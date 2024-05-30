Flogging Molly and Sixthman Announce 2025 Cruise Lineup

Photo by Bryan Kremkau

Flogging Molly and Sixthman, creators of unforgettable festivals on sand and at sea for more than two decades, have announced the stacked lineup for the upcoming eighth sailing of Flogging Molly’s Salty Dog Cruise, sailing February 17-22, 2025 from Miami, FL to the first-time ports of Grand Cayman and Ocho Rios, Jamaica aboard Norwegian Gem. This cruise’s lineup is pretty stellar with Street Dogs reuniting?



As always Flogging Molly’s Salty Dog Cruise will feature non-stop live music and activities from morning to night, across several stages and settings throughout the ship, highlighted of course by Flogging Molly and kicking off with a port-show celebration from The Gaslight Anthem. On-board performances will come from a hand-picked selection of special guests including The Living End, FIDLAR, The Devil Makes Three, Me First and The Gimme Gimmes, Mariachi El Bronx, The Aggrolites, Good Riddance, Street Dogs, Scowl, Riverboat Gamblers, The Tossers, Sprints, The Cherry Coke$, and Punk Rock Karaoke. DJs throughout include Matt Stocks, Boss Hooligan Soundsystem, DJ Sweet C, and Smoke and Mirrors Sound System. In addition, the stacked schedule of events offers a variety of immersive activities and opportunities for Salty Dog Cruisers to interact with some of their favorite artists, including Family Feud: Band vs. Crew, Flogging Molly Music School, Matt Hensley’s Northern Soul Party, exclusive whiskey and wine tastings, and a Pro-Skater Half-Pipe Experience featuring Matt Hensley, Christian Hosoi, Dave Duncan & Friends.

The luxurious Norwegian Gem will of course pull out all the stops for Flogging Molly’s Salty Dog Cruise, with fully stocked bars on (almost) every corner, tasty dining experiences, the Pool Deck (with multiple hot tubs), the Gem Club Casino, Mandara Spa, Body Waves Fitness Center, Sports Court, and so much more.

In addition, Sixthman is pleased to offer all guests 21 years of age and older booked on Flogging Molly’s Salty Dog Cruise a complimentary Unlimited Open Bar Package to enhance their upcoming vacation experience. Cruisers can enjoy a variety of choices on all spirits and cocktails, wines by the glass, bottled or draft beer, juice, and soda served at all bars, lounges, restaurants, and venues on board. From those who prefer a few drinks throughout the day to cruisers set to party hard, every guest benefits from the hassle-free leisure of Sixthman’s complimentary Unlimited Open Bar Package.

Beyond the onboard experience, Salty Dog Cruisers will have the chance to enjoy unforgettable shore excursions with a first stop in George Town, Grand Cayman, famous for its Seven Mile Beach, the popular Stingray City, and its excellent diving. Next up will be a visit to the golden beaches of Ocho Rios, Jamaica, surrounded by swaying palm trees with a backdrop of jungle-covered mountains. Adventure awaits at beautiful spots like Dunn’s River Falls, Fern Gully, and the White River. Please note: Shore excursions will not be available until 4-6 weeks prior to sailing. Guests will be able to book excursions upon receipt of their official reservation number.

FLOGGING MOLLY’S SALTY DOG CRUISE

February 17-22, 2025

Sailing from Miami, FL to Grand Cayman and Ocho Rios, Jamaica

aboard Norwegian Gem

LINEUP:

Flogging Molly

Port-Show Kick-Off Celebration w/ The Gaslight Anthem

The Living End

FIDLAR

The Devil Makes Three

Me First and The Gimme Gimmes

Mariachi El Bronx

The Aggrolites

Good Riddance

Street Dogs

Scowl

Riverboat Gamblers

The Tossers

Sprints

The Cherry Coke$

Punk Rock Karaoke

DJs:

Matt Stocks

Boss Hooligan Soundsystem

DJ Sweet C

Smoke and Mirrors Sound System

Pro-Skater Half-Pipe Experience:

Matt Hensley, Christian Hosoi, Dave Duncan, & Friends