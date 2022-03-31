ReadJunk Playlist – New Music (March 2022)
The ReadJunk New Music March 2022 Playlist is here! This playlist has new, unreleased, and rare stuff that was released this month and some from last month. This playlist features music from Greenland Whalefishers, Flogging Molly, Dropkick Murphys, Oysterband, Ghost, The Stereo, Jimmie Allen, The Slackers, Whimsical, Buster Shuffle, Chainska Brassika, Horace Andy, Black Uhuru, Twan Tee, Arcade Fire, Weezer and lots more!
You can listen to playlist below or search for ReadJunk at the app that must not be named haha.
Playlist:
1. Greenland Whalefishers – St. Patrick’s Day Drinking
2. Flogging Molly – These Times Have Got Me Drinking / Tripping Up The Stairs
3. The Rumjacks – Whitecaps
4. Dropkick Murphys – We Shall Overcome
5. Oysterband – The Corner Of The Room
6. Alan Doyle – Sea of No Cares – Live
7. Stereophonics – Right Place Right Time
8. The Stereo – Kings Of No Hope
9. Ghost – Kaisarion
10. Def Leppard – Kick
11. Hot Water Music – Habitual
12. Gregor Barnett – Driving Through the Night
13. Band of Horses – Warning Signs
14. Bren Holmes – SOS (Acoustic) – Live
15. Jimmie Allen – Down Home
16. The White Buffalo, Shooter Jennings – The Drifter (feat. Shooter Jennings) – Acoustic
17. Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Molly Tuttle, Old Crow Medicine Show – Big Backyard (feat. Old Crow Medicine Show)
18. Luke Winslow-King – Watch Me Change
19. Eli “Paperboy” Reed, Sabine McCalla – Today I Started Loving You Again
20. Bobby Oroza, Cold Diamond & Mink – The Otherside
21. The Slackers – Hanging On
22. Buster Shuffle – In History I Still Have You
23. The Step Daughters, Oliver Zavala – We Are One
24. Bruce Lee Band, Angelo Moore, Skatune Network – Did You Find the Money Farm?
25. Half Past Two – Your Way, Your Time
26. Buzzcocks – Senses Out Of Control
27. Punk Rock Factory – Surface Pressure
28. Real Sickies – Happy Birthday
29. The Drowns – Live Like Yer Dyin
30. Jordan Klassen – Ash Wednesday
31. Whimsical – Quicksand
32. Blossoms – The Sulking Poet
33. Gizmo Varillas – A New Dawn
34. Belle and Sebastian – Unnecessary Drama
35. Sea Girls – Higher
36. Wallows – At the End of the Day
37. Lightfoils – Where It Ends You
38. Letting Up Despite Great Faults – Gorgeous
39. Pastel Coast – Saudade – Bonus Track
40. ANORA, Stick Figure, Walshy Fire – Love Me Easy
41. Tomorrows Bad Seeds, Dan Kelly of Fortunate Youth – iBurn
42. Horace Andy – Try Love
43. Jah Lep, Sizzla – The System
44. No Cops For Miles – Wise Up
45. The Roughneck Riot – Tired Eyes
46. Flatfoot 56 – Mud
47. Paddy And The Rats – After the Rain
48. Blaggards – Come Out Ye Black & Tans
49. Sheridan Rúitín – Star of the County Down
50. The Von Tramps – Goldfish Memories
51. Los Auténticos Decadentes, Tokyo Ska Paradise Orchestra, Bronco – Oro
52. Chainska Brassika – Eye Scratcher
53. Andrés Cotter, Dan Vitale, Bim Skala Bim – Never Give up the Good
54. The Soul Chance – He Caught The Train
55. Daryl Hall & John Oates – Hold on to Yourself
56. All Doomed – I Didn’t Choose to Live Alone
57. Drug Church – Tiresome
58. Mercy Union – Prussian Blue
59. The Venomous Pinks – No Rules
60. Terror, Corpsegrinder – Can’t Help but Hate
61. Ignite – The Butcher in Me
62. The Dead South – People Are Strange
63. The Warhawks – On My Way
64. Seth Lakeman – White Hare – Edit
65. Jeshua Marshall, Gambeat (Radio Bemba Sound System) – Old School Feeling
66. Mihali, The Movement, The Elovaters – Greater Escape (with The Movement & The Elovaters)
67. Twan Tee – Equity Soldier
68. Hector Roots Lewis, Chronixx – Let’s Groove (Chronixx Presents: Soul Circle Music)
69. Flying Raccoon Suit – Placebo – alt
70. Rhoda Dakar – Walking After Midnight
71. Bumpin Uglies – Make It Through The Day
72. The Inevitables – The Abyss
73. Susan Cadogan, The Magnetics – Unforgettable
74. Bite Me Bambi, Louser – Video Games
75. JonQuan, Eazy D – Sunny Monday
76. We Are The Union – OHMYGOD
77. Bacao Rhythm & Steel Band – Juicy Fruit
78. The Lock Downers, Dr. Ring Ding – Billie Jean
79. New Kingston – Xo
80. Matisyahu – Mama Please Don’t Worry
81. Long Beach Dub Allstars – Easy Dub
82. Black Uhuru, Andrew Bees, Dylans dharma, King Hopeton – Brand New Day
83. The Black Seeds – It’s So Real
84. The Lemonheads – Confetti – Acoustic
85. Warpaint – Champion
86. Holy Schnikes! – Anthem Part Two
87. Andrew Bird – Atomized
88. Danny Elfman, Trent Reznor – Native Intelligence
89. The Vaccines – Disaster Girl
90. Weezer – The Garden of Eden
91. St. Lucia – Another Lifetime
92. Subshine – Corridor of Dreams
93. Weezer – A Little Bit of Love
94. The Motet – Breathe Deeper
95. Miles Kane – Never Get Tired of Dancing – Acoustic Version
96. Dave Hause – Monkey in the Middle
97. Arcade Fire – The Lightning II
98. Foals – 2am
99. Wet Leg – Angelica
100. The Killers, Lucius – The Getting By II
101. Red Hot Chili Peppers – Black Summer
102. Gang of Youths – spirit boy
103. Malevolence – Life Sentence
104. Meshuggah – I Am That Thirst
105. Sabaton – Sarajevo – History Edition
106. Skid Row – The Gang’s All Here