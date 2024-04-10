Me First and the Gimme Gimmes Announce New Live Album “¡Blow it…at Madison’s Quinceañera”

Image used with permission for news purposes.

Me First and the Gimme Gimmes are at it again with crashing parties, this time Madison’s Quinceañera. Might as well make a live album out of it, which will be out June 14th via Fat Wreck Chords. You can hear them cover “Dancing Queen” now on streaming platforms. They are touring soon as well so I’m sure they will be playing some new songs as well.



In collaboration with 91X in San Diego, Me First and the Gimme Gimmes launched a search for a family willing to host the ultimate punk rock cover band at their event, and Madison’s family won! You can pre-order album here.

Nobody attending had ever heard of Me First and the Gimme Gimmes before, and nobody knew what to expect. Spike recalled:

“It was really tense for me going out to no applause—and to people actually walking away when we were playing. A Quinceañera is a very celebrated and important event, not just in a young girl’s life, but in the whole family’s. Mom and Dad were great, but it took the uncles a little while to warm up to me and our off-color jokes, though I think eventually they got it. Our process is to cast the line out and bring people to the point of—and beyond—outward expressions of displeasure like booing, and then hopefully reel them back in by the end of the set.

Me First and the Gimme Gimmes – ¡Blow it…at Madison’s Quinceañera Track-listing:

1. Changes

2. Love Will Keep Us Together

3. Dancing Queen

4. I Could Fall in Love

5. Estos Celos

6. La Ultima Muñeca

7. Happy Birthday

8. Por Tu Maldito Amor

9. Good 4 U

10. Queen of Hearts

11. Camino de Guanajuato

12. Before the Next Teardrop Falls

13. De Niña a Mujer

Tour Dates with the Defiant and Ultrabomb:

12 Apr 2024 in Chicago, IL, US @ House of Blues Chicago

13 Apr 2024 in Indianapolis, IN, US @ Old National Centre

14 Apr 2024 in Pittsburgh, PA, US @ Roxian Theatre

16 Apr 2024 in Cleveland, OH, US @ House of Blues – Cleveland

17 Apr 2024 in Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom

19 Apr 2024 in Toronto, ON, Canada @ History

20 Apr 2024 in Montreal, QC @ Club Soda

21 Apr 2024 in South Burlington, VT, US @ Higher Ground Ballroom

23 Apr 2024 in Portland, ME, US @ State Theatre

24 Apr 2024 in Boston, MA, US @ Big Night Live

26 Apr 2024 in Philadelphia, PA, US @ Theatre of Living Arts (TLA)

27 Apr 2024 in Asbury Park, NJ, US @ Asbury Lanes

28 Apr 2024 in New York (NYC), NY, US @ Irving Plaza Powered

30 Apr 2024 in Silver Spring, MD, US @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

2 May 2024 in Atlanta, GA, US @ Center Stage Theater

3 May 2024 in St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheater – Backyard Stage

4 May 2024 in Orlando, FL, US @ House of Blues Orlando

5 May 2024 in Fort Lauderdale, FL, US @ Revolution Live

23 Jun 2024 in Zürich, Switzerland @ Saal, Dynamo

26 Jun 2024 in Wiesbaden, Germany @ Schlachthof Wiesbaden

28 Jun 2024 in Vienna, Austria @ Arena Wien

30 Jun 2024 in Ysselsteyn, NL @ Jera On Air

2 Jul 2024 in Paris, France @ La Machine du Moulin Rouge

4 Jul 2024 in Berlin, Germany @ Astra Kulturhaus