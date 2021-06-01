The Rumjacks announce 2022 UK & Ireland tour

The Rumjacks have announced a UK and Ireland tour for January and February 2022. Starting with a date at Jimmy’s in Liverpool on January 25th, the band will be unleashing their renowned live energy on audiences across 24 dates, including a show at London’s Camden Underworld on February 12th.



You can read our review of the band’s excellent new album here.

Tickets are on sale now and are available here – https://therumjacks.com/shows/

UK & IRELAND TOUR 2022

25/01 – Jimmy’s, Liverpool

26/01 – Anarchy Brew Co., Newcastle

27/01 – Church, Dundee

28/01 – Slay, Glasgow

29/01 – Krakatoa, Aberdeen

01/02 – The Crescent, York

02/02 – The Musician, Leicester

03/02 – Katie Fitzgerald’s, Stourbridge

04/02 – Wroot Rocks, Wroot

05/02 – Waterloo, Blackpool

06/02 – O2 Academy2, Oxford

08/02 – Underground, Stoke On Trent

09/02 – Dick Whittington, Gloucester

10/02 – The Palladium Club, Bideford

11/02 – The Cobblestones, Bridgwater

12/02 – Camden Underworld, London

13/02 – Waterfront Studio, Norwich

15/02 – Star Inn, Guildford

16/02 – Patterns, Brighton

17/02 – The Joiners, Southampton

18/02 – Esquires, Bedford

19/02 – Clwb Ifor Bach, Cardiff

24/02 – Whelans, Dublin

26/02 – Voodoo, Belfast