soaked Shores
19. Rum Ragged – Ray Head’s/Harry Eveleigh’s/Mrs. Belle’s
20. The Bridge City Sinners – Break the Chain
21. Totally Lost, Brave the Sea – Santiana
22. The Rumpled, NanowaR of Steel – Bikini Pirates
23. Korpiklaani – Oraakkelit
24. Alestorm – Uzbekistan
25. Stretch Arm Strong, Sick Of It All – Take A Stand
26. NOFX – I’m a Rat
27. Bad Nerves – You’ve Got The Nerve
28. Green Jelly – Murder Train
29. Municipal Waste – Intervention
30. The Agonizers – Left Behind
31. Mad Caddies – Beatiful Bed
32. Strung Out – White Owls
33. Days N Daze – Earthquake
34. Cock Sparrer – Here We Stand – Single Edit
35. Snuff – Go Easy
36. Skids – Breathe
37. Frank Turner – Letters
38. Rancid – Just A Feeling
39. Call Me Malcolm – Nobody Knows Anything and Nobody Learns Much Either
40. Hot Water Music – Remnants
41. The Hempsteadys – Whiskey in the Jar
42. Danny Rebel & The KGB – Spiral Eyes
43. The Bandulus – Pieces (Love Refine)
44. Smoke and Mirrors Sound System – Eight Hours a Day
45. Sean Wheeler, The Badasonics – Moment Of Weakness
46. CodeName: Rocky, Tahlena Chikami – Little Devil
47. The Black Sorrows, Melbourne Ska Orchestra – I Knew You Were Trouble
48. Nick and the Adversaries – This Time
49. The Resinators – COME HOME SOBER
50. Half Past Two – Talk Is Killing Me
51. Joey Harkum – The Art of Revenge
52. Morgan Heritage, Bulby York – Solid Woman
53. Kelly Jones, Stereophonics – Inevitable Incredible
54. Hazel English, Day Wave – Jesse
55. Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – Wild God
56. Matze Rossi, Chuck Ragan – Stop The Clocks (Barn Tapes 12)
57. Bren Holmes – Can’t stop thinkin
58. Liam Gallagher, John Squire – Raise Your Hands
59. James – Our World
60. Willie Nile – Run Free – Live
61. Kaiser Chiefs – Noel Groove
62. Gareth Dunlop – All We’ll Ever Need
63. The Elovaters – Gimme Love – Acoustic
64. Dr. Ring Ding – Hurt
65. The California Honeydrops – Street People
66. Fitzkee Brothers – Lakesong
67. Letting Up Despite Great Faults – Release (Demo)
68. Somebody’s Child – Oh Emily
69. Whimsical – Snail
70. Two Door Cinema Club – Happy Customers
71. Autumn 1904 – I Heard Catherine Sing
72. The Coronas – The Lakes Of Pontchartrain
73. Sleep Station – Jimmy
74. Sammy Kay – Meet You in Mexico
75. Charley Crockett – Hard Luck & Circumstances
76. JD Clayton – High Hopes & Low Expectations
77. Peter Bradley Adams – Oh Mary
78. Chris Shiflett – Don’t You Ever Leave Me
79. Cherry Poppin’ Daddies – Royal Street Swingdown
80. Night Owls, Eli “Paperboy” Reed – You Don’t Know Me
81. Kid Kapichi, Suggs – Zombie Nation – feat. Suggs
82. Max Romeo – No Place Like Home
83. Protoje – Legend Legend
84. Johnny Osbourne – Cork The Party
85. Little Stranger, The Movement – Fly Guy (with The Movement)
86. Jade Tremba – You Know What You Should Do?
87. Ziggy Marley – Circle of Peace
88. Chayce Beckham – Waylon In ’75
89. Los Yesterdays – I Can’t Feel
90. Jesse Dayton – The Hard Way
91. Rodell Duff – Someday
92. The Decemberists – Joan in the Garden
93. The Jesus and Mary Chain – American Born
94. Bruce Springsteen – What Love Can Do – Live at Wachovia Spectrum, Philadelphia, PA – 10/14/2009
95. The Ghost Club – If I Fell (Don’t Wait Here For Me)
96. The Crystal Casino Band – Far Away
97. Bleachers – Jesus Is Dead
98. Sea Girls – Midnight Butterflies
99. Valley Lodge – Daylights
100. The Midnight Callers – The Eraser
101. Cris Jacobs, Lee Ann Womack – Lifetime to Go
102. Red Wanting Blue – Light It Up
103. Sam Burchfield, The Scoundrels – Sanctuary
104. SPINN – I Would Call You (But I Never Know What To Say)
105. Warpaint – Underneath
106. Wallows – Calling After Me
107. Joywave – Scared
108. Thee Sinseers, Joey Quinones – Sinseerly Yours
109. Pearl Jam – Running
110. James – Life’s A Fucking Miracle
111. Pete Droge – Lonely Mama
112. The Church – Song from the Machine Age
113. The Gaslight Anthem – Blue Jeans & White T-Shirts
114. Mark Knopfler – Two Pairs Of Hands
115. Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings – Don’t Wanna Lose You
116. Chicano Batman, Say She She – The Way You Say It
117. Moby Stick, Luciano – Roots
118. Sanchez – Disloyalty
119. Matisyahu – Ascent
120. Andrew Gabbard – Real Time
121. Sum 41 – Dopamine
122. Cinders – Don’t Wait Up