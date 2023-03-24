Young Dubliners @ Debonair Music Hall, Teaneck, NJ

Photo by Matt Kremkau

Date: March 21st, 2023

Opening Band: Sheridan Rúitín

California – Irish rockers Young Dubliners returned to the East Coast this week.



It’s been awhile since I last saw the band, it’s been probably 6 or 7 years, and they’ve undergone some lineup changes since then with Brendan Holmes, the bassist and Bob Boulding, the guitarist leaving the band. Young Dubliners were playing a small club outside New York City in Teaneck NJ. Not sure what happened, whether it’s a weeknight show, or just a few days past St. Patrick’s Day festivities, people didn’t show up for the concert. It was disappointing to see and the bands deserve an audience.

Sheridan Ruitin, hailing from Rockland County NY, opened the show and they were a lot of fun. Playing a mix of originals and covers, the band play a balance of traditional Irish songs and even some 90s hits like The Proclaimers “I would Walk 500 Miles,” and Chumbawamba’s “I Get Knocked Down,” with a blend of “Danny Boy.”

Young Dubliners always put on a great show and the new additions to the band fit in nicely. Despite the small crowd, everyone that was there was having a good time. The band played a wide range of songs from their extensive catalog, including their popular “With All Due Respect: Irish Sessions” album and dedicated “Pair of Brown Eyes” by the Pogues to the people of Ukraine. The band also played 2 new songs that have yet to be recorded but written during the Pandemic. My favorites from the night were “Howaya Girls,” “Bodhran,” and “We The Mighty”

I Hope that next time around, people will come out for a good night out!

Sheridan Rúitín

Young Dubliners