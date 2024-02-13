Me First and the Gimme Gimmes Announce Spring Tour

Me First and Gimme Gimmes have announced tour dates for the Spring with The Defiant and Ultrabomb! The tour starts off in Chicago on April 12th at House of Blues and ends in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on May 5th. Covers will be played I think. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 am!



Tour Dates:

4/12: Chicago, IL House Of Blues

4/13: Indianapolis, IN Deluxe @ Old National Center

4/14: Pittsburgh, PA Roxian Theatre

4/16: Cleveland, OH House of Blues

4/17: Buffalo, NY Town Ballroom

4/19: Toronto, ON History

4/20: Monrtreal, QC, Club Soda

4/21: Burlington, VT Higher Ground

4/23: Porland, ME State Theatre

4/24: Boston, MA Big Night Live

4/26: Philadelphia, PA Theatre of Living Arts

4/27: Asbury Park, NJ Asbury Lanes

4/28: NYC, NY Irving Plaza

4/30: Silver Spring, MD The Fillmore

5/2: Atlanta, GA Center Stage

5/3: TBD

5/4: Lake Buena Vista, FL House of Blues

5/5: Fort Lauderdale, FL Revolution