ReadJunk Playlist – New Music (March 2022)

The ReadJunk New Music March 2022 Playlist is here! This playlist has new, unreleased, and rare stuff that was released this month and some from last month. This playlist features music from Greenland Whalefishers, Flogging Molly, Dropkick Murphys, Oysterband, Ghost, The Stereo, Jimmie Allen, The Slackers, Whimsical, Buster Shuffle, Chainska Brassika, Horace Andy, Black Uhuru, Twan Tee, Arcade Fire, Weezer and lots more!



You can listen to playlist below or search for ReadJunk at the app that must not be named haha.

Playlist:

1. Greenland Whalefishers – St. Patrick’s Day Drinking

2. Flogging Molly – These Times Have Got Me Drinking / Tripping Up The Stairs

3. The Rumjacks – Whitecaps

4. Dropkick Murphys – We Shall Overcome

5. Oysterband – The Corner Of The Room

6. Alan Doyle – Sea of No Cares – Live

7. Stereophonics – Right Place Right Time

8. The Stereo – Kings Of No Hope

9. Ghost – Kaisarion

10. Def Leppard – Kick

11. Hot Water Music – Habitual

12. Gregor Barnett – Driving Through the Night

13. Band of Horses – Warning Signs

14. Bren Holmes – SOS (Acoustic) – Live

15. Jimmie Allen – Down Home

16. The White Buffalo, Shooter Jennings – The Drifter (feat. Shooter Jennings) – Acoustic

17. Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Molly Tuttle, Old Crow Medicine Show – Big Backyard (feat. Old Crow Medicine Show)

18. Luke Winslow-King – Watch Me Change

19. Eli “Paperboy” Reed, Sabine McCalla – Today I Started Loving You Again

20. Bobby Oroza, Cold Diamond & Mink – The Otherside

21. The Slackers – Hanging On

22. Buster Shuffle – In History I Still Have You

23. The Step Daughters, Oliver Zavala – We Are One

24. Bruce Lee Band, Angelo Moore, Skatune Network – Did You Find the Money Farm?

25. Half Past Two – Your Way, Your Time

26. Buzzcocks – Senses Out Of Control

27. Punk Rock Factory – Surface Pressure

28. Real Sickies – Happy Birthday

29. The Drowns – Live Like Yer Dyin

30. Jordan Klassen – Ash Wednesday

31. Whimsical – Quicksand

32. Blossoms – The Sulking Poet

33. Gizmo Varillas – A New Dawn

34. Belle and Sebastian – Unnecessary Drama

35. Sea Girls – Higher

36. Wallows – At the End of the Day

37. Lightfoils – Where It Ends You

38. Letting Up Despite Great Faults – Gorgeous

39. Pastel Coast – Saudade – Bonus Track

40. ANORA, Stick Figure, Walshy Fire – Love Me Easy

41. Tomorrows Bad Seeds, Dan Kelly of Fortunate Youth – iBurn

42. Horace Andy – Try Love

43. Jah Lep, Sizzla – The System

44. No Cops For Miles – Wise Up

45. The Roughneck Riot – Tired Eyes

46. Flatfoot 56 – Mud

47. Paddy And The Rats – After the Rain

48. Blaggards – Come Out Ye Black & Tans

49. Sheridan Rúitín – Star of the County Down

50. The Von Tramps – Goldfish Memories

51. Los Auténticos Decadentes, Tokyo Ska Paradise Orchestra, Bronco – Oro

52. Chainska Brassika – Eye Scratcher

53. Andrés Cotter, Dan Vitale, Bim Skala Bim – Never Give up the Good

54. The Soul Chance – He Caught The Train

55. Daryl Hall & John Oates – Hold on to Yourself

56. All Doomed – I Didn’t Choose to Live Alone

57. Drug Church – Tiresome

58. Mercy Union – Prussian Blue

59. The Venomous Pinks – No Rules

60. Terror, Corpsegrinder – Can’t Help but Hate

61. Ignite – The Butcher in Me

62. The Dead South – People Are Strange

63. The Warhawks – On My Way

64. Seth Lakeman – White Hare – Edit

65. Jeshua Marshall, Gambeat (Radio Bemba Sound System) – Old School Feeling

66. Mihali, The Movement, The Elovaters – Greater Escape (with The Movement & The Elovaters)

67. Twan Tee – Equity Soldier

68. Hector Roots Lewis, Chronixx – Let’s Groove (Chronixx Presents: Soul Circle Music)

69. Flying Raccoon Suit – Placebo – alt

70. Rhoda Dakar – Walking After Midnight

71. Bumpin Uglies – Make It Through The Day

72. The Inevitables – The Abyss

73. Susan Cadogan, The Magnetics – Unforgettable

74. Bite Me Bambi, Louser – Video Games

75. JonQuan, Eazy D – Sunny Monday

76. We Are The Union – OHMYGOD

77. Bacao Rhythm & Steel Band – Juicy Fruit

78. The Lock Downers, Dr. Ring Ding – Billie Jean

79. New Kingston – Xo

80. Matisyahu – Mama Please Don’t Worry

81. Long Beach Dub Allstars – Easy Dub

82. Black Uhuru, Andrew Bees, Dylans dharma, King Hopeton – Brand New Day

83. The Black Seeds – It’s So Real

84. The Lemonheads – Confetti – Acoustic

85. Warpaint – Champion

86. Holy Schnikes! – Anthem Part Two

87. Andrew Bird – Atomized

88. Danny Elfman, Trent Reznor – Native Intelligence

89. The Vaccines – Disaster Girl

90. Weezer – The Garden of Eden

91. St. Lucia – Another Lifetime

92. Subshine – Corridor of Dreams

93. Weezer – A Little Bit of Love

94. The Motet – Breathe Deeper

95. Miles Kane – Never Get Tired of Dancing – Acoustic Version

96. Dave Hause – Monkey in the Middle

97. Arcade Fire – The Lightning II

98. Foals – 2am

99. Wet Leg – Angelica

100. The Killers, Lucius – The Getting By II

101. Red Hot Chili Peppers – Black Summer

102. Gang of Youths – spirit boy

103. Malevolence – Life Sentence

104. Meshuggah – I Am That Thirst

105. Sabaton – Sarajevo – History Edition

106. Skid Row – The Gang’s All Here