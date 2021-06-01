The Rumjacks announce 2022 UK & Ireland tour
Music News | By B. ReadJunk on Jun 1st, 2021
The Rumjacks have announced a UK and Ireland tour for January and February 2022. Starting with a date at Jimmy’s in Liverpool on January 25th, the band will be unleashing their renowned live energy on audiences across 24 dates, including a show at London’s Camden Underworld on February 12th.
You can read our review of the band’s excellent new album here.
Tickets are on sale now and are available here – https://therumjacks.com/shows/
UK & IRELAND TOUR 2022
25/01 – Jimmy’s, Liverpool
26/01 – Anarchy Brew Co., Newcastle
27/01 – Church, Dundee
28/01 – Slay, Glasgow
29/01 – Krakatoa, Aberdeen
01/02 – The Crescent, York
02/02 – The Musician, Leicester
03/02 – Katie Fitzgerald’s, Stourbridge
04/02 – Wroot Rocks, Wroot
05/02 – Waterloo, Blackpool
06/02 – O2 Academy2, Oxford
08/02 – Underground, Stoke On Trent
09/02 – Dick Whittington, Gloucester
10/02 – The Palladium Club, Bideford
11/02 – The Cobblestones, Bridgwater
12/02 – Camden Underworld, London
13/02 – Waterfront Studio, Norwich
15/02 – Star Inn, Guildford
16/02 – Patterns, Brighton
17/02 – The Joiners, Southampton
18/02 – Esquires, Bedford
19/02 – Clwb Ifor Bach, Cardiff
24/02 – Whelans, Dublin
26/02 – Voodoo, Belfast